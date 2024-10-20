Interphase exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Interphase The longest phase of the cell cycle, consisting of G1, S, and G2 subphases.

G1 Phase The first subphase of interphase where cells grow and perform normal functions.

What happens during the S phase? DNA synthesis occurs, resulting in replicated chromosomes and centrosomes.

G2 Phase The subphase of interphase where the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis.

G0 Phase A non-dividing state where cells do not commit to division.

Centrosome A cytoplasmic protein complex that organizes the mitotic spindle.

What is the role of the mitotic spindle? It is crucial for chromosome separation during mitosis.

What does the G in G1 and G2 stand for? Growth

What happens if a cell does not commit to division? It enters the G0 phase.

What is the centromere? The waist position of a replicated chromosome where the two sister chromatids come together.

What is the difference between the centrosome and the centromere? The centrosome organizes the mitotic spindle, while the centromere is the waist position of a chromosome.

What is the significance of the G0 phase? It is a phase where cells are in a non-dividing state, either temporarily or permanently.

What happens to the cell size during interphase? The cell grows significantly larger.

What is the function of the mitotic spindle? To coordinate the division of chromosomes during mitosis.

What is the main function of the G0 phase? To keep the cell in a non-dividing state.