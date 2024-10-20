Skip to main content
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton exam Flashcards

Introduction to the Cytoskeleton exam
  • Define cytoskeleton.

    A dynamic network of proteins in the cytoplasm, crucial for maintaining cell shape, structure, movement, and intracellular transport.

  • What are microfilaments?

    The smallest components of the cytoskeleton, made of actin.

  • What are intermediate filaments composed of?

    Various proteins.

  • What are Microtubules?

    The largest components of the cytoskeleton, formed from tubulin.

  • What is the function of cilia?

    To move objects in the surroundings or provide cell movement.

  • Define Flagella.

    Long, whip-like structures made of microtubules that provide cell movement.

  • What are the three main components of the cytoskeleton?

    Microfilaments, intermediate filaments, and microtubules.

  • Define actin.

    Protein subunits that make up microfilaments.

  • What is the role of the cytoskeleton in intracellular transport?

    It helps in transporting molecules within the cell.

  • DefineTubulin.

    Protein subunits that make up microtubules.

  • How do microtubules contribute to cell movement?

    They are structural components of cilia and flagella, which facilitate cell movement.

  • What is the size order of the cytoskeleton components from smallest to largest?

    Microfilaments, intermediate filaments, microtubules.

  • What are Cilia?

    Short, hair-like structures made of microtubules that move like ores.

  • What is the primary function of flagella?

    To provide cell movement.

  • Dynamic nature of the cytoskeleton

    The ability to spontaneously break down and rebuild to meet the cell's needs.

  • What is the function of intermediate filaments?

    To provide mechanical support and maintain cell integrity.

  • Define Bio signaling.

    A function of the cytoskeleton that helps cells communicate and respond to their environment.

  • What are the structural components of cilia and flagella?

    Microtubules.

  • How do microfilaments contribute to cell movement?

    By interacting with motor proteins to generate force.

  • What is the main difference between cilia and flagella?

    Cilia are short and numerous, while flagella are longer and fewer.

  • What is the role of actin in the cytoskeleton?

    To form microfilaments, which are involved in cell movement and structure.

  • Who provide Mechanical support to cell?

    Intermediate filaments in the cytoskeleton.

  • What does the term 'cyto' refer to?

    Cell.

  • How do microtubules assist in intracellular transport?

    By serving as tracks for motor proteins to move vesicles and organelles.

  • What is the significance of the cytoskeleton's dynamic nature?

    It allows the cell to adapt its shape and function in response to changes.

  • What is Cell movement?

    A function of the cytoskeleton facilitated by microfilaments, intermediate filaments, and microtubules.

  • What is the primary structural difference between microfilaments and microtubules?

    Microfilaments are made of actin and are the smallest, while microtubules are made of tubulin and are the largest.