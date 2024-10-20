The Hardy-Weinberg Principle exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (29)
Hardy-Weinberg Equation
p2 + 2pq + q2 = 1
What does the Hardy-Weinberg equation predict?
Genotype frequencies in a diploid population with two alleles.
Assumptions of Hardy-Weinberg Equilibrium
Random mating and no evolution.
What is p in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?
The frequency of the first allele (A).
What is q in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?
The frequency of the second allele (a).
p + q = 1
The sum of the frequencies of the two alleles in the population.
What does p2 represent?
The frequency of the homozygous dominant genotype (AA).
What does q2 represent?
The frequency of the homozygous recessive genotype (aa).
What does 2pq represent?
The frequency of the heterozygous genotype (Aa).
How do you calculate allele frequencies from genotype frequencies?
Work backwards using p2, 2pq, and q2.
What is Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium used for?
As a null hypothesis for testing evolutionary changes.
How do you test if a population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
Compare actual genotype frequencies to Hardy-Weinberg expectations.
What is the significance of Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
It helps understand allele and genotype dynamics in populations.
What is the first step in solving Hardy-Weinberg problems?
Remember the equations: p + q = 1 and p2 + 2pq + q2 = 1
How do you calculate the frequency of the homozygous dominant genotype?
p2
How do you calculate the frequency of the homozygous recessive genotype?
q2
How do you calculate the frequency of the heterozygous genotype?
2pq
What does it mean if a population is not in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
There is non-random mating or evolution occurring.
How do you calculate p if q is known?
p = 1 - q
How do you calculate q if p is known?
q = 1 - p
What is the purpose of using Hardy-Weinberg as a null model?
To compare actual data and determine if evolution or non-random mating is occurring.
How do you convert phenotype frequency to genotype frequency?
Use dominance relationships and Hardy-Weinberg equations.
What is the expected frequency of heterozygotes if p = 0.3 and q = 0.7?
2pq = 2 * 0.3 * 0.7 = 0.42
What is the expected frequency of homozygous recessive individuals if q = 0.2?
q2 = 0.22 = 0.04
How do you calculate the expected number of individuals for each genotype?
Multiply the expected frequencies by the total number of individuals.
What is the frequency of the dominant trait if 64% of individuals display it?
p2 + 2pq = 0.64
What is the frequency of the recessive trait if 36% of individuals display it?
q2 = 0.36
How do you check if your Hardy-Weinberg calculations are correct?
Ensure p2 + 2pq + q2 = 1
What is the frequency of the big A allele if p = 0.6?
0.6 or 60%