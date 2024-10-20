Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is the preferred energy source for prokaryotes? Glucose

cAMP Cyclic AMP, a molecule that increases when glucose levels are low and enhances lac operon transcription.

How does high glucose concentration affect cAMP levels? High glucose concentration results in low cAMP levels.

CRP Cyclic AMP receptor protein, an activator protein that stimulates lac operon transcription when bound to cAMP.

What happens to lac operon transcription when glucose is present? Lac operon transcription is low or turned off.

Positive control mechanism A regulatory mechanism where cAMP and CRP enhance lac operon transcription when glucose is scarce.

What is the relationship between glucose and cAMP levels? Inverse relationship; when glucose is high, cAMP is low, and vice versa.

CRP binding site A region of DNA upstream of the lac promoter where active CRP binds to stimulate transcription.

What role does cAMP play in lac operon transcription? cAMP binds to CRP, activating it to enhance lac operon transcription.

Activator protein A regulatory protein that stimulates transcription, such as CRP when bound to cAMP.

What happens to lac operon transcription when glucose is low? Lac operon transcription is high.

Lac operon A set of genes involved in lactose metabolism, regulated by glucose and cAMP levels.

How does low glucose concentration affect CRP? Low glucose concentration leads to high cAMP levels, which activate CRP.

RNA polymerase An enzyme that binds to the promoter to initiate transcription, recruited by active CRP.

What ensures lactose is used only when glucose is scarce? The positive control mechanism involving cAMP and CRP.

Gene expression regulation The process by which cells control the transcription and translation of their genes, influenced by glucose and cAMP in the lac operon.

What is the effect of high cAMP levels on lac operon transcription? High cAMP levels increase lac operon transcription.

Environmental nutrient availability The presence of nutrients like glucose and lactose in the environment, affecting gene expression in prokaryotes.

How does CRP affect RNA polymerase? Active CRP helps recruit RNA polymerase to the promoter, enhancing transcription.

Lac repressor A protein that inhibits lac operon transcription in the absence of lactose.

What happens to CRP when cAMP levels are low? CRP remains inactive and does not stimulate lac operon transcription.

Transcription The process of copying a segment of DNA into RNA, regulated by factors like cAMP and CRP in the lac operon.

What is the role of the CRP binding site? It is where active CRP binds to stimulate lac operon transcription.

Adaptive evolution The process by which organisms adjust and evolve in response to environmental changes, such as nutrient availability.

How does lactose concentration affect the lac operon? High lactose concentration inactivates the lac repressor, allowing transcription if glucose is low.

Energy source preference Prokaryotes prefer glucose over lactose as an energy source.

What is the effect of an inactive CRP on lac operon transcription? Inactive CRP does not stimulate lac operon transcription.

cAMP-CRP complex The active form of CRP bound to cAMP, which enhances lac operon transcription.