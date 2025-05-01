Introduction to Translation quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

What are the main components required for translation? The main components required for translation are mRNA, ribosomes, and tRNAs.

What are the sizes of the ribosomal subunits in prokaryotes? In prokaryotes, the small subunit is 30S and the large subunit is 50S.

What are the sizes of the ribosomal subunits in eukaryotes? In eukaryotes, the small subunit is 40S and the large subunit is 60S.

What does the 'S' in ribosomal subunit sizes stand for? The 'S' stands for Svedberg unit, which measures sedimentation rate during centrifugation.

What are tRNAs and what is their role in translation? tRNAs are transfer RNAs that carry amino acids to the ribosome during translation.

What is the function of the A site in the ribosome? The A site is where tRNAs carrying the next amino acid enter the ribosome.