Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes quiz #3 Flashcards
What is one important difference between savannas and temperate grasslands?
Savannas have scattered trees and seasonal rainfall, while temperate grasslands have fewer trees and more consistent rainfall.

Permafrost is an important factor in which biome?
Permafrost is an important factor in the tundra biome.

Which of the following would you least likely find living in the chaparral biome?
Polar bears would be least likely found in the chaparral biome.

Which biome is characterized by low temperatures and low amounts of rainfall?
The tundra biome is characterized by low temperatures and low amounts of rainfall.

Which biome covers the most area on the planet?
The taiga, or boreal forest, covers the most area on the planet.

What is the limiting factor for the growth of trees in the tundra?
Permafrost and short growing seasons are limiting factors for tree growth in the tundra.

Which option describes the climate of temperate grasslands?
Temperate grasslands have moderate temperatures and seasonal rainfall.

Which of the following questions would best differentiate between taiga and tundra?
Does the biome have permafrost? Taiga does not, while tundra does.

What biome is characterized by moderate temperatures and abundant precipitation?
Temperate rainforests are characterized by moderate temperatures and abundant precipitation.

Which of the following is a characteristic of tropical rain forests?
Tropical rainforests are characterized by high biodiversity and high rainfall.

What characteristic differentiates the tundra and the desert?
The tundra has permafrost, while deserts have extreme temperature variations.

What is the most common biome south of Russia?
The taiga, or boreal forest, is the most common biome south of Russia.

Which ecosystem usually supports thick forests of deciduous trees?
Temperate deciduous forests support thick forests of deciduous trees.

What is a terrestrial biome?
A terrestrial biome is a large land area characterized by distinct climate, flora, and fauna.

Which of the following is characteristic of most terrestrial biomes?
Most terrestrial biomes are characterized by specific climate and vegetation.

In what ways are the subtropical desert and the arctic tundra similar?
Both have low precipitation and can experience extreme temperatures.

Which of the following characteristics are used to classify biomes?
Climate, vegetation, and geographic location are used to classify biomes.

Which type of biome occupies the largest area of Earth?
Boreal forests are not characterized by high temperatures; they have cold climates.

How are savannas similar to temperate grasslands?
Both have grasses as dominant vegetation, but savannas have scattered trees.

Which biome is characterized by low temperatures and a layer of permafrost?
The tundra biome is characterized by low temperatures and a layer of permafrost.

The growing season would generally be shortest in which of the following biomes? a. Tropical rainforest b. Temperate forest c. Tundra d. Savanna
c. Tundra

Which type of biome covers the majority of the Earth's surface?
The taiga, or boreal forest, covers the majority of Earth's terrestrial surface.

Which of these biomes tends to have the coldest temperatures?
The tundra biome tends to have the coldest temperatures.

The chaparral biome is characterized by what?
The chaparral biome is characterized by hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters.

In which ecosystem would you find the most trees and plant growth?
Tropical rainforests have the most trees and plant growth.

Which biome typically has four distinct seasons?
Temperate deciduous forests typically have four distinct seasons.

Which of the following is not a characteristic of a tropical seasonal forest?
Tropical seasonal forests are not characterized by constant rainfall; they have seasonal rainfall.

Which biome do you live in?
This depends on your geographic location; common biomes include temperate forests, grasslands, or deserts.

Temperate rainforests have which of the following characteristics?
Temperate rainforests have moderate temperatures and high precipitation.

Where might you find alpine tundra?
Alpine tundra is found at high elevations in mountainous regions.

Which is an abiotic factor in a biome?
Temperature is an abiotic factor in a biome.