History of Evolutionary Thought quiz #3 Flashcards

What was Jean-Baptiste Lamarck's theory of evolution, and why is it considered incorrect today?
Lamarck proposed that organisms could acquire traits during their lifetime through use or disuse and then pass these acquired traits to their offspring. This is incorrect because acquired traits are not inherited; only genetic variation is passed to the next generation.
Why is Charles Darwin more commonly associated with the theory of evolution by natural selection than Alfred Russel Wallace?
Although both Darwin and Wallace independently developed the theory, Darwin's extensive research and influential book 'On the Origin of Species' provided detailed evidence and popularized the idea, leading to greater recognition of Darwin's contributions.
What is the principle of uniformitarianism introduced by James Hutton?
Uniformitarianism is the idea that geological processes occurring today, such as erosion and earthquakes, have always operated in the past, implying that Earth changes very slowly over a long period.
How did Georges Cuvier contribute to the history of evolutionary thought?
Georges Cuvier studied fossils and argued that the fossil record shows extinct organisms, demonstrating that life on Earth has changed over time, even though he did not believe in evolution.
Why is Lamarck's idea of the inheritance of acquired traits considered incorrect today?
It is incorrect because changes that occur during an organism's lifetime are not inherited; only genetic variation is passed to the next generation.
What observations did Charles Darwin make during his voyage on the HMS Beagle that influenced his theory of evolution?
Darwin observed unique species adaptations, such as different finches and marine iguanas in the Galapagos Islands, and fossils of extinct animals, leading him to consider how species change over time.
How did Alfred Russel Wallace independently arrive at the theory of evolution by natural selection?
Wallace studied species distribution in the Malay Archipelago, noticing distinct differences between nearby islands, and concluded that species evolve over time through natural selection.
What role did Charles Lyell's book 'Principles of Geology' play in Darwin's development of his evolutionary theory?
Lyell's book popularized modern geological thinking and influenced Darwin by supporting the idea of a very old Earth, allowing enough time for gradual evolutionary changes to occur.