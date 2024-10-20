Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemical Bonding exam Flashcards

Introduction to Chemical Bonding exam
  • Chemical Bond

    Attractive force that holds atoms together to form molecules and compounds.

  • What is a molecule?

    A substance that contains at least two chemically bound atoms.

  • Compound

    A molecule that contains at least two different elements.

  • Is O2 a molecule or a compound?

    O2 is a molecule but not a compound.

  • Intramolecular Bonds

    Interactions between atoms within the same molecule.

  • What is an example of a compound?

    Water (H2O) is an example of a compound.

  • Intermolecular Bonds

    Interactions between atoms of different molecules.

  • Chemical Formula

    Represents the number and type of atoms in a molecule or compound.

  • What does C6H12O6 represent?

    The chemical formula for glucose.

  • What is the difference between intramolecular and intermolecular bonds?

    Intramolecular bonds are within the same molecule, while intermolecular bonds are between different molecules.

  • What does the 'comp' in compound imply?

    It implies that compounds are more complex, containing at least two different elements.

  • What is the chemical formula for water?

    H2O

  • What is glucose?

    A sugar compound with the chemical formula C6H12O6.

  • What are the elements in water?

    Hydrogen and Oxygen.

  • What is the significance of chemical formulas?

    They provide a quick way to represent the structure of molecules and compounds.

  • What does H2O stand for?

    Two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.

  • What is an example of an intermolecular bond?

    The hydrogen bond between two different water molecules.

  • What does the term 'molecule' include?

    Any substance with at least two chemically bound atoms, regardless of whether they are the same or different elements.

  • What is the difference between molecules and compounds?

    All compounds are molecules, but not all molecules are compounds.

  • What is an example of a molecule that is not a compound?

    Oxygen gas (O2).

  • What does the chemical formula C6H12O6 indicate?

    6 carbon atoms, 12 hydrogen atoms, and 6 oxygen atoms.

  • What is the role of chemical bonds?

    To hold atoms together to form molecules and compounds.

  • What is the difference between H2O and O2?

    H2O is a compound and a molecule, while O2 is only a molecule.

  • What are the two types of chemical bonds discussed?

    Intramolecular bonds and intermolecular bonds.

  • What does the 'intra' in intramolecular bonds remind you of?

    It reminds you that these bonds are 'trapped' within the same molecule.

  • What is the significance of intermolecular bonds?

    They are interactions between different molecules, important for understanding molecular interactions.

  • What is the chemical formula for glucose?

    C6H12O6

  • What does the term 'inter' in intermolecular bonds signify?

    It signifies interactions between different molecules.

  • What is the purpose of a chemical formula?

    To succinctly represent the composition of molecules and compounds.