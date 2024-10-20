Skip to main content
The Hardy-Weinberg Principle exam Flashcards

The Hardy-Weinberg Principle exam
  • Hardy-Weinberg Equation

    p2 + 2pq + q2 = 1

  • What does the Hardy-Weinberg equation predict?

    Genotype frequencies in a diploid population with two alleles.

  • Assumptions of Hardy-Weinberg Equilibrium

    Random mating and no evolution.

  • What is p in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?

    The frequency of the first allele (A).

  • What is q in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?

    The frequency of the second allele (a).

  • p + q = 1

    The sum of the frequencies of the two alleles in the population.

  • What does p2 represent?

    The frequency of the homozygous dominant genotype (AA).

  • What does q2 represent?

    The frequency of the homozygous recessive genotype (aa).

  • What does 2pq represent?

    The frequency of the heterozygous genotype (Aa).

  • How do you calculate allele frequencies from genotype frequencies?

    Work backwards using p2, 2pq, and q2.

  • What is Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium used for?

    As a null hypothesis for testing evolutionary changes.

  • How do you test if a population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?

    Compare actual genotype frequencies to Hardy-Weinberg expectations.

  • What is the significance of Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?

    It helps understand allele and genotype dynamics in populations.

  • What is the first step in solving Hardy-Weinberg problems?

    Remember the equations: p + q = 1 and p2 + 2pq + q2 = 1

  • How do you calculate the frequency of the homozygous dominant genotype?

    p2

  • How do you calculate the frequency of the homozygous recessive genotype?

    q2

  • How do you calculate the frequency of the heterozygous genotype?

    2pq

  • What does it mean if a population is not in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?

    There is non-random mating or evolution occurring.

  • How do you calculate p if q is known?

    p = 1 - q

  • How do you calculate q if p is known?

    q = 1 - p

  • What is the purpose of using Hardy-Weinberg as a null model?

    To compare actual data and determine if evolution or non-random mating is occurring.

  • How do you convert phenotype frequency to genotype frequency?

    Use dominance relationships and Hardy-Weinberg equations.

  • What is the expected frequency of heterozygotes if p = 0.3 and q = 0.7?

    2pq = 2 * 0.3 * 0.7 = 0.42

  • What is the expected frequency of homozygous recessive individuals if q = 0.2?

    q2 = 0.22 = 0.04

  • How do you calculate the expected number of individuals for each genotype?

    Multiply the expected frequencies by the total number of individuals.

  • What is the frequency of the dominant trait if 64% of individuals display it?

    p2 + 2pq = 0.64

  • What is the frequency of the recessive trait if 36% of individuals display it?

    q2 = 0.36

  • How do you check if your Hardy-Weinberg calculations are correct?

    Ensure p2 + 2pq + q2 = 1

  • What is the frequency of the big A allele if p = 0.6?

    0.6 or 60%