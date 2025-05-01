Introduction to Translation quiz #6 Flashcards
Introduction to Translation quiz #6
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/17
What are the main components required for translation?
The main components required for translation are mRNA, ribosomes, and tRNAs.What are the sizes of the ribosomal subunits in prokaryotes?
In prokaryotes, the small subunit is 30S and the large subunit is 50S.What are the sizes of the ribosomal subunits in eukaryotes?
In eukaryotes, the small subunit is 40S and the large subunit is 60S.What does the 'S' in ribosomal subunit sizes stand for?
The 'S' stands for Svedberg unit, which measures sedimentation rate during centrifugation.What are tRNAs and what is their role in translation?
tRNAs are transfer RNAs that carry amino acids to the ribosome during translation.What is the function of the A site in the ribosome?
The A site is where tRNAs carrying the next amino acid enter the ribosome.What is the function of the E site in the ribosome?
The E site is where discharged tRNAs exit the ribosome.What is a 'discharged' tRNA?
A discharged tRNA is a tRNA molecule that is no longer attached to an amino acid.What is the main function of ribosomes in the cell?
Ribosomes facilitate the synthesis of proteins by translating mRNA.What is the role of mRNA in translation?
mRNA provides the template that determines the sequence of amino acids in the protein.What is the peptidyl transferase activity and where does it occur?
Peptidyl transferase activity forms peptide bonds between amino acids and occurs in the ribosome.What happens to the tRNA after it donates its amino acid during translation?
After donating its amino acid, the tRNA moves to the E site and exits the ribosome.What are ribosomal RNAs (rRNAs) and what is their role in ribosomes?
rRNAs are structural and catalytic components of ribosomes, helping in protein synthesis.What is the direction of polypeptide synthesis during translation?
Polypeptide synthesis occurs from the amino (N) terminus to the carboxyl (C) terminus.What is the function of the ribosome's exit tunnel?
The exit tunnel allows the growing polypeptide chain to emerge from the ribosome.Why is it important to distinguish between prokaryotic and eukaryotic ribosomes?
It is important because their structural differences can affect antibiotic targeting and cellular processes.Summarize the flow of genetic information during translation.
During translation, genetic information flows from mRNA to a polypeptide chain, resulting in protein synthesis.