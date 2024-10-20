Skip to main content
Introduction to Translation exam Flashcards

Introduction to Translation exam
  • Translation

    The process of protein synthesis using mRNA, facilitated by ribosomes and tRNAs.

  • What are ribosomes made of?

    Ribosomes are made of proteins and ribosomal RNA (rRNA).

  • What is the role of the A site in the ribosome?

    The A site is where tRNAs enter the ribosome, carrying the next amino acid to be added.

  • What is a charged tRNA?

    A tRNA that is attached to an amino acid.

  • Prokaryotic ribosome subunits

    Small subunit: 30S, Large subunit: 50S, Complete ribosome: 70S.

  • What is the P site in the ribosome?

    The P site holds the tRNA carrying the growing polypeptide chain.

  • Eukaryotic ribosome subunits

    Small subunit: 40S, Large subunit: 60S, Complete ribosome: 80S.

  • What is the E site in the ribosome?

    The E site is where discharged tRNAs exit the ribosome.

  • What is the function of ribosomes in translation?

    Ribosomes facilitate the assembly of amino acids into protein chains.

  • What is the difference between charged and discharged tRNAs?

    Charged tRNAs are attached to an amino acid, while discharged tRNAs are not.

  • What is the role of the anticodon in tRNA?

    The anticodon pairs with the codon on the mRNA to ensure the correct amino acid is added.

  • Polypeptide chain

    A chain of amino acids linked together by peptide bonds, forming a protein.

  • What are the three tRNA binding sites in the ribosome?

    A site (aminoacyl), P site (peptidyl), and E site (exit).

  • What is the function of the P site during translation?

    The P site holds the tRNA with the growing polypeptide chain.

  • What happens at the E site of the ribosome?

    Discharged tRNAs exit the ribosome from the E site.

  • What is the role of tRNAs in translation?

    tRNAs bring amino acids to the ribosome and match their anticodons with mRNA codons.

  • What is the significance of the ribosome's small and large subunits?

    They come together to form the complete ribosome, essential for translation.

  • Peptide bond

    A bond that links amino acids together in a protein.

  • What is the function of mRNA in translation?

    mRNA provides the template that dictates the sequence of amino acids in a protein.