The Hardy-Weinberg Principle quiz #2 Flashcards

The Hardy-Weinberg Principle quiz #2

The Hardy-Weinberg Principle quiz #2
  • What is one condition that must be met for a population to be in genetic equilibrium?
    One condition is random mating within the population.
  • What five conditions are necessary to maintain genetic equilibrium?
    The five conditions are random mating, no mutations, no natural selection, large population size, and no gene flow.
  • What is genetic equilibrium?
    Genetic equilibrium is a state where allele frequencies in a population remain constant over generations, indicating no evolution.
  • Which factor is required for genetic equilibrium?
    No changes in allele frequencies, meaning no evolution, is required for genetic equilibrium.
  • What is the Hardy-Weinberg principle useful for to geneticists?
    The Hardy-Weinberg principle serves as a null hypothesis for testing evolutionary changes in populations.
  • In which population is genetic equilibrium most likely to occur?
    Genetic equilibrium is most likely to occur in large populations with random mating and no evolutionary forces acting.
  • How does the Hardy-Weinberg equation predict genotype frequencies?
    The equation uses allele frequencies to calculate expected genotype frequencies in a population.
  • What does the term 'Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium' refer to?
    It refers to a population where allele and genotype frequencies remain constant, indicating no evolution.
  • How can allele frequencies be calculated from genotype frequencies using Hardy-Weinberg?
    By working backwards from known genotype frequencies using the equations p+q=1 and p²+2pq+q²=1.
  • What does the Hardy-Weinberg equation assume about allele frequencies?
    It assumes allele frequencies remain constant, meaning no evolution is occurring in the population.