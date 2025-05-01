Hydrogen Bonding quiz #3 Flashcards

Why are hydrogen bonds considered weak individually but strong collectively?
What is a hydrogen bond and which atoms are typically involved in its formation?
A hydrogen bond is an interaction between a hydrogen atom and a highly electronegative atom, typically fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen.
How do hydrogen bonds contribute to the properties of water?
Hydrogen bonds allow water molecules to interact with each other, giving water unique properties that are essential for life.
What role do hydrogen bonds play in the structure of DNA?
Hydrogen bonds form between nucleotides in DNA, helping to stabilize and maintain the structure of the DNA double helix.
What is a simple mnemonic to remember the three atoms that commonly form hydrogen bonds with hydrogen?
You can remember 'FON' (fluorine, oxygen, nitrogen) by thinking that hydrogen bonds are 'pretty fun.'