Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #3 Flashcards

Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #3
  • Which organelles are found in plant cells?
    Plant cells contain organelles such as chloroplasts, cell walls, central vacuoles, mitochondria, and ribosomes.
  • What are centrioles?
    Centrioles are cylindrical structures involved in cell division, found in animal cells.
  • Which of these are examples of extranuclear genes?
    Extranuclear genes are found in organelles like mitochondria and chloroplasts.
  • Which of the following matches a cell organelle with its function? Options: Nucleus - energy production, Ribosome - protein synthesis, Golgi apparatus - DNA replication, Lysosome - photosynthesis
    Ribosome - protein synthesis is correctly matched.
  • The A site of a ribosome is where?
    The A site of a ribosome is where tRNA brings in amino acids during protein synthesis.
  • What is the purpose of ribosomes?
    Ribosomes synthesize proteins by translating mRNA into polypeptide chains.
  • Why do cell biologists study yeast?
    Yeast is a model organism for studying eukaryotic cell processes due to its simplicity and ease of genetic manipulation.
  • What must an organism have to belong in the domain Eukarya?
    An organism must have cells with a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles to belong in the domain Eukarya.
  • What is the main function of the endoplasmic reticulum in a plant cell?
    The endoplasmic reticulum synthesizes proteins and lipids and transports them within the cell.
  • What is the name of the jelly-like substance that is inside the cell?
    The jelly-like substance inside the cell is called cytoplasm.
  • Which of the following describes a lysosome?
    A lysosome is an organelle that contains digestive enzymes to break down waste materials and cellular debris.
  • Which is the function of the nucleolus?
    The nucleolus is responsible for the production and assembly of ribosome components.
  • Which organelles produce hydrogen peroxide?
    Peroxisomes produce hydrogen peroxide as a byproduct of fatty acid breakdown.
  • What is the primary function of a statolith?
    Statoliths are involved in gravity sensing in plant cells.
  • Which organelle is the control center of a cell?
    The nucleus is the control center of a cell, containing the cell's genetic material.
  • What are polyribosomes?
    Polyribosomes are clusters of ribosomes translating a single mRNA strand simultaneously.
  • Which organelle is responsible for storage of food particles?
    Vacuoles are responsible for the storage of food particles and other substances.
  • Which of the following contains all of the kingdoms that have eukaryotic organisms?
    The kingdoms containing eukaryotic organisms are Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.
  • Which organelle in a eukaryotic cell is most noticeable under a microscope?
    The nucleus is the most noticeable organelle under a microscope due to its size and central location.
  • What is the structure and function of vacuoles?
    Vacuoles are membrane-bound sacs that store nutrients, waste products, and help maintain turgor pressure in plant cells.
  • What is the main function of cilia and flagella in a cell?
    Cilia and flagella are involved in cell movement and moving substances across the cell surface.
  • Which correctly describe the cytoplasm?
    The cytoplasm is the jelly-like substance within the cell, excluding the nucleus, where organelles are suspended.
  • What is the main function of the Golgi apparatus?
    The Golgi apparatus modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids for transport within or outside the cell.
  • Which eukaryotic organelle consists of a series of membrane-bound flattened compartments?
    The Golgi apparatus consists of a series of membrane-bound flattened compartments.
  • Which is the largest of the internal membranes in a typical eukaryotic cell?
    The endoplasmic reticulum is the largest of the internal membranes in a typical eukaryotic cell.
  • Eukaryotic organisms can be found in which of the following kingdoms?
    Eukaryotic organisms can be found in the kingdoms Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.
  • Which organelle is never found in plant cells?
    Centrioles are typically not found in plant cells.
  • Which of the following is a function of the central vacuole?
    The central vacuole stores nutrients, waste products, and helps maintain turgor pressure in plant cells.
  • Which of the following eukaryotic processes involve pseudopodia?
    Amoeboid movement involves pseudopodia.
  • Which of the following cell organelles is a good target for antibacterial drugs?
    Ribosomes are a good target for antibacterial drugs, as they differ between prokaryotes and eukaryotes.