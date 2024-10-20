Interphase exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Interphase exam
  • Interphase
    The longest phase of the cell cycle, consisting of G1, S, and G2 subphases.
  • G1 Phase
    The first subphase of interphase where cells grow and perform normal functions.
  • What happens during the S phase?
    DNA synthesis occurs, resulting in replicated chromosomes and centrosomes.
  • G2 Phase
    The subphase of interphase where the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis.
  • G0 Phase
    A non-dividing state where cells do not commit to division.
  • Centrosome
    A cytoplasmic protein complex that organizes the mitotic spindle.
  • What is the role of the mitotic spindle?
    It is crucial for chromosome separation during mitosis.
  • What is the centromere?
    The waist position of a replicated chromosome where the two sister chromatids come together.
