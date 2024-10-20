Introduction to Translation quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to Translation quiz #4
What binds to the A site on a ribosome?
A charged tRNA carrying an amino acid binds to the A site on a ribosome.What role do ribosomes play in protein synthesis?
Ribosomes facilitate the assembly of amino acids into proteins by translating mRNA.Why would tRNA get recycled for use in future translation?
tRNA is recycled to be recharged with amino acids for future rounds of translation.Which step occurs in the E site of the ribosome during translation?
In the E site, discharged tRNAs exit the ribosome after their amino acids have been added to the polypeptide chain.Which of the following statements about translation is true?
Translation involves the decoding of mRNA to synthesize proteins.How does the eukaryotic initiation complex locate the correct start codon?
The eukaryotic initiation complex scans the mRNA from the 5' cap to locate the start codon.Which of the following is a function of the ribosome?
The ribosome facilitates the assembly of amino acids into proteins by translating mRNA.Which RNA is responsible for the actual translation of the nucleotides?
tRNA is responsible for translating nucleotides into amino acids by matching anticodons with mRNA codons.Which of the following is involved in bringing amino acids to the ribosomes?
tRNA is involved in bringing amino acids to the ribosomes.Which could describe the translation of this sequence?
The sequence is translated into a polypeptide chain based on the mRNA codons.What is the function of ribosomes during protein synthesis?
Ribosomes facilitate the assembly of amino acids into proteins by translating mRNA.Which of the following occurs in eukaryotic translation but not in prokaryotic translation?
In eukaryotic translation, mRNA processing occurs before translation, unlike in prokaryotes.Which of the following is not a part of the translation process in eukaryotic cells?
DNA replication is not a part of the translation process in eukaryotic cells.To which structure does an anticodon bind?
An anticodon binds to the complementary codon on the mRNA.Where does translation occur in the cell?
Translation occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell.How does a bacterial ribosome initially bind to the mRNA?
A bacterial ribosome binds to the mRNA at the Shine-Dalgarno sequence.How are the amino acids linked together during translation?
Amino acids are linked together by peptide bonds during translation.Which of the following is used in prokaryotic translation but not in eukaryotic translation?
The Shine-Dalgarno sequence is used in prokaryotic translation but not in eukaryotic translation.Which of the following is not part of the translation initiation complex?
DNA is not part of the translation initiation complex.What does the tRNA carry to the ribosome during translation?
tRNA carries amino acids to the ribosome during translation.Which of the following events in translation is the first to occur in eukaryotes?
The first event is the binding of the small ribosomal subunit to the mRNA.What is created between 2 amino acids during translation?
A peptide bond is created between two amino acids during translation.What molecule brings amino acids to the ribosome during translation?
tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome during translation.What is produced by translation?
Proteins are produced by translation.What is the tRNA bringing to enable the ribosomes to make proteins?
tRNA brings amino acids to enable the ribosomes to make proteins.What is produced in the process of translation?
Proteins are produced in the process of translation.Where does the process of translation take place?
The process of translation takes place in the cytoplasm.Which of the following initiates translation?
The small ribosomal subunit, mRNA, and initiator tRNA initiate translation.Which site is responsible for reading the open codon and bringing in the new tRNA molecule?
The A site is responsible for reading the open codon and bringing in the new tRNA molecule.What is the path of a tRNA through the ribosome during translation?
tRNA enters the A site, moves to the P site, and exits through the E site.What happens during translation?
During translation, mRNA is decoded by ribosomes to synthesize proteins.In which area of the cell does the interaction between codon and anticodon occur?
The interaction between codon and anticodon occurs in the ribosome in the cytoplasm.Which of the following takes place during translation?
During translation, mRNA is decoded by ribosomes to synthesize proteins.How long would the peptide be that is translated from the mRNA sequence: 5'-AUGAUCGAUCAUAA-3'?
The peptide would be 4 amino acids long.What site on the ribosome is primarily responsible for holding the growing polypeptide?
The P site on the ribosome is primarily responsible for holding the growing polypeptide.How many different aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases do most organisms have?
Most organisms have 20 different aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases, one for each amino acid.What is not a component of the translation machinery?
DNA is not a component of the translation machinery.How does the tRNA synthetase enzyme charge a tRNA with the correct amino acid?
tRNA synthetase enzyme charges a tRNA by attaching the correct amino acid to it using ATP.Where does translation take place in eukaryotic cells?
Translation takes place in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells.How does the eukaryotic ribosomal small subunit recognize the start codon on the mRNA?
The eukaryotic ribosomal small subunit recognizes the start codon by scanning from the 5' cap of the mRNA.