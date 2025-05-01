Introduction to Cellular Respiration quiz #6 Flashcards
Introduction to Cellular Respiration quiz #6
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/16
What does the term 'aerobic' mean in the context of cellular respiration?
'Aerobic' refers to processes that require the presence of oxygen.What are the four stages of aerobic cellular respiration, in order?
The four stages are glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain.What are the main reactants and products of aerobic cellular respiration?
The main reactants are glucose and oxygen; the main products are ATP, carbon dioxide, and water.What is the role of oxygen in aerobic cellular respiration?
Oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, allowing the process to produce ATP efficiently.What type of reaction is aerobic cellular respiration classified as?
Aerobic cellular respiration is classified as a redox (reduction-oxidation) reaction.During aerobic cellular respiration, what happens to glucose and oxygen in terms of electron transfer?
Glucose is oxidized (loses electrons), and oxygen is reduced (gains electrons).What are the byproducts of aerobic cellular respiration besides ATP?
The byproducts are carbon dioxide and water.How many ATP molecules are typically produced from one molecule of glucose during aerobic cellular respiration?
Typically, 30 to 38 ATP molecules are produced from one molecule of glucose.What mnemonic can help you remember the order of the stages of aerobic cellular respiration?
The mnemonic 'Giant Pandas Killed Einstein' helps remember glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, Krebs cycle, and electron transport chain.What is substrate-level phosphorylation, and during which stages does it occur?
Substrate-level phosphorylation is the direct formation of ATP from ADP and a phosphorylated substrate, occurring during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.What is oxidative phosphorylation, and during which stage does it occur?
Oxidative phosphorylation is the production of ATP using energy derived from the electron transport chain, occurring during the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis.What is the final electron acceptor in aerobic cellular respiration?
Oxygen is the final electron acceptor.What happens to the electrons removed from glucose during aerobic cellular respiration?
The electrons are transferred through a series of carriers to oxygen, which combines with protons to form water.What is the main function of the mitochondria in cellular respiration?
The mitochondria serve as the site for most stages of aerobic cellular respiration, facilitating ATP production.What is the difference between aerobic and anaerobic respiration?
Aerobic respiration requires oxygen and produces more ATP, while anaerobic respiration does not require oxygen and produces less ATP.What are the two main ways ATP is produced during cellular respiration?
ATP is produced by substrate-level phosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation.