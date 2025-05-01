Hybrid Zones quiz #3 Flashcards

How does reinforcement contribute to speciation in hybrid zones, and what conditions favor its occurrence?
Reinforcement strengthens prezygotic barriers, preventing hybridization and promoting speciation. It occurs when hybrids have low fitness, leading to natural selection favoring individuals that avoid mating with other species, thus enhancing reproductive isolation and maintaining species boundaries.
What is a hybrid zone in the context of speciation?
A hybrid zone is an area where members of different species come into contact and mate, producing hybrids.
How does gene flow affect the process of speciation in hybrid zones?
Gene flow makes populations more genetically similar, counteracting speciation by erasing species boundaries if it is high.
What is meant by 'secondary contact' in hybrid zones?
Secondary contact refers to the situation where two newly evolved species, previously isolated, come back into contact and their ranges overlap.
What outcome occurs in a hybrid zone if there is high gene flow and hybrids have high fitness?
High gene flow and high hybrid fitness can lead to fusion, where the two species merge back into one.
What is a stable hybrid zone and under what conditions does it occur?
A stable hybrid zone occurs when there is limited gene flow, especially out of the hybrid zone, allowing distinct species to persist despite some hybridization.
Under what conditions is reinforcement most likely to occur in hybrid zones?
Reinforcement is most likely when hybrids have low fitness, leading to natural selection for individuals that avoid interspecies mating.
What are prezygotic barriers and how do they relate to reinforcement?
Prezygotic barriers are mechanisms that prevent hybrids from being formed, and reinforcement increases these barriers to enhance reproductive isolation.
How does the presence or absence of prezygotic barriers differ between sympatric and allopatric populations?
Sympatric populations often develop strong prezygotic barriers due to selection against hybridization, while allopatric populations may lack these barriers since they do not encounter each other.