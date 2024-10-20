Introduction to Cellular Respiration quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to Cellular Respiration quiz #3
How is respiration different from cellular respiration?
Respiration refers to the physical process of breathing, while cellular respiration is the biochemical process of producing ATP from glucose and oxygen.Which of the following uses glucose for carbon and energy? a. Plants b. Animals c. Both
c. Both plants and animals use glucose for carbon and energy.What is the general equation for cellular respiration?
The general equation for cellular respiration is: C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O + ATP.What is the net ATP gain at this stage of cellular respiration?
The net ATP gain during glycolysis is 2 ATP molecules.What is the body's primary source of energy?
The body's primary source of energy is glucose.Which makes the most efficient use of the energy in glucose?
Aerobic cellular respiration makes the most efficient use of the energy in glucose.Which molecules can be broken down to generate ATP?
Carbohydrates, fats, and proteins can be broken down to generate ATP.How does cellular respiration compare with lactic acid fermentation?
Cellular respiration produces more ATP and requires oxygen, while lactic acid fermentation produces less ATP and occurs without oxygen.What is the waste product of respiration?
The waste products of respiration are carbon dioxide and water.What type of organisms perform cellular respiration?
All aerobic organisms, including plants, animals, and many microorganisms, perform cellular respiration.What are the reactants in respiration?
The reactants in respiration are glucose and oxygen.Through which activity do animals get the carbon that is needed for their bodies?
Animals obtain carbon by consuming organic molecules through their diet.Do plant cells respire?
Yes, plant cells respire to convert glucose into ATP for energy.What is the process of cellular respiration?
Cellular respiration is the process of breaking down glucose in the presence of oxygen to produce ATP, carbon dioxide, and water.What is the cellular respiration equation?
d. All of the aboveWhat harvests energy from food molecules to make ATP?
Cellular respiration harvests energy from food molecules to make ATP.What types of molecules are broken down to make ATP?
Carbohydrates, fats, and proteins are broken down to make ATP.What is the third step in cellular respiration?
The third step in cellular respiration is the Krebs cycle.What is the difference between the use of the terms cellular respiration and respiration in biology?
Cellular respiration refers to the biochemical process of producing ATP, while respiration can also refer to the physical act of breathing.What steps of cellular respiration occur inside the mitochondrion?
Pyruvate oxidation, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain occur inside the mitochondrion.Which of the following cellular processes includes all of the others? a. Glycolysis b. Krebs cycle c. Cellular respiration
The overall reaction for cell respiration is: C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O + ATP.Do autotrophs need to carry out cellular respiration?
Yes, autotrophs need to carry out cellular respiration to convert glucose into ATP for energy.Which equation represents cellular respiration?
Plants produce ATP through cellular respiration and photosynthesis.Cellular respiration harvests the most chemical energy from which of the following? a. Glycolysis b. Krebs cycle c. Electron transport chain
c. Electron transport chainWhich is more efficient at producing ATP?
c. It requires oxygenWhat is the major adaptive advantage of cellular respiration?
The major adaptive advantage of cellular respiration is the efficient production of ATP, which provides energy for cellular processes.Where do consumers get their energy?
Consumers get their energy from the food they consume, which is broken down through cellular respiration.Which of the following is a similarity between photosynthesis and cellular respiration?
Both processes involve the transformation of energy and the exchange of gases.What happens to the oxygen that is used in cellular respiration?
The oxygen used in cellular respiration acts as the final electron acceptor and is converted into water.Which of the following are true statements about what happens to glucose inside a cell? a. It is stored as glycogen b. It is broken down to produce ATP c. It is converted to fat
b. It is broken down to produce ATPWhat type of reaction is cellular respiration?
Cellular respiration is a catabolic and exergonic reaction.Which of the following metabolic pathways is common in aerobic and anaerobic metabolism?
Glycolysis is common in both aerobic and anaerobic metabolism.During the catabolism of glucose, what happens?
During the catabolism of glucose, it is broken down into carbon dioxide and water, releasing energy in the form of ATP.What kind of molecules serve as electron acceptors in cellular respiration?
Oxygen serves as the final electron acceptor in aerobic cellular respiration.Which process is more efficient at producing ATP?
The reaction that releases energy for use by the cell occurs in the mitochondria.