Introduction to Translation quiz #5 Flashcards

Introduction to Translation quiz #5
How does the initiation phase of translation differ between eukaryotic and bacterial species?
In eukaryotes, the small ribosomal subunit binds to the 5' cap of mRNA, while in bacteria, it binds to the Shine-Dalgarno sequence.Which step occurs in the A site of the ribosome during translation?
In the A site, a charged tRNA carrying an amino acid binds to the mRNA codon.Where does translation occur in eukaryotes?
Translation occurs in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes.What happens when a stop codon is encountered in the mRNA?
When a stop codon is encountered, translation terminates, and the polypeptide is released.Which of the following statements are true of bacterial translation?
Bacterial translation can occur simultaneously with transcription in the cytoplasm.Translation occurs in which area of the cell?
Polyribosomes allow for the simultaneous synthesis of multiple copies of a protein from a single mRNA.What is the function of tRNA molecules during translation?
tRNA molecules carry amino acids to the ribosome and match their anticodons with mRNA codons.Which of the following is not involved in the initiation of translation?
DNA is not involved in the initiation of translation.Translation occurs when the mRNA is translated into what?
In bacteria, translational initiation involves the binding of the ribosome to the Shine-Dalgarno sequence on the mRNA.Which is produced by translation?
Proteins are produced by translation.Which factor hydrolyzes GTP to provide energy for translocation in bacterial translation?
Elongation factor G hydrolyzes GTP to provide energy for translocation in bacterial translation.Which of the following statements best describes the ribosome binding site on the mRNA?
The ribosome binding site on the mRNA is where the ribosome initially binds to start translation.Where does the process of translation occur?
An aminoacyl-tRNA that enters the A site will next occupy the P site.Translation requires what organelle?
Translation requires the ribosome.When translation ends
When translation ends, the newly synthesized polypeptide is released from the ribosome.Which of the following describes translation?
Translation is the process of synthesizing proteins using mRNA as a template.How does the ribosome know if the entering charged tRNA is correct?
The ribosome knows if the entering charged tRNA is correct by matching the anticodon with the mRNA codon.In the initiation of translation in bacteria
In the initiation of translation in bacteria, the ribosome binds to the Shine-Dalgarno sequence on the mRNA.In bacterial protein synthesis
In bacterial protein synthesis, translation can occur simultaneously with transcription.Which of these play a part in initiation of translation?
The small ribosomal subunit, mRNA, and initiator tRNA play a part in the initiation of translation.Which process takes place during translation?
During translation, mRNA is decoded by ribosomes to synthesize proteins.What is the term for the process in which a protein is synthesized from mRNA at the ribosomes?
The term for the process in which a protein is synthesized from mRNA at the ribosomes is translation.