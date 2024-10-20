Skip to main content
Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes quiz #3 Flashcards

Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes quiz #3
  • What is one important difference between savannas and temperate grasslands?
    Savannas have scattered trees and seasonal rainfall, while temperate grasslands have fewer trees and more consistent rainfall.
  • Permafrost is an important factor in which biome?
    Permafrost is an important factor in the tundra biome.
  • Which of the following would you least likely find living in the chaparral biome?
    Polar bears would be least likely found in the chaparral biome.
  • Which biome is characterized by low temperatures and low amounts of rainfall?
    The tundra biome is characterized by low temperatures and low amounts of rainfall.
  • Which biome covers the most area on the planet?
    The taiga, or boreal forest, covers the most area on the planet.
  • What is the limiting factor for the growth of trees in the tundra?
    Permafrost and short growing seasons are limiting factors for tree growth in the tundra.
  • Which option describes the climate of temperate grasslands?
    Temperate grasslands have moderate temperatures and seasonal rainfall.
  • Which of the following questions would best differentiate between taiga and tundra?
    Does the biome have permafrost? Taiga does not, while tundra does.
  • What biome is characterized by moderate temperatures and abundant precipitation?
    Temperate rainforests are characterized by moderate temperatures and abundant precipitation.
  • Which of the following is a characteristic of tropical rain forests?
    Tropical rainforests are characterized by high biodiversity and high rainfall.
  • What characteristic differentiates the tundra and the desert?
    The tundra has permafrost, while deserts have extreme temperature variations.
  • What is the most common biome south of Russia?
    The taiga, or boreal forest, is the most common biome south of Russia.
  • Which ecosystem usually supports thick forests of deciduous trees?
    Temperate deciduous forests support thick forests of deciduous trees.
  • What is a terrestrial biome?
    A terrestrial biome is a large land area characterized by distinct climate, flora, and fauna.
  • Which of the following is characteristic of most terrestrial biomes?
    Most terrestrial biomes are characterized by specific climate and vegetation.
  • In what ways are the subtropical desert and the arctic tundra similar?
    Both have low precipitation and can experience extreme temperatures.
  • Which of the following characteristics are used to classify biomes?
    Climate, vegetation, and geographic location are used to classify biomes.
  • Which of the following characteristics of boreal forests is incorrect?
    Boreal forests are not characterized by high temperatures; they have cold climates.
  • How are savannas similar to temperate grasslands?
    Both have grasses as dominant vegetation, but savannas have scattered trees.
  • The growing season would generally be shortest in which of the following biomes? a. Tropical rainforest b. Temperate forest c. Tundra d. Savanna
    c. Tundra
  • The chaparral biome is characterized by what?
    The chaparral biome is characterized by hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters.
  • In which ecosystem would you find the most trees and plant growth?
    Tropical rainforests have the most trees and plant growth.
  • Which biome typically has four distinct seasons?
    Temperate deciduous forests typically have four distinct seasons.
  • Which of the following is not a characteristic of a tropical seasonal forest?
    Tropical seasonal forests are not characterized by constant rainfall; they have seasonal rainfall.
  • Which biome do you live in?
    This depends on your geographic location; common biomes include temperate forests, grasslands, or deserts.
  • Temperate rainforests have which of the following characteristics?
    Temperate rainforests have moderate temperatures and high precipitation.
  • Where might you find alpine tundra?
    Alpine tundra is found at high elevations in mountainous regions.
  • Which is an abiotic factor in a biome?
    Temperature is an abiotic factor in a biome.