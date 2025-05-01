The Hardy-Weinberg Principle quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How do you calculate the expected genotype frequencies in a population if the frequency of allele A (p) is 0.3 and the frequency of allele a (q) is 0.7? Use the Hardy-Weinberg equation: p² = 0.09 (AA), 2pq = 0.42 (Aa), and q² = 0.49 (aa).

How can you determine if a population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium using observed genotype counts? Calculate allele frequencies from the observed counts, use them to predict expected genotype frequencies with the Hardy-Weinberg equation, convert these to expected counts, and compare to the observed counts. If they match, the population is in equilibrium; if not, it is not.

What is the Hardy-Weinberg equation used for in population genetics? It is used to predict genotype frequencies in a diploid population with two alleles, assuming random mating and no evolution.

What are the two main assumptions required for a population to be in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? The population must have random mating and no changes to allele frequencies (no evolution occurring).

How can you determine allele frequencies from observed genotype counts in a population? Calculate the number of each allele from the genotype counts, divide by the total number of alleles, and use p + q = 1 to find both allele frequencies.