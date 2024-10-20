Skip to main content
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #2 Flashcards

Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #2
  • What evolutionary advantage does compartmentalization of core metabolic processes offer eukaryotes?
    Compartmentalization allows for increased efficiency and specialization of cellular processes, enabling more complex metabolic pathways and regulation.
  • What structures are present in a plant cell?
    Plant cells contain structures such as the cell wall, chloroplasts, central vacuole, nucleus, mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, and ribosomes.
  • What is the function of the nucleolus?
    The nucleolus is responsible for the production and assembly of ribosome components.
  • Which organelles are not found in plant cells?
    Lysosomes are typically not found in plant cells.
  • What is the function of ribosomes?
    Ribosomes are responsible for protein synthesis through the process of translation.
  • Which organelle is labeled E? Options: Golgi apparatus, Chloroplast, Ribosome, Nucleus
    The question is incomplete without a diagram, but typically, the nucleus is a large, central organelle, while ribosomes are small and scattered.
  • Which statement about vacuoles is true?
    Vacuoles are storage organelles that can hold various substances such as nutrients, waste products, and water.
  • What are histones?
    Histones are proteins that help package and organize DNA into structural units called nucleosomes.
  • What is the function of the vacuole?
    The vacuole stores nutrients, waste products, and helps maintain turgor pressure in plant cells.
  • Which part of the plant cell provides structural support and protection?
    The cell wall provides structural support and protection for plant cells.
  • Which organelle is a fine network of tubular structures?
    The endoplasmic reticulum is a fine network of tubular structures.
  • Which organelle is not found in an animal cell?
    Chloroplasts are not found in animal cells.
  • Which organisms are found in the domain Eukarya?
    Organisms in the domain Eukarya include animals, plants, fungi, and protists.
  • What do all organisms in the domain Eukarya have in common?
    All organisms in the domain Eukarya have cells with a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
  • What is the function of a lysosome?
    Lysosomes digest and break down waste materials and cellular debris.
  • What organelle does the plant cell not have but the animal cell does have?
    Plant cells typically do not have centrioles, which are found in animal cells.
  • Which of the following organelles is not involved in protein synthesis? Options: Ribosome, Golgi apparatus, Endoplasmic reticulum, Lysosome
    Lysosome is not involved in protein synthesis.
  • Which of the following occurs in the cytosol of a eukaryotic cell?
    Glycolysis occurs in the cytosol of a eukaryotic cell.
  • What synapomorphy defines the Eukarya?
    The presence of a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles defines the Eukarya.
  • Which organelle is the recycling center of the cell?
    Lysosomes act as the recycling center of the cell by breaking down waste materials.
  • What kind of organisms are multicellular? (Choose all that are correct)
    Multicellular organisms include animals, plants, and some fungi.
  • Which of these processes occurs in the cytosol?
    Glycolysis occurs in the cytosol.
  • For which of the following organelles are the structure and function correctly described? Options: Ribosome - protein synthesis, Mitochondria - photosynthesis, Golgi apparatus - lipid synthesis, Lysosome - protein synthesis
    Ribosome - protein synthesis is correctly described.
  • Describe why eukaryotic cells being compartmentalized can make their metabolism more complex?
    Compartmentalization allows for specialized environments and processes, increasing metabolic complexity and efficiency.
  • What is the jelly-like substance inside all cells?
    The jelly-like substance inside all cells is called cytoplasm.
  • What are the functions of the central vacuole in plants?
    The central vacuole stores nutrients, waste products, and helps maintain turgor pressure.
  • Which organelle is the site where amino acids are synthesized into proteins?
    Ribosomes are the site where amino acids are synthesized into proteins.
  • Which of the following were the first eukaryotes?
    Protists are considered some of the first eukaryotes.
  • Which of the following is a similarity between cilia and flagella?
    Both cilia and flagella are involved in cell movement and are composed of microtubules.
  • What do plant cells have that animal cells do not have?
    Plant cells have a cell wall, chloroplasts, and a large central vacuole, which animal cells do not have.
  • Which of the following describes the function of cilia?
    Cilia are involved in movement and can help move fluid or materials past the cell surface.
  • What two organelles are involved in protein synthesis?
    Ribosomes and the rough endoplasmic reticulum are involved in protein synthesis.
