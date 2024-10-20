Introduction to DNA-Based Technology exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

DNA-based technology Techniques used to manipulate DNA, study gene expression, and apply DNA knowledge in various fields.

What is DNA cloning? A method to create recombinant DNA using restriction enzymes and ligation.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) A technique used to amplify DNA sequences.

What is the purpose of restriction enzymes in DNA cloning? To cut DNA at specific sequences, acting like molecular scissors.

Ligation enzymes Enzymes that help paste DNA fragments together.

What are the steps of PCR? Denaturation, annealing, and extension.

Gel electrophoresis A technique used to separate DNA fragments based on size.

What is DNA sequencing? Determining the precise order of nucleotides within a DNA molecule.

Recombinant DNA DNA that has been formed artificially by combining constituents from different organisms.

What is the role of DNA-based technology in vaccine development? It helps in creating vaccines by manipulating DNA to produce antigens.

Genetically modifying plants Altering the DNA of plants to give them specific characteristics, such as pest resistance.

What is the purpose of tracking inheritance patterns? To understand how traits and genetic disorders are passed down through generations.

Southern blotting A method used to detect specific DNA sequences in DNA samples.

What is DNA fingerprinting? A technique used to identify individuals based on unique patterns in their DNA.

Dideoxy sequencing A method of DNA sequencing that uses chain-terminating nucleotides.

What is chain termination PCR? A technique used in dideoxy sequencing to terminate DNA synthesis at specific points.

Gene expression The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products like proteins.

What is the first step in DNA cloning? Creating the recombinant DNA molecule.

Annealing (in PCR) The step where primers bind to the DNA template.

What is the final step in PCR? Extension, where DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands.

Denaturation (in PCR) The step where double-stranded DNA is heated to separate it into two single strands.

What is the purpose of gel electrophoresis? To separate DNA fragments by size for analysis.

Transformation (in DNA cloning) The process of introducing recombinant DNA into bacteria.

What is the role of ligation enzymes in DNA cloning? To join DNA fragments together to form recombinant DNA.

Tracking inheritance patterns Using DNA-based technology to follow the transmission of genetic traits in families.

What is the purpose of DNA sequencing? To determine the exact sequence of nucleotides in a DNA molecule.

Vaccine development Using DNA-based technology to create vaccines that can prevent diseases.