Introduction to DNA-Based Technology exam Flashcards

Introduction to DNA-Based Technology exam
  • DNA-based technology
    Techniques used to manipulate DNA, study gene expression, and apply DNA knowledge in various fields.
  • What is DNA cloning?
    A method to create recombinant DNA using restriction enzymes and ligation.
  • Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
    A technique used to amplify DNA sequences.
  • What is the purpose of restriction enzymes in DNA cloning?
    To cut DNA at specific sequences, acting like molecular scissors.
  • Ligation enzymes
    Enzymes that help paste DNA fragments together.
  • What are the steps of PCR?
    Denaturation, annealing, and extension.
  • Gel electrophoresis
    A technique used to separate DNA fragments based on size.
  • What is DNA sequencing?
    Determining the precise order of nucleotides within a DNA molecule.
  • Recombinant DNA
    DNA that has been formed artificially by combining constituents from different organisms.
  • What is the role of DNA-based technology in vaccine development?
    It helps in creating vaccines by manipulating DNA to produce antigens.
  • Genetically modifying plants
    Altering the DNA of plants to give them specific characteristics, such as pest resistance.
  • What is the purpose of tracking inheritance patterns?
    To understand how traits and genetic disorders are passed down through generations.
  • Southern blotting
    A method used to detect specific DNA sequences in DNA samples.
  • What is DNA fingerprinting?
    A technique used to identify individuals based on unique patterns in their DNA.
  • Dideoxy sequencing
    A method of DNA sequencing that uses chain-terminating nucleotides.
  • What is chain termination PCR?
    A technique used in dideoxy sequencing to terminate DNA synthesis at specific points.
  • Gene expression
    The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products like proteins.
  • What is the first step in DNA cloning?
    Creating the recombinant DNA molecule.
  • Annealing (in PCR)
    The step where primers bind to the DNA template.
  • What is the final step in PCR?
    Extension, where DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands.
  • Denaturation (in PCR)
    The step where double-stranded DNA is heated to separate it into two single strands.
  • What is the purpose of gel electrophoresis?
    To separate DNA fragments by size for analysis.
  • Transformation (in DNA cloning)
    The process of introducing recombinant DNA into bacteria.
  • What is the role of ligation enzymes in DNA cloning?
    To join DNA fragments together to form recombinant DNA.
  • Tracking inheritance patterns
    Using DNA-based technology to follow the transmission of genetic traits in families.
  • What is the purpose of DNA sequencing?
    To determine the exact sequence of nucleotides in a DNA molecule.
  • Vaccine development
    Using DNA-based technology to create vaccines that can prevent diseases.
  • What is the role of DNA-based technology in genetically modifying plants?
    To alter plant DNA to enhance traits like pest resistance.