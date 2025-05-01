Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #8 Flashcards
Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #8
What is the main function of the kingdom Plantae?
To include multicellular, autotrophic organisms (plants).What is the main function of the kingdom Fungi?
To include mostly multicellular decomposers.What is the main function of the kingdom Protista?
To include unicellular and multicellular organisms with varied nutrition.What is the main difference between unicellular and multicellular organisms?
Unicellular organisms consist of one cell; multicellular organisms consist of many cells.What is the main difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus; eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.What is the main function of classification in biology?
To organize and categorize the diversity of living organisms.What is the main function of naming organisms in taxonomy?
To provide a universal system for identifying organisms.What is the main function of identifying organisms in taxonomy?
To distinguish and recognize different species.What is the main function of the domain Eukarya?
To include all eukaryotic organisms.What is the main function of the domain Bacteria?
To include all prokaryotic bacteria.What is the main function of the domain Archaea?
To include all prokaryotic archaea.What is the main function of the kingdom Animalia?
To convert solar energy into chemical energy.What is the main function of consumers in an ecosystem?
To obtain energy by eating other organisms.What is the main function of decomposers in an ecosystem?
To break down dead organisms and recycle nutrients.What is the main function of the sun in ecosystems?
To provide energy for producers.What is the main function of energy flow in ecosystems?
To transfer energy from the sun through producers, consumers, and decomposers.What is the main function of matter cycling in ecosystems?
To recycle nutrients among producers, consumers, and decomposers.What is the main function of autotrophs?
To produce their own food from inorganic sources.What is the main function of heterotrophs?
To obtain food by consuming other organisms.What is the main function of decomposers?
To break down dead material and recycle nutrients.What is the main function of the taxonomic hierarchy?
To provide a universal system for naming organisms.What is the main function of the domain in taxonomy?
To group all living organisms into the broadest categories.What is the main function of the kingdom in taxonomy?
To further divide domains into groups based on major characteristics.What is the main function of the phylum in taxonomy?
To group organisms within a kingdom based on body plan or organization.What is the main function of the class in taxonomy?
To group organisms within a phylum based on shared traits.What is the main function of the order in taxonomy?
To group organisms within a class based on similarities.What is the main function of the family in taxonomy?
To group organisms within an order based on closer relationships.What is the main function of the genus in taxonomy?
To group closely related species.What is the main function of the species in taxonomy?
To identify a single type of organism capable of interbreeding.What is the main function of the taxonomic system?
To provide a standardized way to classify and name organisms.What is the main function of the scientific name in taxonomy?
To uniquely identify each species using a two-part name (genus and species).What is the main function of binomial nomenclature?
To provide a universal naming system using genus and species names.What is the main function of the genus in a scientific name?
To indicate the group of closely related species.