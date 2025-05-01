Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #7 Flashcards
Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #7
List the eight categories used to classify living organisms from most inclusive to least inclusive.
Domain, kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus, species.What is the least inclusive category in taxonomy?
Species is the least inclusive category.Name the three domains of life.
Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.What is a defining feature of prokaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus.What is a key characteristic of eukaryotic cells?
Eukaryotic cells contain a nucleus.What are the four kingdoms within the domain Eukarya?
Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.Which kingdom includes all plants and trees?
Kingdom Plantae.Can protists be both unicellular and multicellular?
Yes, protists can be unicellular or multicellular.What is a phylogenetic tree?
A phylogenetic tree is a diagram showing evolutionary relationships among organisms.How are organisms classified based on energy acquisition?
As producers (autotrophs), consumers (heterotrophs), and decomposers.How do producers obtain energy?
By making their own food, usually from sunlight.How do consumers obtain energy?
By eating other living organisms.What is the primary source of energy for most living organisms?
The sun.What is the main function of taxonomy?
To classify, identify, and name living organisms.Which domain includes both unicellular and multicellular organisms?
Eukarya.What does the root 'hetero' in heterotroph mean?
'Hetero' means different.What do decomposers release into the soil?
Nutrients.What is the flow of energy in an ecosystem?
From the sun to producers, then to consumers, and finally to decomposers.Which kingdom contains mushrooms?
Kingdom Fungi.What is the main purpose of classifying organisms?
Genus.What is the main difference between the domains Archaea and Eukarya?
Archaea are prokaryotic; Eukarya are eukaryotic.Which domain includes animals, plants, fungi, and protists?
Eukarya.What is the role of natural selection in the development of domains?
Natural selection contributed to the evolution of the three domains from a common ancestor.What is the main function of producers in an ecosystem?
To convert solar energy into chemical energy through photosynthesis.What is the main function of decomposers in an ecosystem?
To break down dead organisms and recycle nutrients.What happens to matter in an ecosystem?
Matter cycles between producers, consumers, and decomposers.What is the main difference between autotrophs and heterotrophs?
Autotrophs make their own food; heterotrophs consume other organisms for food.What is the importance of decomposers in nutrient cycling?
Decomposers release nutrients back into the environment for use by producers.What is the main source of energy for heterotrophs?
Other living organisms.What is the relationship between producers and consumers?
Consumers obtain energy by eating producers.What is the relationship between decomposers and producers?
Decomposers release nutrients that producers use to grow.What is the significance of the memory tool 'Dear King Philip Came Over For Great Soup'?
It helps remember the order of taxonomic categories.What is the main difference between the kingdoms Animalia and Plantae?
Animalia includes animals; Plantae includes plants.What is the main difference between the kingdoms Animalia and Fungi?
Animalia consists of multicellular consumers; Fungi are mostly multicellular decomposers.What is the main difference between the domains Bacteria and Archaea?
Bacteria are prokaryotic; Eukarya are eukaryotic.What is the main function of the kingdom Animalia?
To include multicellular, heterotrophic organisms (animals).