The Hardy-Weinberg Principle quiz #2 Flashcards
The Hardy-Weinberg Principle quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
What is one condition that must be met for a population to be in genetic equilibrium?
One condition is random mating within the population.What five conditions are necessary to maintain genetic equilibrium?
The five conditions are random mating, no mutations, no natural selection, large population size, and no gene flow.What is genetic equilibrium?
Genetic equilibrium is a state where allele frequencies in a population remain constant over generations, indicating no evolution.Which factor is required for genetic equilibrium?
No changes in allele frequencies, meaning no evolution, is required for genetic equilibrium.What is the Hardy-Weinberg principle useful for to geneticists?
The Hardy-Weinberg principle serves as a null hypothesis for testing evolutionary changes in populations.In which population is genetic equilibrium most likely to occur?
Genetic equilibrium is most likely to occur in large populations with random mating and no evolutionary forces acting.How does the Hardy-Weinberg equation predict genotype frequencies?
The equation uses allele frequencies to calculate expected genotype frequencies in a population.What does the term 'Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium' refer to?
It refers to a population where allele and genotype frequencies remain constant, indicating no evolution.How can allele frequencies be calculated from genotype frequencies using Hardy-Weinberg?
By working backwards from known genotype frequencies using the equations p+q=1 and p²+2pq+q²=1.What does the Hardy-Weinberg equation assume about allele frequencies?
It assumes allele frequencies remain constant, meaning no evolution is occurring in the population.