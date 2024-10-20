Hydrogen Bonding exam Flashcards
Hydrogen Bond
An interaction between a partial positive hydrogen atom and a highly electronegative atom like fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen.
What are the three highly electronegative atoms involved in hydrogen bonding?
Fluorine, Oxygen, and Nitrogen.
Why are hydrogen bonds important in water?
They are essential for the unique properties of water that are crucial for life.
H Bond
Another term for hydrogen bond, abbreviated using the chemical symbol for hydrogen.
How do hydrogen bonds contribute to the structure of DNA?
They form between nucleotides, providing stability and structure to the DNA molecule.
Are hydrogen bonds strong or weak individually?
Weak individually.
Collective Strength of Hydrogen Bonds
While weak individually, hydrogen bonds can be strong collectively.
What mnemonic can help remember the atoms involved in hydrogen bonding?
FON (Fluorine, Oxygen, Nitrogen).
Role of Hydrogen Bonds in Macromolecules
They are crucial for the structure and stability of macromolecules like DNA.
What forms the hydrogen bond in water molecules?
The interaction between a hydrogen atom and an oxygen atom.
Properties of Water
Hydrogen bonds in water contribute to its unique properties essential for life.
Nucleotides
The building blocks of DNA that form hydrogen bonds for stability.
Hydrogen Bond in DNA
Forms between a hydrogen atom and a highly electronegative atom like oxygen or nitrogen in nucleotides.
What is the significance of hydrogen bonds in biological processes?
They play a crucial role in the properties of water and the structure of macromolecules like DNA.
Electronegative Atoms in Hydrogen Bonds
Fluorine, Oxygen, Nitrogen.
What is the chemical symbol for hydrogen?
H
Why are hydrogen bonds described as 'pretty fon'?
The mnemonic 'FON' helps remember the atoms Fluorine, Oxygen, and Nitrogen.
What is the role of hydrogen bonds in nucleotides?
They form between nucleotides, contributing to the stability and structure of DNA.
How do hydrogen bonds affect the properties of water?
They enable water to have unique properties essential for life.
What is the interaction in a hydrogen bond?
Between a hydrogen atom and a highly electronegative atom.
What is the importance of hydrogen bonds in biology?
They are crucial for the properties of water and the structure of macromolecules like DNA.
What does 'H bond' stand for?
Hydrogen bond.
What atoms can form hydrogen bonds between nucleotides?
Hydrogen and either Oxygen or Nitrogen.
What is the role of hydrogen bonds in macromolecules?
They are important for the structure and stability of macromolecules like DNA.