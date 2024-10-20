Introduction to the Cytoskeleton quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton quiz #2
Which of the following components do not play a role in intracellular movement: microfilaments, intermediate filaments, or microtubules?
Intermediate filaments do not play a role in intracellular movement; they primarily provide structural support.Bacterial cytoskeleton proteins share ancestry with which two eukaryotic proteins?
Bacterial cytoskeleton proteins share ancestry with actin and tubulin, which are components of microfilaments and microtubules, respectively.What is a microfilament?
A microfilament is the smallest component of the cytoskeleton, composed of actin subunits, and is involved in cell movement and structure.Which of the following is not considered to be a cytoskeletal element: microfilaments, intermediate filaments, microtubules, or ribosomes?
Ribosomes are not considered to be a cytoskeletal element; they are involved in protein synthesis.Which of the following functions is not associated with the cytoskeleton in eukaryotic cells: cell shape, DNA replication, intracellular transport, or cell movement?
DNA replication is not associated with the cytoskeleton; it is primarily involved in cell shape, intracellular transport, and cell movement.Which of the following is true of kinesin: it is a motor protein, it forms microfilaments, or it is involved in DNA replication?
Kinesin is a motor protein that moves along microtubules to transport cellular cargo.What are scaffolding proteins?
Scaffolding proteins are proteins that help organize other proteins into complexes, facilitating cellular processes and signaling pathways.What is the primary function of microtubules in cilia and flagella?
Microtubules provide structural support and facilitate movement in cilia and flagella.How do cilia and flagella differ in their structure and function?
Cilia are short and numerous, moving like oars, while flagella are long and whip-like, primarily used for cell movement.What is the dynamic nature of the cytoskeleton?
The cytoskeleton is dynamic, meaning it can be rapidly assembled and disassembled to meet the cell's needs.