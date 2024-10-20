Introduction to Cellular Respiration quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to Cellular Respiration quiz #4
Which of the following molecules are energy intermediates produced during cellular respiration? a. NADH b. FADH2 c. ATP d. All of the above
d. All of the aboveWhich of the following contains the most energy that can be used to make ATP? a. Glucose b. Fatty acids c. Proteins
b. Fatty acidsHow many molecules of oxygen are needed to undergo cell respiration?
Six molecules of oxygen are needed to undergo cell respiration for one molecule of glucose.What is the difference between cellular respiration and breathing?
Cellular respiration is a biochemical process that produces ATP, while breathing is the physical process of inhaling and exhaling gases.How do plants convert glucose to energy?
Plants convert glucose to energy through cellular respiration, producing ATP.What are the two waste products of cellular respiration?
The two waste products of cellular respiration are carbon dioxide and water.Which is the primary molecule broken down for energy in cells?
Glucose is the primary molecule broken down for energy in cells.Cellular respiration is the opposite of what other cellular process?
Cellular respiration is the opposite of photosynthesis.What role does NADH play in cellular respiration?
NADH acts as an electron carrier, transporting electrons to the electron transport chain.Which organisms perform cellular respiration?
All aerobic organisms, including plants, animals, and many microorganisms, perform cellular respiration.What does the body get its main source of energy from?
The body gets its main source of energy from glucose.What kinds of organisms perform cellular respiration?
Energy loss during respiration varies, but typically a significant portion of energy is lost as heat.What is the difference between cellular respiration and fermentation?
Cellular respiration requires oxygen and produces more ATP, while fermentation occurs without oxygen and produces less ATP.What is the difference between breathing and cellular respiration?
Heterotrophs obtain energy by consuming organic molecules and breaking them down through cellular respiration.What is the primary role of oxygen in cellular respiration?
The primary role of oxygen in cellular respiration is to act as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain.What is the energy that fuels our body?
ATP is the energy that fuels our body.Which is more efficient in terms of producing ATP from glucose?
Aerobic cellular respiration is more efficient in terms of producing ATP from glucose.Which type of metabolism is most efficient at producing ATP?
Aerobic metabolism is most efficient at producing ATP.Which of the following is not a product of cellular respiration? a. CO2 b. Energy c. C6H12O6 d. H2O
c. C6H12O6 (glucose) is not a product of cellular respiration.Which stages of cellular respiration produce carbon dioxide?
The Krebs cycle and pyruvate oxidation stages of cellular respiration produce carbon dioxide.Which of the following cannot be used as a fuel source for cellular respiration? a. Glucose b. Fatty acids c. Proteins d. Nucleic acids
d. Nucleic acidsHow does respiration differ from cellular respiration?
Respiration refers to the physical process of breathing, while cellular respiration is the biochemical process of producing ATP from glucose and oxygen.What are the three pathways through which the body can produce ATP?
The three pathways are glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain.Where does the second stage of cellular respiration occur?
The second stage, pyruvate oxidation, occurs in the mitochondria.What do consumers release as they break down food to obtain energy?
Consumers release carbon dioxide and water as they break down food to obtain energy.Which of the following occurs in both photosynthesis and respiration? a. ATP production b. Oxygen release c. Carbon fixation
a. ATP productionWhat are the stages of cellular respiration?
The stages of cellular respiration are glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain.What is cellular specialization?
Cellular specialization refers to the process by which cells develop specific functions and structures to perform distinct roles in an organism.What is the energy molecule made during cellular respiration?
ATP is the energy molecule made during cellular respiration.What is one of the reactants for cellular respiration?
One of the reactants for cellular respiration is glucose.What is the energy molecule that is made during cellular respiration?
The three main methods of ATP production are substrate-level phosphorylation, oxidative phosphorylation, and photophosphorylation.What happens during cellular respiration?
During cellular respiration, glucose is broken down in the presence of oxygen to produce ATP, carbon dioxide, and water.Almost all organisms need oxygen because it is necessary for which process?
Almost all organisms need oxygen for aerobic cellular respiration.What is needed for cellular respiration?
Glucose and oxygen are needed for cellular respiration.Which process is found in both cellular respiration and in the light reactions of photosynthesis?
ATP production is found in both cellular respiration and the light reactions of photosynthesis.What is the role of NAD+ in cellular respiration?
NAD+ acts as an electron carrier, accepting electrons during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle to form NADH.In what way are photosynthesis and cellular respiration similar?
Both processes involve the transformation of energy and the exchange of gases.