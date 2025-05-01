Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which organelles are unique to animal cells? Lysosomes are unique to animal cells.

What is the main function of ribosomes? Ribosomes are responsible for protein synthesis through the process of translation.

Where can ribosomes be found within a eukaryotic cell? Ribosomes can be free-floating in the cytoplasm or attached to the rough endoplasmic reticulum.

Do both animal and plant cells contain mitochondria? Yes, both animal and plant cells contain mitochondria.

What is the function of the smooth endoplasmic reticulum? The smooth endoplasmic reticulum is involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification processes.

What is the function of peroxisomes? Peroxisomes break down fatty acids and detoxify harmful substances.