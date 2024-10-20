Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
If a plant cell's ribosomes fail to function properly, what would happen?
If ribosomes fail to function, the plant cell would be unable to synthesize proteins, affecting growth and repair.Which of the following groups of organisms belong in the domain Eukarya?
Animals, plants, fungi, and protists belong in the domain Eukarya.How does the tympanic membrane help a grasshopper?
The tympanic membrane helps a grasshopper detect sound vibrations.Which of the following are part of the domain Eukarya?
Animals, plants, fungi, and protists are part of the domain Eukarya.Which organelles are not found in animal cells?
Chloroplasts and cell walls are not found in animal cells.Which organelle is primarily responsible for the breakdown of lipids within the cell?
Peroxisomes are primarily responsible for the breakdown of lipids within the cell.Which part of a plant cell stores waste?
The central vacuole stores waste in a plant cell.Which organelle is not found in animal cells?
Chloroplasts are not found in animal cells.Which of the following organelles lacks a membrane?
Ribosomes lack a membrane.What is the main function of a ribosome?
The main function of a ribosome is to synthesize proteins by translating mRNA into polypeptide chains.What would happen to a plant cell if its cell wall stopped working properly?
If a plant cell's cell wall stopped working, the cell would lose structural support and protection, leading to potential collapse.Which organelles are not found in an animal cell?
Chloroplasts and cell walls are not found in animal cells.What cell parts are found in eukaryotic cells?
Eukaryotic cells contain a nucleus, mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, lysosomes, and ribosomes.Which of the following statements concerning ribosomes are true?
Ribosomes are non-membranous organelles responsible for protein synthesis.Which of the following structures is independent of the endomembrane system in eukaryotic cells?
Mitochondria are independent of the endomembrane system.Which is a non-membrane-bound organelle?
Ribosomes are non-membrane-bound organelles.Which organelle is responsible for synthesizing proteins?
Ribosomes are responsible for synthesizing proteins.In the eukaryotic flagellum, what is the structural component?
The eukaryotic flagellum is composed of microtubules arranged in a 9+2 pattern.Certain single-celled eukaryotic organisms may contain which of the following?
Single-celled eukaryotic organisms may contain organelles like mitochondria and chloroplasts.Which of the following is an advantage of compartmentalization seen in eukaryotic cells?
Compartmentalization allows for specialized environments and processes, increasing metabolic efficiency and complexity.Which are all members of the domain Eukarya?
Animals, plants, fungi, and protists are all members of the domain Eukarya.Which organelle is the site of protein synthesis?
Ribosomes are the site of protein synthesis.What statement best defines multicellularity?
Multicellularity refers to organisms composed of multiple cells that work together, often with specialized functions.Which organelle is found in paramecia cells?
Paramecia cells contain organelles such as cilia and a contractile vacuole.Which of the following organelles is not located in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells?
The nucleus is not located in the cytoplasm; it is surrounded by the nuclear envelope.An organism that is both autotrophic and eukaryotic would belong to which category?
An autotrophic eukaryotic organism would belong to the Plantae kingdom.Which of the following cell organelles form peptide bonds between amino acids?
Ribosomes form peptide bonds between amino acids during protein synthesis.Which animal and plant cell type share the function of support?
Both plant cells with cell walls and animal cells with cytoskeletons provide structural support.Select all that apply. Which organelle(s) would be involved in protein synthesis?
Ribosomes and the rough endoplasmic reticulum are involved in protein synthesis.What eukaryotic organism is especially easy to clone?
Yeast is especially easy to clone due to its simple eukaryotic structure and rapid growth.Which of the following cellular structures is not considered an organelle?
Ribosomes are not considered organelles as they are non-membranous.