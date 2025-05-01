Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

What is the main function of ribosomes in eukaryotic cells? Ribosomes synthesize proteins.

What is translation in the context of protein synthesis? Translation is the process by which ribosomes assemble proteins from mRNA.

Where are free ribosomes located in eukaryotic cells? Free ribosomes are located in the cytoplasm.

Where are attached ribosomes located in eukaryotic cells? Attached ribosomes are located on the rough endoplasmic reticulum.

What is the cytoplasm in eukaryotic cells? The cytoplasm is the area inside the cell but outside the organelles.

What organelles are part of the endomembrane system in eukaryotic cells? The endomembrane system includes the nucleus, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, and cell membrane.