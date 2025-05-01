Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #5 Flashcards
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #5
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which organelles are unique to animal cells?
Lysosomes are unique to animal cells.What is the main function of ribosomes?
Ribosomes are responsible for protein synthesis through the process of translation.Where can ribosomes be found within a eukaryotic cell?
Ribosomes can be free-floating in the cytoplasm or attached to the rough endoplasmic reticulum.Do both animal and plant cells contain mitochondria?
Yes, both animal and plant cells contain mitochondria.What is the function of the smooth endoplasmic reticulum?
The smooth endoplasmic reticulum is involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification processes.What is the function of peroxisomes?
Peroxisomes break down fatty acids and detoxify harmful substances.What is the main function of chloroplasts?
Chloroplasts carry out photosynthesis, converting light energy into chemical energy in plant cells.Are ribosomes found in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Yes, ribosomes are found in all living cells, including both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells.What is the endomembrane system?
The endomembrane system is a group of organelles in eukaryotic cells that work together to modify, package, and transport lipids and proteins.Which organelles are part of the endomembrane system?
The endomembrane system includes the nucleus, endoplasmic reticulum (rough and smooth), Golgi apparatus, and cell membrane.What is the main function of mitochondria?
Mitochondria generate energy for the cell through cellular respiration.What are free ribosomes?
Free ribosomes are ribosomes that float freely in the cytoplasm and synthesize proteins for use within the cell.What are attached ribosomes?
Attached ribosomes are bound to the rough endoplasmic reticulum and synthesize proteins for secretion or for use in membranes.What is the difference between animal and plant cells regarding organelles?
Animal cells have lysosomes, while plant cells have chloroplasts and cell walls.What is the role of the nucleus in the endomembrane system?
The nucleus stores genetic information and directs the synthesis of proteins and ribosomes.What is the function of vacuoles in eukaryotic cells?
Vacuoles store nutrients, waste products, and help maintain turgor pressure in plant cells.What is the cytoskeleton?
The cytoskeleton is a network of protein filaments that provides structural support, shape, and aids in cell movement.What are the main components of the cytoskeleton?
The main components are microfilaments, intermediate filaments, and microtubules.What is the function of microfilaments?
Microfilaments help with cell movement and shape changes.What is the function of intermediate filaments?
Intermediate filaments provide mechanical support for the cell.What is the function of microtubules?
Microtubules help with cell division, intracellular transport, and maintaining cell shape.What are cell junctions?
Cell junctions are structures that connect adjacent cells and facilitate communication and adhesion.What are tight junctions?
Tight junctions create a seal between adjacent cells to prevent leakage of materials.What are anchoring junctions?
Anchoring junctions attach cells to each other or to the extracellular matrix, providing mechanical stability.What are gap junctions?
Gap junctions allow direct communication between adjacent animal cells through channels.What are plasmodesmata?
Plasmodesmata are channels between plant cells that allow transport and communication.What is the main difference between rough and smooth endoplasmic reticulum?
The rough ER has ribosomes attached and is involved in protein synthesis, while the smooth ER lacks ribosomes and is involved in lipid synthesis.What is the function of the cell membrane?
The cell membrane controls the movement of substances in and out of the cell and provides protection.What is the role of the Golgi apparatus in protein secretion?
The Golgi apparatus modifies, sorts, and packages proteins for secretion or delivery to other organelles.What is the function of peroxisomes in eukaryotic cells?
Peroxisomes break down fatty acids and detoxify harmful substances.What is the function of lysosomes in animal cells?
Lysosomes digest and recycle cellular waste and foreign materials.What is the function of chloroplasts in plant cells?
Chloroplasts perform photosynthesis, converting light energy into chemical energy.What is the function of the cell wall in plant cells?
The cell wall provides structural support and protection.What is the main function of mitochondria?
Mitochondria produce ATP through cellular respiration.What is the main function of ribosomes?
Ribosomes synthesize proteins by translating mRNA.What is translation?
Translation is the process by which ribosomes build proteins from mRNA templates.Where are free ribosomes located?
Free ribosomes are located in the cytoplasm.Where are attached ribosomes located?
Attached ribosomes are located on the rough endoplasmic reticulum.What is the cytoplasm?
The cytoplasm is the region inside the cell but outside the organelles.What is the endomembrane system composed of?
The endomembrane system includes the nucleus, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, and cell membrane.