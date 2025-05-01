Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

List the eight categories used to classify living organisms from most inclusive to least inclusive. Domain, kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus, species.

What is the least inclusive category in taxonomy? Species is the least inclusive category.

Name the three domains of life. Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.

What is a defining feature of prokaryotic cells? Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus.

What is a key characteristic of eukaryotic cells? Eukaryotic cells contain a nucleus.

What are the four kingdoms within the domain Eukarya? Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.