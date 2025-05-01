Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #7 Flashcards

Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #7
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/16
  • What is the main function of ribosomes in eukaryotic cells?
    Ribosomes synthesize proteins.
  • What is translation in the context of protein synthesis?
    Translation is the process by which ribosomes assemble proteins from mRNA.
  • Where are free ribosomes located in eukaryotic cells?
    Free ribosomes are located in the cytoplasm.
  • Where are attached ribosomes located in eukaryotic cells?
    Attached ribosomes are located on the rough endoplasmic reticulum.
  • What is the cytoplasm in eukaryotic cells?
    The cytoplasm is the area inside the cell but outside the organelles.
  • What organelles are part of the endomembrane system in eukaryotic cells?
    The endomembrane system includes the nucleus, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, and cell membrane.
  • What is the function of the nucleus in eukaryotic cells?
    The nucleus stores genetic material and controls cellular activities.
  • What is the function of vacuoles in plant cells?
    Vacuoles store water and help maintain cell structure.
  • What is the function of the cytoskeleton in eukaryotic cells?
    The cytoskeleton provides structural support and enables cell movement.
  • What are microfilaments made of in eukaryotic cells?
    Microfilaments are made of actin.
  • What are intermediate filaments made of in eukaryotic cells?
    Intermediate filaments are made of various fibrous proteins.
  • What are microtubules made of in eukaryotic cells?
    Microtubules are made of tubulin.
  • What is the function of tight junctions in eukaryotic cells?
    Tight junctions prevent the passage of materials between adjacent cells.
  • What is the function of anchoring junctions in eukaryotic cells?
    Anchoring junctions provide mechanical stability by connecting cells.
  • What is the function of gap junctions in eukaryotic cells?
    Gap junctions allow direct communication between cells.
  • What is the function of plasmodesmata in plant cells?
    Plasmodesmata allow communication and transport between plant cells.