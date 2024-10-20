Introduction to Cellular Respiration quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Cellular Respiration quiz #2
How are the processes of photosynthesis and cellular respiration interrelated?
Photosynthesis and cellular respiration are interrelated as they are part of the carbon cycle. Photosynthesis converts carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen, while cellular respiration converts glucose and oxygen back into carbon dioxide and water, releasing energy in the form of ATP.
What is the equation for cellular respiration?
The equation for cellular respiration is: C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O + ATP.
What role does cellular respiration play in the carbon cycle?
Cellular respiration plays a role in the carbon cycle by converting glucose and oxygen into carbon dioxide and water, releasing carbon back into the atmosphere.
Which of these are by-products of cellular respiration? a. Oxygen b. Carbon dioxide c. Water d. Glucose
b. Carbon dioxide and c. Water are by-products of cellular respiration.
Which statement correctly describes the difference between cellular respiration and photosynthesis?
Cellular respiration converts glucose and oxygen into carbon dioxide, water, and ATP, while photosynthesis converts carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen using sunlight.
How is breathing related to cellular respiration?
Breathing provides the oxygen needed for cellular respiration and removes carbon dioxide, a by-product of the process.
Which energy pathway produces the greatest amount of ATP?
The electron transport chain produces the greatest amount of ATP during cellular respiration.
What are the reactants in the equation for cellular respiration?
The reactants in the equation for cellular respiration are glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen (O2).
What is the main purpose of cellular respiration?
The main purpose of cellular respiration is to produce ATP, which is used as energy by the cell.
Which molecule is a direct product of this cellular process?
ATP is a direct product of cellular respiration.
Do autotrophs need to carry out cellular respiration? Why or why not?
Yes, autotrophs need to carry out cellular respiration to convert the glucose they produce during photosynthesis into usable energy in the form of ATP.
What are the three stages of cellular respiration?
The three stages of cellular respiration are glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain.
Which of the following is the correct sequence of events in cellular respiration? a. Glycolysis, Krebs cycle, Electron transport chain b. Krebs cycle, Glycolysis, Electron transport chain c. Electron transport chain, Glycolysis, Krebs cycle
a. Glycolysis, Krebs cycle, Electron transport chain
What is the primary source of fuel for the body's cells?
Glucose is the primary source of fuel for the body's cells.
What is the role of electron carriers in cellular respiration?
Electron carriers such as NAD+ and FAD transport electrons to the electron transport chain, where ATP is produced.
What are the two types of cellular respiration?
The two types of cellular respiration are aerobic respiration and anaerobic respiration.
How are photosynthesis and cellular respiration similar?
Both processes involve the transformation of energy and the exchange of gases, and both are essential for the energy flow in ecosystems.
How do consumers get energy?
Consumers obtain energy by eating other organisms and breaking down the food molecules through cellular respiration.
Carbon dioxide (CO2) is released during which of the following stages of cellular respiration? a. Glycolysis b. Krebs cycle c. Electron transport chain
b. Krebs cycle
Which molecule does your body use for fuel?
The body primarily uses glucose as a fuel molecule.
What is needed for cellular respiration to occur?
Glucose and oxygen are needed for cellular respiration to occur.
Which of the following is not a product of cellular respiration? a. CO2 b. Energy c. C6H12O6 d. H2O
c. C6H12O6 (glucose) is not a product of cellular respiration.
Which of the following mechanisms produces the most ATP during cellular respiration? a. Glycolysis b. Krebs cycle c. Electron transport chain
c. Electron transport chain
Which of the following can be converted to glucose and used for immediate fuel? a. Proteins b. Fats c. Carbohydrates
c. Carbohydrates
Why is oxygen essential to energy production?
Oxygen is essential because it acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, allowing for the production of ATP.
What is the final electron acceptor in cellular respiration?
Oxygen is the final electron acceptor in cellular respiration.
What two crucial resources are provided by glucose?
Glucose provides energy and carbon skeletons for biosynthesis.
What process do the consumers perform to break food molecules down for their energy?
Consumers perform cellular respiration to break down food molecules for energy.
What role does oxygen play in cellular respiration?
Oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, allowing for the production of water and ATP.
Glucose is the main source of energy for what process?
Glucose is the main source of energy for cellular respiration.
Which metabolic pathway is common to both cellular respiration and fermentation?
Glycolysis is common to both cellular respiration and fermentation.
