Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes quiz #4
How are terrestrial biomes primarily characterized?
Terrestrial biomes are primarily characterized by their climate and vegetation.Why are biomes on different continents similar but not identical?
Biomes on different continents are similar because they share climate and vegetation characteristics, but they are not identical due to differences in species and local conditions.Why are biome boundaries often difficult to define?
Biome boundaries are difficult to define because they gradually transition into each other, forming ecotones with mixed features.How can disturbances affect species distribution in a biome?
Disturbances can influence resource availability, creating new opportunities for species to disperse and spread.Are disturbances always harmful to ecosystems?
No, disturbances are not always harmful; some biomes depend on regular disturbances for long-term survival.How do regular wildfires benefit some biomes?
Regular wildfires prevent the accumulation of fuel on the ground, reducing the risk of large, destructive fires and helping maintain ecological balance.What can happen if a biome does not experience regular disturbances?
Without regular disturbances, fuel can accumulate, leading to larger, more destructive events that may wipe out the community.How do disturbances contribute to ecosystem resilience?
Disturbances can enhance ecosystem resilience by creating opportunities for new species to establish and by preventing the dominance of a single species.What role do disturbances play in maintaining biodiversity?
Disturbances help maintain biodiversity by preventing any one species from dominating and by creating varied habitats.How do terrestrial biomes differ from each other?
Terrestrial biomes differ in climate, dominant vegetation, and typical animal species.Why is understanding disturbances important for ecosystem management?
Understanding disturbances is important for managing ecosystems to maintain balance, prevent destructive events, and support biodiversity.What is meant by 'fuel' in the context of wildfires?
In the context of wildfires, 'fuel' refers to organic material like branches, twigs, leaves, and trees that can burn.How does fuel accumulation affect the severity of wildfires?
Greater fuel accumulation can lead to larger, more destructive wildfires.What is the significance of climate in defining a biome?
Climate determines the types of plants and animals that can survive in a biome, shaping its overall characteristics.How do flora and fauna contribute to the identity of a biome?
Flora and fauna are the dominant plants and animals that define the unique ecosystem of a biome.Why might two deserts on different continents have different animal species?
Different deserts may have different animal species due to geographic separation and local evolutionary histories.What is ecosystem resilience?
Ecosystem resilience is the ability of an ecosystem to recover from disturbances and maintain its functions and structure.How do regular disturbances prevent destructive events in some biomes?
Regular disturbances reduce fuel buildup, preventing large, catastrophic events like intense wildfires.What is the relationship between disturbances and resource availability?
Disturbances can change resource availability, influencing which species can survive and thrive.How do biomes support unique ecosystems?
Each biome provides specific climate and resources that support unique communities of plants and animals.What is the importance of studying terrestrial biomes?
Studying terrestrial biomes helps us understand global biodiversity, ecosystem dynamics, and environmental challenges.How do biomes transition from one to another?
Biomes transition gradually through ecotones, which have mixed characteristics of neighboring biomes.What is the impact of a large, destructive fire on a biome?
A large, destructive fire can wipe out entire communities, drastically altering the ecosystem.How do predictable disturbances shape the structure of a biome?
Predictable disturbances maintain ecological balance by regularly resetting succession and preventing dominance by a single species.Why do maps of terrestrial biomes show different boundaries?
Maps show different boundaries because ecotones make it difficult to draw precise lines between biomes.What is the role of vegetation in defining a terrestrial biome?
Vegetation type is a key factor in defining a terrestrial biome, as it reflects the climate and supports specific animal communities.How can disturbances create opportunities for species dispersal?
Disturbances can open up new habitats and resources, allowing species to move in and establish populations.What is meant by the term 'flora'?
'Flora' refers to the dominant plant species found in a biome.What is meant by the term 'fauna'?
'Fauna' refers to the typical animal species found in a biome.How do regular small fires differ from infrequent large fires in their ecological impact?
Regular small fires maintain balance and prevent fuel buildup, while infrequent large fires can be highly destructive.Why is it important for some biomes to have a regular disturbance regime?
A regular disturbance regime prevents fuel accumulation and supports the long-term survival of the community.How do disturbances influence the function of an ecosystem?
Disturbances can disrupt or reset ecosystem processes, affecting nutrient cycling, species composition, and resource distribution.What is the significance of the Sahara Desert in illustrating biome differences?
The Sahara Desert illustrates that similar biomes can have different species, such as camels in the Sahara but not in North American deserts.How do biomes contribute to global biodiversity?
Biomes provide diverse habitats that support a wide range of plant and animal species, contributing to global biodiversity.What happens to the ecosystem if disturbances are suppressed for a long time?
Suppressing disturbances can lead to fuel buildup and increase the risk of catastrophic events that may harm the ecosystem.How do biomes reflect the interaction between climate and living organisms?
Biomes are shaped by climate, which determines the types of plants and animals that can thrive in each region.What is the function of an ecotone in the landscape?
An ecotone serves as a transition area with mixed species and characteristics from adjacent biomes.How do disturbances affect the long-term survival of a community?
Disturbances can help maintain ecological balance and prevent destructive events, supporting long-term survival.Why is it challenging to create accurate maps of terrestrial biomes?
It is challenging because biome boundaries are gradual and transitional, not sharply defined.How do disturbances influence the availability of resources in a biome?
Disturbances can redistribute resources, making them more or less available to different species.