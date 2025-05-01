Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the main function of the kingdom Plantae? To include multicellular, autotrophic organisms (plants).

What is the main function of the kingdom Fungi? To include mostly multicellular decomposers.

What is the main function of the kingdom Protista? To include unicellular and multicellular organisms with varied nutrition.

What is the main difference between unicellular and multicellular organisms? Unicellular organisms consist of one cell; multicellular organisms consist of many cells.

What is the main difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells? Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus; eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.

What is the main function of classification in biology? To organize and categorize the diversity of living organisms.