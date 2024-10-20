Hydrogen Bonding quiz #2 Flashcards
Hydrogen Bonding quiz #2
Which is true of hydrogen bonds in the DNA molecule?
Hydrogen bonds in DNA are weak individually but collectively strong, providing stability to the DNA structure.What is the type of bond between two strands of DNA?
The type of bond between two strands of DNA is a hydrogen bond.Why are hydrogen bonds so essential to the structure of DNA?
Hydrogen bonds are essential to DNA structure because they provide stability while allowing the strands to separate during replication.Where are hydrogen bonds found in DNA?
Hydrogen bonds are found between the complementary bases of the two DNA strands.Which type of bond is made between complementary bases to hold the two strands of DNA together?
Hydrogen bonds are made between complementary bases to hold the two strands of DNA together.Where are hydrogen bonds located within the DNA?
Hydrogen bonds are located between the nitrogenous bases of the DNA strands.Why are hydrogen bonds holding DNA bases together instead of covalent bonds?
Hydrogen bonds hold DNA bases together because they allow the strands to separate easily during replication, unlike covalent bonds which are too strong.What is the most important role of hydrogen bonding between water molecules?
The most important role of hydrogen bonding between water molecules is to give water its unique properties essential for life.What atoms are involved in forming hydrogen bonds?
Hydrogen bonds involve a hydrogen atom and a highly electronegative atom like fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen.How do hydrogen bonds contribute to the properties of water?
Hydrogen bonds contribute to the properties of water by allowing molecules to interact, leading to high surface tension and specific heat capacity.