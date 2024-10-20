Interphase exam Flashcards
Interphase exam
Terms in this set (29)
- InterphaseThe longest phase of the cell cycle, consisting of G1, S, and G2 subphases.
- G1 PhaseThe first subphase of interphase where cells grow and perform normal functions.
- What happens during the S phase?DNA synthesis occurs, resulting in replicated chromosomes and centrosomes.
- G2 PhaseThe subphase of interphase where the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis.
- G0 PhaseA non-dividing state where cells do not commit to division.
- CentrosomeA cytoplasmic protein complex that organizes the mitotic spindle.
- What is the role of the mitotic spindle?It is crucial for chromosome separation during mitosis.
- What does the G in G1 and G2 stand for?Growth
- What is synthesized during the S phase?DNA and centrosomes
- What is the main activity in the G1 phase?Cell growth and performing normal functions
- What happens if a cell does not commit to division?It enters the G0 phase.
- What is the centromere?The waist position of a replicated chromosome where the two sister chromatids come together.
- What is the difference between the centrosome and the centromere?The centrosome organizes the mitotic spindle, while the centromere is the waist position of a chromosome.
- What is the main function of the G2 phase?Preparing for mitosis by continuing growth and producing new proteins.
- What is the mitotic spindle made of?Microtubule proteins of the cytoskeleton.
- What happens to the centrosome during the S phase?It gets replicated.
- What is the significance of the G0 phase?It is a phase where cells are in a non-dividing state, either temporarily or permanently.
- What is the main characteristic of the S phase?DNA replication
- What is the role of the centrosome in mitosis?It forms the mitotic spindle, which is essential for chromosome separation.
- What happens to the cell size during interphase?The cell grows significantly larger.
- What is the main event in the G1 phase?Cell growth and normal function performance.
- What is the purpose of the G2 phase?To prepare the cell for mitosis by producing necessary proteins.
- What is the function of the mitotic spindle?To coordinate the division of chromosomes during mitosis.
- What does the S in S phase stand for?Synthesis
- What is the main activity in the G2 phase?Continued growth and preparation for mitosis.
- What happens to chromosomes during the S phase?They are replicated, resulting in two sister chromatids.
- What is the role of centrosomes in cell division?They organize the mitotic spindle, which is crucial for chromosome separation.
- What is the main function of the G0 phase?To keep the cell in a non-dividing state.
- What is the significance of the G1 phase?It is the phase where the cell grows and performs its normal functions.