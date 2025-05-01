Introduction to Aquatic Biomes quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the typical salt concentration in freshwater biomes compared to marine biomes? Freshwater biomes have less than 0.1% salt, while marine biomes have about 3% salt.

What percentage of Earth's water is found in marine biomes? Marine biomes account for about 97% of Earth's water.

What is the littoral zone, and in which aquatic biome is it found? The littoral zone is the near-shore shallow area found in lakes, which are freshwater biomes.

What does the pelagic zone refer to in aquatic biomes? The pelagic zone refers to all open water, encompassing both the near-shore and deep-water zones in oceans and lakes.

What is the photic zone, and why is it important? The photic zone is the surface layer of water that receives enough light for photosynthesis, supporting photosynthetic organisms.

What is seasonal turnover in lakes, and when does it occur? Seasonal turnover is the vertical mixing of water layers in lakes, occurring during the spring and fall.