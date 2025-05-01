Introduction to Cellular Respiration quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

What does the term 'aerobic' mean in the context of cellular respiration? 'Aerobic' refers to processes that require the presence of oxygen.

What are the four stages of aerobic cellular respiration, in order? The four stages are glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain.

What are the main reactants and products of aerobic cellular respiration? The main reactants are glucose and oxygen; the main products are ATP, carbon dioxide, and water.

What is the role of oxygen in aerobic cellular respiration? Oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, allowing the process to produce ATP efficiently.

What type of reaction is aerobic cellular respiration classified as? Aerobic cellular respiration is classified as a redox (reduction-oxidation) reaction.

During aerobic cellular respiration, what happens to glucose and oxygen in terms of electron transfer? Glucose is oxidized (loses electrons), and oxygen is reduced (gains electrons).