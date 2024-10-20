Immune System quiz Flashcards
Immune System quiz
- What is the primary function of the lymphatic system in the immune system?The lymphatic system transports lymph, a clear fluid, towards the heart and filters it through lymph nodes to remove contaminants before it returns to the blood.
- What are lymphocytes and where are they found?Lymphocytes are a type of immune cell found in lymph nodes and lymphatic vessels, where they help clean lymph fluid.
- Which organ in the lymphatic system is responsible for T cell maturation?The thymus gland is responsible for the maturation and development of T cells.
- What role does the spleen play in the immune system?The spleen filters blood, stores leukocytes, and produces opsins and antibodies.
- What is mucosal associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) and its function?MALT is lymphoid tissue found in the gut and respiratory system that produces mucus to trap pathogens.
- How does the skin function as part of the innate immune system?The skin acts as a physical barrier to protect the body from pathogens, though it can be penetrated through injuries.
- What are lysozymes and where are they found?Lysozymes are enzymes that break down bacterial cell walls and are found in tissues vulnerable to pathogen entry.
- What are Pathogen Associated Molecular Patterns (PAMPs)?PAMPs are molecules commonly displayed by pathogens that help the immune system recognize foreign invaders.
- What are pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) and their function?PRRs are membrane receptors on immune cells that identify PAMPs to recognize pathogens.
- What is the role of Toll-like receptors (TLRs) in the immune response?TLRs are a type of PRR that initiate a signaling cascade to recruit other immune cells and mount an immune response.
- What are cytokines and their function in the immune system?Cytokines are signaling molecules released by immune cells to attract other immune cells and coordinate the immune response.
- What is the difference between the innate and adaptive immune systems?The innate immune system mounts a non-specific response, while the adaptive immune system mounts a specific response to pathogens.
- What is the function of mucus in the immune system?Mucus traps foreign invaders and contains antimicrobial enzymes to kill pathogens.
- What is the significance of lipopolysaccharides in the immune response?Lipopolysaccharides are PAMPs found on bacterial cells that trigger immune responses through TLRs.
- How do leukocytes contribute to the innate immune response?Leukocytes initiate the innate immune response by recognizing and responding to pathogens through PAMPs and PRRs.
- What are pathogens and what do they have in common?Pathogens are foreign invaders like bacteria, viruses, or other microorganisms that cause disease.
- What are the two main types of immunity in the immune system?The two main types of immunity are innate immunity and adaptive immunity.
- How does innate immunity differ from adaptive immunity?Innate immunity provides a nonspecific, fast response, while adaptive immunity provides a specific, acquired defense and confers long-term immunity.
- What is phagocytosis and which cells perform it?Phagocytosis is the process of a cell engulfing a particle, performed by cells like neutrophils, macrophages, and monocytes.
- What role do cytokines play in the immune response?Cytokines are signaling molecules that recruit other immune cells to the site of infection.
- What is antigen presentation and why is it important?Antigen presentation involves immune cells presenting pieces of pathogens to other immune cells, crucial for mounting a specific adaptive immune response.
- What are antibodies and what is their function?Antibodies are molecules produced by the immune system that recognize and bind to specific antigens.
- Where are immune cells produced and what are they called?Immune cells, called leukocytes, are produced in the bone marrow.
- What are the two broad categories of leukocytes?Leukocytes are broadly categorized into granulocytes and agranulocytes.
- What is the function of eosinophils in the immune system?Eosinophils attack large foreign particles and release harmful chemicals to destroy them.
- What is the role of mast cells and basophils?Mast cells and basophils release signaling molecules like histamine to stimulate the inflammatory response.
- What are dendritic cells and their function in immunity?Dendritic cells are antigen-presenting cells that connect innate and adaptive immunity by presenting antigens to T cells.
- What are lymphocytes and where are they primarily found?Lymphocytes are a type of immune cell primarily found in lymph.
- What are the main functions of T cells and B cells in adaptive immunity?T cells are involved in cell-mediated response, while B cells produce antibodies and are involved in the humoral response.
- Where do T cells and B cells mature?T cells mature in the thymus, and B cells mature in the bone marrow.