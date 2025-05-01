Hydrogen Bonding quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Why are hydrogen bonds considered weak individually but strong collectively? Individually, hydrogen bonds are weak because they involve partial charges rather than full ionic or covalent bonds, but collectively, many hydrogen bonds together can create significant strength and stability in biological structures.

Which three highly electronegative atoms are most commonly involved in hydrogen bonding? Fluorine, oxygen, and nitrogen are the three highly electronegative atoms most commonly involved in hydrogen bonding.

Can hydrogen bonds form between any hydrogen atom and any other atom? Explain your answer. No, hydrogen bonds only form between a hydrogen atom that is covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom (like F, O, or N) and another electronegative atom, not just any atom.

What is a hydrogen bond and which atoms are typically involved in its formation? A hydrogen bond is an interaction between a hydrogen atom and a highly electronegative atom, typically fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen.

Why are hydrogen bonds considered weak individually but strong collectively? Individually, hydrogen bonds are weak because they involve partial charges, but collectively, many hydrogen bonds together can create significant strength and stability in biological structures.

Which three highly electronegative atoms are most commonly involved in hydrogen bonding? Fluorine, oxygen, and nitrogen are the three highly electronegative atoms most commonly involved in hydrogen bonding.