Introduction to the Cytoskeleton quiz #3 Flashcards

Name the three main components of the cytoskeleton and describe the primary protein that makes up each. The three main components are microfilaments (made of actin), intermediate filaments (made of various proteins), and microtubules (made of tubulin).

What is the structural and functional difference between cilia and flagella? Cilia are short, numerous, hair-like structures that move like oars to move objects or the cell, while flagella are longer, whip-like structures that primarily move the cell itself.

Why is the cytoskeleton described as dynamic, and what is the significance of this property? The cytoskeleton is dynamic because its components can be rapidly assembled and disassembled, allowing the cell to adapt its shape, structure, and movement as needed.

What role does the cytoskeleton play in cell signaling and environmental response? The cytoskeleton helps cells communicate with each other and respond to environmental changes by reorganizing its structure and facilitating signal transduction.

