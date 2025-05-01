Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #7 Flashcards

Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #7
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • List the eight categories used to classify living organisms from most inclusive to least inclusive.
    Domain, kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus, species.
  • What is the least inclusive category in taxonomy?
    Species is the least inclusive category.
  • Name the three domains of life.
    Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
  • What is a defining feature of prokaryotic cells?
    Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus.
  • What is a key characteristic of eukaryotic cells?
    Eukaryotic cells contain a nucleus.
  • What are the four kingdoms within the domain Eukarya?
    Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.
  • Which kingdom includes all plants and trees?
    Kingdom Plantae.
  • Can protists be both unicellular and multicellular?
    Yes, protists can be unicellular or multicellular.
  • What is a phylogenetic tree?
    A phylogenetic tree is a diagram showing evolutionary relationships among organisms.
  • How are organisms classified based on energy acquisition?
    As producers (autotrophs), consumers (heterotrophs), and decomposers.
  • How do producers obtain energy?
    By making their own food, usually from sunlight.
  • How do consumers obtain energy?
    By eating other living organisms.
  • What is the primary source of energy for most living organisms?
    The sun.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy?
    To classify, identify, and name living organisms.
  • Which domain includes both unicellular and multicellular organisms?
    Eukarya.
  • What does the root 'hetero' in heterotroph mean?
    'Hetero' means different.
  • What do decomposers release into the soil?
    Nutrients.
  • What is the flow of energy in an ecosystem?
    From the sun to producers, then to consumers, and finally to decomposers.
  • Which kingdom contains mushrooms?
    Kingdom Fungi.
  • What is the main purpose of classifying organisms?
    To organize and understand the diversity of life.
  • What is the order of taxonomic categories from broadest to most specific?
    Domain, kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus, species.
  • Which taxonomic category comes before species?
    Genus.
  • What is the main difference between the domains Archaea and Eukarya?
    Archaea are prokaryotic; Eukarya are eukaryotic.
  • Which domain includes animals, plants, fungi, and protists?
    Eukarya.
  • What is the role of natural selection in the development of domains?
    Natural selection contributed to the evolution of the three domains from a common ancestor.
  • What is the main function of producers in an ecosystem?
    To convert solar energy into chemical energy through photosynthesis.
  • What is the main function of decomposers in an ecosystem?
    To break down dead organisms and recycle nutrients.
  • What happens to matter in an ecosystem?
    Matter cycles between producers, consumers, and decomposers.
  • What is the main difference between autotrophs and heterotrophs?
    Autotrophs make their own food; heterotrophs consume other organisms for food.
  • What is the importance of decomposers in nutrient cycling?
    Decomposers release nutrients back into the environment for use by producers.
  • What is the main source of energy for heterotrophs?
    Other living organisms.
  • What is the relationship between producers and consumers?
    Consumers obtain energy by eating producers.
  • What is the relationship between decomposers and producers?
    Decomposers release nutrients that producers use to grow.
  • What is the significance of the memory tool 'Dear King Philip Came Over For Great Soup'?
    It helps remember the order of taxonomic categories.
  • What is the main difference between the kingdoms Animalia and Plantae?
    Animalia includes animals; Plantae includes plants.
  • What is the main difference between the kingdoms Animalia and Fungi?
    Animalia consists of multicellular consumers; Fungi are mostly multicellular decomposers.
  • What is the main difference between the domains Bacteria and Archaea?
    Both are prokaryotic, but they differ in genetic and biochemical properties.
  • What is the main difference between the domains Archaea and Eukarya?
    Archaea are prokaryotic; Eukarya are eukaryotic.
  • What is the main difference between the domains Bacteria and Eukarya?
    Bacteria are prokaryotic; Eukarya are eukaryotic.
  • What is the main function of the kingdom Animalia?
    To include multicellular, heterotrophic organisms (animals).