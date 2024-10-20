Skip to main content
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #4 Flashcards

Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #4
  • If a plant cell's ribosomes fail to function properly, what would happen?
    If ribosomes fail to function, the plant cell would be unable to synthesize proteins, affecting growth and repair.
  • Which of the following groups of organisms belong in the domain Eukarya?
    Animals, plants, fungi, and protists belong in the domain Eukarya.
  • How does the tympanic membrane help a grasshopper?
    The tympanic membrane helps a grasshopper detect sound vibrations.
  • Which organelles are not found in animal cells?
    Chloroplasts and cell walls are not found in animal cells.
  • Which organelle is primarily responsible for the breakdown of lipids within the cell?
    Peroxisomes are primarily responsible for the breakdown of lipids within the cell.
  • Which part of a plant cell stores waste?
    The central vacuole stores waste in a plant cell.
  • Which of the following organelles lacks a membrane?
    Ribosomes lack a membrane.
  • What is the main function of a ribosome?
    The main function of a ribosome is to synthesize proteins by translating mRNA into polypeptide chains.
  • What would happen to a plant cell if its cell wall stopped working properly?
    If a plant cell's cell wall stopped working, the cell would lose structural support and protection, leading to potential collapse.
  • What cell parts are found in eukaryotic cells?
    Eukaryotic cells contain a nucleus, mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, lysosomes, and ribosomes.
  • Which of the following statements concerning ribosomes are true?
    Ribosomes are non-membranous organelles responsible for protein synthesis.
  • Which of the following structures is independent of the endomembrane system in eukaryotic cells?
    Mitochondria are independent of the endomembrane system.
  • Which organelle is responsible for synthesizing proteins?
    Ribosomes are responsible for synthesizing proteins.
  • In the eukaryotic flagellum, what is the structural component?
    The eukaryotic flagellum is composed of microtubules arranged in a 9+2 pattern.
  • Certain single-celled eukaryotic organisms may contain which of the following?
    Single-celled eukaryotic organisms may contain organelles like mitochondria and chloroplasts.
  • Which of the following is an advantage of compartmentalization seen in eukaryotic cells?
    Compartmentalization allows for specialized environments and processes, increasing metabolic efficiency and complexity.
  • What statement best defines multicellularity?
    Multicellularity refers to organisms composed of multiple cells that work together, often with specialized functions.
  • Which organelle is found in paramecia cells?
    Paramecia cells contain organelles such as cilia and a contractile vacuole.
  • Which of the following organelles is not located in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells?
    The nucleus is not located in the cytoplasm; it is surrounded by the nuclear envelope.
  • An organism that is both autotrophic and eukaryotic would belong to which category?
    An autotrophic eukaryotic organism would belong to the Plantae kingdom.
  • Which of the following cell organelles form peptide bonds between amino acids?
    Ribosomes form peptide bonds between amino acids during protein synthesis.
  • Which animal and plant cell type share the function of support?
    Both plant cells with cell walls and animal cells with cytoskeletons provide structural support.
  • Select all that apply. Which organelle(s) would be involved in protein synthesis?
    Ribosomes and the rough endoplasmic reticulum are involved in protein synthesis.
  • What eukaryotic organism is especially easy to clone?
    Yeast is especially easy to clone due to its simple eukaryotic structure and rapid growth.
