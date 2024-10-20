Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to the Cytoskeleton quiz #2 Flashcards

Introduction to the Cytoskeleton quiz #2
1/10
  • Which of the following components do not play a role in intracellular movement: microfilaments, intermediate filaments, or microtubules?
    Intermediate filaments do not play a role in intracellular movement; they primarily provide structural support.
  • Bacterial cytoskeleton proteins share ancestry with which two eukaryotic proteins?
    Bacterial cytoskeleton proteins share ancestry with actin and tubulin, which are components of microfilaments and microtubules, respectively.
  • What is a microfilament?
    A microfilament is the smallest component of the cytoskeleton, composed of actin subunits, and is involved in cell movement and structure.
  • Which of the following is not considered to be a cytoskeletal element: microfilaments, intermediate filaments, microtubules, or ribosomes?
    Ribosomes are not considered to be a cytoskeletal element; they are involved in protein synthesis.
  • Which of the following functions is not associated with the cytoskeleton in eukaryotic cells: cell shape, DNA replication, intracellular transport, or cell movement?
    DNA replication is not associated with the cytoskeleton; it is primarily involved in cell shape, intracellular transport, and cell movement.
  • Which of the following is true of kinesin: it is a motor protein, it forms microfilaments, or it is involved in DNA replication?
    Kinesin is a motor protein that moves along microtubules to transport cellular cargo.
  • What are scaffolding proteins?
    Scaffolding proteins are proteins that help organize other proteins into complexes, facilitating cellular processes and signaling pathways.
  • What is the primary function of microtubules in cilia and flagella?
    Microtubules provide structural support and facilitate movement in cilia and flagella.
  • How do cilia and flagella differ in their structure and function?
    Cilia are short and numerous, moving like oars, while flagella are long and whip-like, primarily used for cell movement.
  • What is the dynamic nature of the cytoskeleton?
    The cytoskeleton is dynamic, meaning it can be rapidly assembled and disassembled to meet the cell's needs.