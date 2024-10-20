Immune System quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of the lymphatic system in the immune system? The lymphatic system transports lymph, a clear fluid, towards the heart and filters it through lymph nodes to remove contaminants before it returns to the blood.

What are lymphocytes and where are they found? Lymphocytes are a type of immune cell found in lymph nodes and lymphatic vessels, where they help clean lymph fluid.

Which organ in the lymphatic system is responsible for T cell maturation? The thymus gland is responsible for the maturation and development of T cells.

What role does the spleen play in the immune system? The spleen filters blood, stores leukocytes, and produces opsins and antibodies.

What is mucosal associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) and its function? MALT is lymphoid tissue found in the gut and respiratory system that produces mucus to trap pathogens.

How does the skin function as part of the innate immune system? The skin acts as a physical barrier to protect the body from pathogens, though it can be penetrated through injuries.

What are lysozymes and where are they found? Lysozymes are enzymes that break down bacterial cell walls and are found in tissues vulnerable to pathogen entry.

What are Pathogen Associated Molecular Patterns (PAMPs)? PAMPs are molecules commonly displayed by pathogens that help the immune system recognize foreign invaders.

What are pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) and their function? PRRs are membrane receptors on immune cells that identify PAMPs to recognize pathogens.

What is the role of Toll-like receptors (TLRs) in the immune response? TLRs are a type of PRR that initiate a signaling cascade to recruit other immune cells and mount an immune response.

What are cytokines and their function in the immune system? Cytokines are signaling molecules released by immune cells to attract other immune cells and coordinate the immune response.

What is the difference between the innate and adaptive immune systems? The innate immune system mounts a non-specific response, while the adaptive immune system mounts a specific response to pathogens.

What is the function of mucus in the immune system? Mucus traps foreign invaders and contains antimicrobial enzymes to kill pathogens.

What is the significance of lipopolysaccharides in the immune response? Lipopolysaccharides are PAMPs found on bacterial cells that trigger immune responses through TLRs.

How do leukocytes contribute to the innate immune response? Leukocytes initiate the innate immune response by recognizing and responding to pathogens through PAMPs and PRRs.

What are pathogens and what do they have in common? Pathogens are foreign invaders like bacteria, viruses, or other microorganisms that cause disease.

What are the two main types of immunity in the immune system? The two main types of immunity are innate immunity and adaptive immunity.

How does innate immunity differ from adaptive immunity? Innate immunity provides a nonspecific, fast response, while adaptive immunity provides a specific, acquired defense and confers long-term immunity.

What is phagocytosis and which cells perform it? Phagocytosis is the process of a cell engulfing a particle, performed by cells like neutrophils, macrophages, and monocytes.

What role do cytokines play in the immune response? Cytokines are signaling molecules that recruit other immune cells to the site of infection.

What is antigen presentation and why is it important? Antigen presentation involves immune cells presenting pieces of pathogens to other immune cells, crucial for mounting a specific adaptive immune response.

What are antibodies and what is their function? Antibodies are molecules produced by the immune system that recognize and bind to specific antigens.

Where are immune cells produced and what are they called? Immune cells, called leukocytes, are produced in the bone marrow.

What are the two broad categories of leukocytes? Leukocytes are broadly categorized into granulocytes and agranulocytes.

What is the function of eosinophils in the immune system? Eosinophils attack large foreign particles and release harmful chemicals to destroy them.

What is the role of mast cells and basophils? Mast cells and basophils release signaling molecules like histamine to stimulate the inflammatory response.

What are dendritic cells and their function in immunity? Dendritic cells are antigen-presenting cells that connect innate and adaptive immunity by presenting antigens to T cells.

What are lymphocytes and where are they primarily found? Lymphocytes are a type of immune cell primarily found in lymph.

What are the main functions of T cells and B cells in adaptive immunity? T cells are involved in cell-mediated response, while B cells produce antibodies and are involved in the humoral response.