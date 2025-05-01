Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How are terrestrial biomes primarily characterized? Terrestrial biomes are primarily characterized by their climate and vegetation.

Why are biomes on different continents similar but not identical? Biomes on different continents are similar because they share climate and vegetation characteristics, but they are not identical due to differences in species and local conditions.

Why are biome boundaries often difficult to define? Biome boundaries are difficult to define because they gradually transition into each other, forming ecotones with mixed features.

How can disturbances affect species distribution in a biome? Disturbances can influence resource availability, creating new opportunities for species to disperse and spread.

Are disturbances always harmful to ecosystems? No, disturbances are not always harmful; some biomes depend on regular disturbances for long-term survival.

How do regular wildfires benefit some biomes? Regular wildfires prevent the accumulation of fuel on the ground, reducing the risk of large, destructive fires and helping maintain ecological balance.