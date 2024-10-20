Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon exam Flashcards
Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon exam
- What is the preferred energy source for prokaryotes?Glucose
- cAMPCyclic AMP, a molecule that increases when glucose levels are low and enhances lac operon transcription.
- How does high glucose concentration affect cAMP levels?High glucose concentration results in low cAMP levels.
- CRPCyclic AMP receptor protein, an activator protein that stimulates lac operon transcription when bound to cAMP.
- What happens to lac operon transcription when glucose is present?Lac operon transcription is low or turned off.
- Positive control mechanismA regulatory mechanism where cAMP and CRP enhance lac operon transcription when glucose is scarce.
- What is the relationship between glucose and cAMP levels?Inverse relationship; when glucose is high, cAMP is low, and vice versa.
- CRP binding siteA region of DNA upstream of the lac promoter where active CRP binds to stimulate transcription.
- What role does cAMP play in lac operon transcription?cAMP binds to CRP, activating it to enhance lac operon transcription.
- Activator proteinA regulatory protein that stimulates transcription, such as CRP when bound to cAMP.
- What happens to lac operon transcription when glucose is low?Lac operon transcription is high.
- Lac operonA set of genes involved in lactose metabolism, regulated by glucose and cAMP levels.
- How does low glucose concentration affect CRP?Low glucose concentration leads to high cAMP levels, which activate CRP.
- RNA polymeraseAn enzyme that binds to the promoter to initiate transcription, recruited by active CRP.
- What ensures lactose is used only when glucose is scarce?The positive control mechanism involving cAMP and CRP.
- Gene expression regulationThe process by which cells control the transcription and translation of their genes, influenced by glucose and cAMP in the lac operon.
- What is the effect of high cAMP levels on lac operon transcription?High cAMP levels increase lac operon transcription.
- Environmental nutrient availabilityThe presence of nutrients like glucose and lactose in the environment, affecting gene expression in prokaryotes.
- How does CRP affect RNA polymerase?Active CRP helps recruit RNA polymerase to the promoter, enhancing transcription.
- Lac repressorA protein that inhibits lac operon transcription in the absence of lactose.
- What happens to CRP when cAMP levels are low?CRP remains inactive and does not stimulate lac operon transcription.
- TranscriptionThe process of copying a segment of DNA into RNA, regulated by factors like cAMP and CRP in the lac operon.
- What is the role of the CRP binding site?It is where active CRP binds to stimulate lac operon transcription.
- Adaptive evolutionThe process by which organisms adjust and evolve in response to environmental changes, such as nutrient availability.
- How does lactose concentration affect the lac operon?High lactose concentration inactivates the lac repressor, allowing transcription if glucose is low.
- Energy source preferenceProkaryotes prefer glucose over lactose as an energy source.
- What is the effect of an inactive CRP on lac operon transcription?Inactive CRP does not stimulate lac operon transcription.
- cAMP-CRP complexThe active form of CRP bound to cAMP, which enhances lac operon transcription.
- What ensures efficient energy use in prokaryotes?The regulation of the lac operon by glucose and cAMP levels.