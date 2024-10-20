Immune System quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Immune System quiz

Immune System quiz
  • What is the primary function of the lymphatic system in the immune system?
    The lymphatic system transports lymph, a clear fluid, towards the heart and filters it through lymph nodes to remove contaminants before it returns to the blood.
  • What are lymphocytes and where are they found?
    Lymphocytes are a type of immune cell found in lymph nodes and lymphatic vessels, where they help clean lymph fluid.
  • Which organ in the lymphatic system is responsible for T cell maturation?
    The thymus gland is responsible for the maturation and development of T cells.
  • What role does the spleen play in the immune system?
    The spleen filters blood, stores leukocytes, and produces opsins and antibodies.
  • What is mucosal associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) and its function?
    MALT is lymphoid tissue found in the gut and respiratory system that produces mucus to trap pathogens.
  • How does the skin function as part of the innate immune system?
    The skin acts as a physical barrier to protect the body from pathogens, though it can be penetrated through injuries.
  • What are lysozymes and where are they found?
    Lysozymes are enzymes that break down bacterial cell walls and are found in tissues vulnerable to pathogen entry.
  • What are Pathogen Associated Molecular Patterns (PAMPs)?
    PAMPs are molecules commonly displayed by pathogens that help the immune system recognize foreign invaders.
  • What are pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) and their function?
    PRRs are membrane receptors on immune cells that identify PAMPs to recognize pathogens.
  • What is the role of Toll-like receptors (TLRs) in the immune response?
    TLRs are a type of PRR that initiate a signaling cascade to recruit other immune cells and mount an immune response.
  • What are cytokines and their function in the immune system?
    Cytokines are signaling molecules released by immune cells to attract other immune cells and coordinate the immune response.
  • What is the difference between the innate and adaptive immune systems?
    The innate immune system mounts a non-specific response, while the adaptive immune system mounts a specific response to pathogens.
  • What is the function of mucus in the immune system?
    Mucus traps foreign invaders and contains antimicrobial enzymes to kill pathogens.
  • What is the significance of lipopolysaccharides in the immune response?
    Lipopolysaccharides are PAMPs found on bacterial cells that trigger immune responses through TLRs.
  • How do leukocytes contribute to the innate immune response?
    Leukocytes initiate the innate immune response by recognizing and responding to pathogens through PAMPs and PRRs.
  • What are pathogens and what do they have in common?
    Pathogens are foreign invaders like bacteria, viruses, or other microorganisms that cause disease.
  • What are the two main types of immunity in the immune system?
    The two main types of immunity are innate immunity and adaptive immunity.
  • How does innate immunity differ from adaptive immunity?
    Innate immunity provides a nonspecific, fast response, while adaptive immunity provides a specific, acquired defense and confers long-term immunity.
  • What is phagocytosis and which cells perform it?
    Phagocytosis is the process of a cell engulfing a particle, performed by cells like neutrophils, macrophages, and monocytes.
  • What role do cytokines play in the immune response?
    Cytokines are signaling molecules that recruit other immune cells to the site of infection.
  • What is antigen presentation and why is it important?
    Antigen presentation involves immune cells presenting pieces of pathogens to other immune cells, crucial for mounting a specific adaptive immune response.
  • What are antibodies and what is their function?
    Antibodies are molecules produced by the immune system that recognize and bind to specific antigens.
  • Where are immune cells produced and what are they called?
    Immune cells, called leukocytes, are produced in the bone marrow.
  • What are the two broad categories of leukocytes?
    Leukocytes are broadly categorized into granulocytes and agranulocytes.
  • What is the function of eosinophils in the immune system?
    Eosinophils attack large foreign particles and release harmful chemicals to destroy them.
  • What is the role of mast cells and basophils?
    Mast cells and basophils release signaling molecules like histamine to stimulate the inflammatory response.
  • What are dendritic cells and their function in immunity?
    Dendritic cells are antigen-presenting cells that connect innate and adaptive immunity by presenting antigens to T cells.
  • What are lymphocytes and where are they primarily found?
    Lymphocytes are a type of immune cell primarily found in lymph.
  • What are the main functions of T cells and B cells in adaptive immunity?
    T cells are involved in cell-mediated response, while B cells produce antibodies and are involved in the humoral response.
  • Where do T cells and B cells mature?
    T cells mature in the thymus, and B cells mature in the bone marrow.