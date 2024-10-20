Skip to main content
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles exam Flashcards

Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles exam
  • What are Eukaryotic cells?

    Cells that contain membrane-bound organelles, including a nucleus.

  • What are lysosomes?

    Organelles found only in animal cells that contain digestive enzymes.

  • Define Chloroplasts

    Organelles found only in plant cells that conduct photosynthesis.

  • What is the function of ribosomes?

    To build proteins through the process of translation.

  • What is endomembrane system?

    A group of organelles involved in protein and lipid synthesis, including the ER and Golgi apparatus.

  • What is the rough endoplasmic reticulum (rough ER)?

    An organelle with ribosomes attached, involved in protein synthesis.

  • Smooth endoplasmic reticulum (smooth ER)

    An organelle involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification.

  • What are peroxisomes?

    Organelles that contain enzymes to break down fatty acids and detoxify harmful substances.

  • Define Golgi apparatus.

    An organelle that modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids for secretion or delivery to other organelles.

  • What is the function of mitochondria?

    To generate ATP through cellular respiration, providing energy for the cell.

  • What is Cell wall?

    A rigid layer found outside the cell membrane in plant cells, providing structural support and protection.

  • What is the cytoskeleton?

    A network of protein filaments that provide structural support and facilitate cell movement.

  • Microfilaments

    Thin protein fibers that play a role in cell movement and shape.

  • What are microtubules?

    Hollow tubes that help maintain cell shape and are involved in intracellular transport and cell division.

  • Intermediate filaments

    Protein fibers that provide mechanical support for the cell.

  • What are tight junctions?

    Cell junctions that create a watertight seal between adjacent cells.

  • Anchoring junctions

    Cell junctions that attach cells to each other or to the extracellular matrix.

  • What are gap junctions?

    Channels that allow for direct communication between adjacent cells.

  • Plasmodesmata

    Channels between plant cells that allow for transport and communication.

  • What is the role of the nucleus?

    To store genetic information and control cellular activities.

  • What are Vacuoles?

    Storage organelles in cells, larger in plant cells, used for storing nutrients, waste products, and maintaining turgor pressure.

  • What is translation?

    The process by which ribosomes build proteins from mRNA.

  • Free ribosomes

    Ribosomes that are free-floating in the cytoplasm and synthesize proteins that function within the cytoplasm.

  • Attached ribosomes

    Ribosomes attached to the rough ER, synthesizing proteins destined for secretion or for use in lysosomes.

  • What is the function of the cell membrane?

    To regulate the movement of substances in and out of the cell.

  • Protein secretion

    The process by which proteins are synthesized, modified, and transported out of the cell.

  • What are energy-related organelles?

    Organelles like mitochondria and chloroplasts involved in energy production and conversion.

  • Cellular digestion

    The process involving lysosomes and peroxisomes to break down macromolecules and detoxify substances.

  • What is the role of the Golgi apparatus?

    To modify, sort, and package proteins and lipids for secretion or delivery to other organelles.