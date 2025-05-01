Skip to main content
Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #8 Flashcards

Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #8
  • What is the main function of the kingdom Plantae?
    To include multicellular, autotrophic organisms (plants).
  • What is the main function of the kingdom Fungi?
    To include mostly multicellular decomposers.
  • What is the main function of the kingdom Protista?
    To include unicellular and multicellular organisms with varied nutrition.
  • What is the main difference between unicellular and multicellular organisms?
    Unicellular organisms consist of one cell; multicellular organisms consist of many cells.
  • What is the main difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
    Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus; eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.
  • What is the main function of classification in biology?
    To organize and categorize the diversity of living organisms.
  • What is the main function of naming organisms in taxonomy?
    To provide a universal system for identifying organisms.
  • What is the main function of identifying organisms in taxonomy?
    To distinguish and recognize different species.
  • What is the main function of the domain Eukarya?
    To include all eukaryotic organisms.
  • What is the main function of the domain Bacteria?
    To include all prokaryotic bacteria.
  • What is the main function of the domain Archaea?
    To include all prokaryotic archaea.
  • What is the main function of the kingdom Animalia?
    To include multicellular animals.
  • What is the main function of the kingdom Plantae?
    To include multicellular plants.
  • What is the main function of the kingdom Fungi?
    To include mostly multicellular fungi.
  • What is the main function of the kingdom Protista?
    To include unicellular and multicellular protists.
  • What is the main function of producers in an ecosystem?
    To convert solar energy into chemical energy.
  • What is the main function of consumers in an ecosystem?
    To obtain energy by eating other organisms.
  • What is the main function of decomposers in an ecosystem?
    To break down dead organisms and recycle nutrients.
  • What is the main function of the sun in ecosystems?
    To provide energy for producers.
  • What is the main function of energy flow in ecosystems?
    To transfer energy from the sun through producers, consumers, and decomposers.
  • What is the main function of matter cycling in ecosystems?
    To recycle nutrients among producers, consumers, and decomposers.
  • What is the main function of autotrophs?
    To produce their own food from inorganic sources.
  • What is the main function of heterotrophs?
    To obtain food by consuming other organisms.
  • What is the main function of decomposers?
    To break down dead material and recycle nutrients.
  • What is the main function of the taxonomic hierarchy?
    To organize organisms based on shared characteristics.
  • What is the main function of classification in taxonomy?
    To group organisms based on similarities and differences.
  • What is the main function of identification in taxonomy?
    To recognize and distinguish different species.
  • What is the main function of naming in taxonomy?
    To provide a universal system for naming organisms.
  • What is the main function of the domain in taxonomy?
    To group all living organisms into the broadest categories.
  • What is the main function of the kingdom in taxonomy?
    To further divide domains into groups based on major characteristics.
  • What is the main function of the phylum in taxonomy?
    To group organisms within a kingdom based on body plan or organization.
  • What is the main function of the class in taxonomy?
    To group organisms within a phylum based on shared traits.
  • What is the main function of the order in taxonomy?
    To group organisms within a class based on similarities.
  • What is the main function of the family in taxonomy?
    To group organisms within an order based on closer relationships.
  • What is the main function of the genus in taxonomy?
    To group closely related species.
  • What is the main function of the species in taxonomy?
    To identify a single type of organism capable of interbreeding.
  • What is the main function of the taxonomic system?
    To provide a standardized way to classify and name organisms.
  • What is the main function of the scientific name in taxonomy?
    To uniquely identify each species using a two-part name (genus and species).
  • What is the main function of binomial nomenclature?
    To provide a universal naming system using genus and species names.
  • What is the main function of the genus in a scientific name?
    To indicate the group of closely related species.