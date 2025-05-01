Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #7 Flashcards
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #7
What is the main function of ribosomes in eukaryotic cells?
Ribosomes synthesize proteins.What is translation in the context of protein synthesis?
Translation is the process by which ribosomes assemble proteins from mRNA.Where are free ribosomes located in eukaryotic cells?
Free ribosomes are located in the cytoplasm.Where are attached ribosomes located in eukaryotic cells?
Attached ribosomes are located on the rough endoplasmic reticulum.What is the cytoplasm in eukaryotic cells?
The cytoplasm is the area inside the cell but outside the organelles.What organelles are part of the endomembrane system in eukaryotic cells?
The endomembrane system includes the nucleus, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, and cell membrane.What is the function of the nucleus in eukaryotic cells?
The nucleus stores genetic material and controls cellular activities.What is the function of vacuoles in plant cells?
Vacuoles store water and help maintain cell structure.What is the function of the cytoskeleton in eukaryotic cells?
The cytoskeleton provides structural support and enables cell movement.What are microfilaments made of in eukaryotic cells?
Microfilaments are made of actin.What are intermediate filaments made of in eukaryotic cells?
Intermediate filaments are made of various fibrous proteins.What are microtubules made of in eukaryotic cells?
Microtubules are made of tubulin.What is the function of tight junctions in eukaryotic cells?
Tight junctions prevent the passage of materials between adjacent cells.What is the function of anchoring junctions in eukaryotic cells?
Anchoring junctions provide mechanical stability by connecting cells.What is the function of gap junctions in eukaryotic cells?
Gap junctions allow direct communication between cells.What is the function of plasmodesmata in plant cells?
Plasmodesmata allow communication and transport between plant cells.