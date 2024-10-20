Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #3
Which organelles are found in plant cells?
Plant cells contain organelles such as chloroplasts, cell walls, central vacuoles, mitochondria, and ribosomes.What are centrioles?
Centrioles are cylindrical structures involved in cell division, found in animal cells.Which of these are examples of extranuclear genes?
Ribosome - protein synthesis is correctly matched.The A site of a ribosome is where?
The A site of a ribosome is where tRNA brings in amino acids during protein synthesis.What is the purpose of ribosomes?
Ribosomes synthesize proteins by translating mRNA into polypeptide chains.Why do cell biologists study yeast?
Yeast is a model organism for studying eukaryotic cell processes due to its simplicity and ease of genetic manipulation.What must an organism have to belong in the domain Eukarya?
An organism must have cells with a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles to belong in the domain Eukarya.What is the main function of the endoplasmic reticulum in a plant cell?
The jelly-like substance inside the cell is called cytoplasm.Which of the following describes a lysosome?
A lysosome is an organelle that contains digestive enzymes to break down waste materials and cellular debris.Which is the function of the nucleolus?
The nucleolus is responsible for the production and assembly of ribosome components.Which organelles produce hydrogen peroxide?
Ribosomes synthesize proteins by translating mRNA into polypeptide chains.What is the primary function of a statolith?
The nucleus is the control center of a cell, containing the cell's genetic material.What are polyribosomes?
Polyribosomes are clusters of ribosomes translating a single mRNA strand simultaneously.Which is a true statement about ribosomes?
Ribosomes are non-membranous organelles responsible for protein synthesis.Which organelle is responsible for storage of food particles?
Vacuoles are responsible for the storage of food particles and other substances.Which of the following contains all of the kingdoms that have eukaryotic organisms?
The kingdoms containing eukaryotic organisms are Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.Which organelle in a eukaryotic cell is most noticeable under a microscope?
The nucleus is the most noticeable organelle under a microscope due to its size and central location.What is the structure and function of vacuoles?
Vacuoles are membrane-bound sacs that store nutrients, waste products, and help maintain turgor pressure in plant cells.What is the main function of cilia and flagella in a cell?
Cilia and flagella are involved in cell movement and moving substances across the cell surface.What is the nucleolus?
The nucleolus is a structure within the nucleus responsible for producing and assembling ribosome components.Which correctly describe the cytoplasm?
The cytoplasm is the jelly-like substance within the cell, excluding the nucleus, where organelles are suspended.What is the main function of the Golgi apparatus?
The Golgi apparatus modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids for transport within or outside the cell.Which eukaryotic organelle consists of a series of membrane-bound flattened compartments?
The Golgi apparatus consists of a series of membrane-bound flattened compartments.Which is the largest of the internal membranes in a typical eukaryotic cell?
The endoplasmic reticulum is the largest of the internal membranes in a typical eukaryotic cell.Eukaryotic organisms can be found in which of the following kingdoms?
Eukaryotic organisms can be found in the kingdoms Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.Which organelle is never found in plant cells?
Centrioles are typically not found in plant cells.Which of the following is a function of the central vacuole?
The job of the nucleolus is to produce and assemble ribosome components.Which of the following cell organelles is a good target for antibacterial drugs?
Ribosomes are a good target for antibacterial drugs, as they differ between prokaryotes and eukaryotes.