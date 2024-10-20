Introduction to DNA-Based Technology exam Flashcards
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology exam
- DNA-based technologyTechniques used to manipulate DNA, study gene expression, and apply DNA knowledge in various fields.
- What is DNA cloning?A method to create recombinant DNA using restriction enzymes and ligation.
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)A technique used to amplify DNA sequences.
- What is the purpose of restriction enzymes in DNA cloning?To cut DNA at specific sequences, acting like molecular scissors.
- Ligation enzymesEnzymes that help paste DNA fragments together.
- What are the steps of PCR?Denaturation, annealing, and extension.
- Gel electrophoresisA technique used to separate DNA fragments based on size.
- What is DNA sequencing?Determining the precise order of nucleotides within a DNA molecule.
- Recombinant DNADNA that has been formed artificially by combining constituents from different organisms.
- What is the role of DNA-based technology in vaccine development?It helps in creating vaccines by manipulating DNA to produce antigens.
- Genetically modifying plantsAltering the DNA of plants to give them specific characteristics, such as pest resistance.
- What is the purpose of tracking inheritance patterns?To understand how traits and genetic disorders are passed down through generations.
- Southern blottingA method used to detect specific DNA sequences in DNA samples.
- What is DNA fingerprinting?A technique used to identify individuals based on unique patterns in their DNA.
- Dideoxy sequencingA method of DNA sequencing that uses chain-terminating nucleotides.
- What is chain termination PCR?A technique used in dideoxy sequencing to terminate DNA synthesis at specific points.
- Gene expressionThe process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products like proteins.
- What is the first step in DNA cloning?Creating the recombinant DNA molecule.
- Annealing (in PCR)The step where primers bind to the DNA template.
- What is the final step in PCR?Extension, where DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands.
- Denaturation (in PCR)The step where double-stranded DNA is heated to separate it into two single strands.
- What is the purpose of gel electrophoresis?To separate DNA fragments by size for analysis.
- Transformation (in DNA cloning)The process of introducing recombinant DNA into bacteria.
- What is the role of ligation enzymes in DNA cloning?To join DNA fragments together to form recombinant DNA.
- Tracking inheritance patternsUsing DNA-based technology to follow the transmission of genetic traits in families.
- What is the purpose of DNA sequencing?To determine the exact sequence of nucleotides in a DNA molecule.
- Vaccine developmentUsing DNA-based technology to create vaccines that can prevent diseases.
- What is the role of DNA-based technology in genetically modifying plants?To alter plant DNA to enhance traits like pest resistance.