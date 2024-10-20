Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Hydrogen Bonding exam Flashcards

Back
Hydrogen Bonding exam
How well do you know this?
1/24

  • Hydrogen Bond

    An interaction between a partial positive hydrogen atom and a highly electronegative atom like fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen.

  • What are the three highly electronegative atoms involved in hydrogen bonding?

    Fluorine, Oxygen, and Nitrogen.

  • Why are hydrogen bonds important in water?

    They are essential for the unique properties of water that are crucial for life.

  • H Bond

    Another term for hydrogen bond, abbreviated using the chemical symbol for hydrogen.

  • How do hydrogen bonds contribute to the structure of DNA?

    They form between nucleotides, providing stability and structure to the DNA molecule.

  • Are hydrogen bonds strong or weak individually?

    Weak individually.

  • Collective Strength of Hydrogen Bonds

    While weak individually, hydrogen bonds can be strong collectively.

  • What mnemonic can help remember the atoms involved in hydrogen bonding?

    FON (Fluorine, Oxygen, Nitrogen).

  • Role of Hydrogen Bonds in Macromolecules

    They are crucial for the structure and stability of macromolecules like DNA.

  • What forms the hydrogen bond in water molecules?

    The interaction between a hydrogen atom and an oxygen atom.

  • Properties of Water

    Hydrogen bonds in water contribute to its unique properties essential for life.

  • Nucleotides

    The building blocks of DNA that form hydrogen bonds for stability.

  • Hydrogen Bond in DNA

    Forms between a hydrogen atom and a highly electronegative atom like oxygen or nitrogen in nucleotides.

  • What is the significance of hydrogen bonds in biological processes?

    They play a crucial role in the properties of water and the structure of macromolecules like DNA.

  • Electronegative Atoms in Hydrogen Bonds

    Fluorine, Oxygen, Nitrogen.

  • What is the chemical symbol for hydrogen?

    H

  • Why are hydrogen bonds described as 'pretty fon'?

    The mnemonic 'FON' helps remember the atoms Fluorine, Oxygen, and Nitrogen.

  • What is the role of hydrogen bonds in nucleotides?

    They form between nucleotides, contributing to the stability and structure of DNA.

  • How do hydrogen bonds affect the properties of water?

    They enable water to have unique properties essential for life.

  • What is the interaction in a hydrogen bond?

    Between a hydrogen atom and a highly electronegative atom.

  • What is the importance of hydrogen bonds in biology?

    They are crucial for the properties of water and the structure of macromolecules like DNA.

  • What does 'H bond' stand for?

    Hydrogen bond.

  • What atoms can form hydrogen bonds between nucleotides?

    Hydrogen and either Oxygen or Nitrogen.

  • What is the role of hydrogen bonds in macromolecules?

    They are important for the structure and stability of macromolecules like DNA.