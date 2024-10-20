Introduction to Translation exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (19)
Translation
The process of protein synthesis using mRNA, facilitated by ribosomes and tRNAs.
What are ribosomes made of?
Ribosomes are made of proteins and ribosomal RNA (rRNA).
What is the role of the A site in the ribosome?
The A site is where tRNAs enter the ribosome, carrying the next amino acid to be added.
What is a charged tRNA?
A tRNA that is attached to an amino acid.
Prokaryotic ribosome subunits
Small subunit: 30S, Large subunit: 50S, Complete ribosome: 70S.
What is the P site in the ribosome?
The P site holds the tRNA carrying the growing polypeptide chain.
Eukaryotic ribosome subunits
Small subunit: 40S, Large subunit: 60S, Complete ribosome: 80S.
What is the E site in the ribosome?
The E site is where discharged tRNAs exit the ribosome.
What is the function of ribosomes in translation?
Ribosomes facilitate the assembly of amino acids into protein chains.
What is the difference between charged and discharged tRNAs?
Charged tRNAs are attached to an amino acid, while discharged tRNAs are not.
What is the role of the anticodon in tRNA?
The anticodon pairs with the codon on the mRNA to ensure the correct amino acid is added.
Polypeptide chain
A chain of amino acids linked together by peptide bonds, forming a protein.
What are the three tRNA binding sites in the ribosome?
A site (aminoacyl), P site (peptidyl), and E site (exit).
What is the function of the P site during translation?
The P site holds the tRNA with the growing polypeptide chain.
What happens at the E site of the ribosome?
Discharged tRNAs exit the ribosome from the E site.
What is the role of tRNAs in translation?
tRNAs bring amino acids to the ribosome and match their anticodons with mRNA codons.
What is the significance of the ribosome's small and large subunits?
They come together to form the complete ribosome, essential for translation.
Peptide bond
A bond that links amino acids together in a protein.
What is the function of mRNA in translation?
mRNA provides the template that dictates the sequence of amino acids in a protein.