Introduction to Cellular Respiration quiz #5 Flashcards

Where do we get the fuel for cellular respiration?
We get the fuel for cellular respiration from the food we consume, primarily carbohydrates like glucose.
What is cell respiration's waste product?
The waste products of cell respiration are carbon dioxide and water.
Do plants respire?
Yes, plants respire to convert glucose into ATP for energy.
Which of the following is the correct sequence of stages in cellular respiration? a. Glycolysis, Krebs cycle, Electron transport chain b. Krebs cycle, Glycolysis, Electron transport chain c. Electron transport chain, Glycolysis, Krebs cycle
a. Glycolysis, Krebs cycle, Electron transport chain
What would happen to the cell’s rate of glucose utilization?
If oxygen is limited, the cell's rate of glucose utilization would increase to compensate for the reduced efficiency of ATP production.
Which stage(s) of eukaryotic cellular respiration is (are) impacted by cyanide poisoning?
Cyanide poisoning impacts the electron transport chain stage of eukaryotic cellular respiration.
What is the role of NAD+ in the process of cellular respiration?
NAD+ acts as an electron carrier, accepting electrons during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle to form NADH.
The largest number of ATP molecules is produced in which phase of cellular respiration?
The largest number of ATP molecules is produced during the electron transport chain phase of cellular respiration.
Which pathway generates the most ATP?
The electron transport chain generates the most ATP.
What is the equation for cell respiration?
The equation for cell respiration is: C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O + ATP.
Which molecule loses electrons in cellular respiration?
Glucose loses electrons in cellular respiration.
Which statements about cellular respiration are true? Choose more than one answer. a. It requires oxygen b. It produces ATP c. It occurs in the mitochondria
a. It requires oxygen, b. It produces ATP, c. It occurs in the mitochondria
Why is cellular respiration a catabolic reaction?
Cellular respiration is a catabolic reaction because it involves the breakdown of glucose into smaller molecules, releasing energy.
Red blood cells do not contain mitochondria. How do red blood cells generate most of their ATP?
Red blood cells generate most of their ATP through glycolysis, which does not require mitochondria.
How are the products and reactants of photosynthesis and cellular respiration related?
The products of photosynthesis (glucose and oxygen) are the reactants of cellular respiration, and vice versa.
Which of the following is the preferred source of energy for the production of ATP in a cell? a. Glucose b. Fatty acids c. Proteins
a. Glucose
What substance is oxidized during cellular respiration?
Glucose is oxidized during cellular respiration.
Which of the following statements regarding glucose and fuel use during exercise are true? a. Glucose is the primary fuel b. Fat is used for long-duration exercise c. Protein is the main source of energy
a. Glucose is the primary fuel, b. Fat is used for long-duration exercise
Do plants such as ferns need to break down glucose to obtain energy?
Yes, plants such as ferns need to break down glucose through cellular respiration to obtain energy.
Which of the following organisms perform cellular respiration? a. Plants b. Animals c. Both
c. Both
Which stage of cellular respiration requires oxygen that you breathe?
The electron transport chain stage of cellular respiration requires the oxygen that you breathe.
All cells must have energy to function. What do cells use for energy?
Cells use ATP for energy.
In cellular respiration of glucose, what occurs?
In cellular respiration of glucose, glucose is broken down into carbon dioxide and water, releasing energy in the form of ATP.
What high-energy molecule is created during cellular respiration for use in powering cell processes?
ATP is the high-energy molecule created during cellular respiration for use in powering cell processes.
How much energy do consumers obtain when they eat?
Consumers obtain energy in the form of calories, which are converted into ATP through cellular respiration.
What is the main fuel source for the work of the cell?
The main fuel source for the work of the cell is glucose.
What is the goal of cellular respiration?
The goal of cellular respiration is to produce ATP, which provides energy for cellular processes.
What are the similarities between how plants and humans use glucose?
Both plants and humans use glucose as a source of energy, converting it into ATP through cellular respiration.
Which of the following is not a stage of cellular respiration? a. Glycolysis b. Krebs cycle c. Photosynthesis
c. Photosynthesis
Which organisms carry out cellular respiration?
All aerobic organisms, including plants, animals, and many microorganisms, carry out cellular respiration.
What is the final step of cellular respiration?
The final step of cellular respiration is the electron transport chain.
In the process of cellular respiration, what occurs?
In the process of cellular respiration, glucose is broken down in the presence of oxygen to produce ATP, carbon dioxide, and water.
What is the connection between organisms that utilize cellular respiration and the flow of energy?
Organisms that utilize cellular respiration convert chemical energy from food into ATP, facilitating the flow of energy through ecosystems.
What is the overall function of cellular respiration?
The overall function of cellular respiration is to convert glucose into ATP, providing energy for cellular activities.