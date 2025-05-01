Skip to main content
Introduction to Translation quiz #6 Flashcards

Introduction to Translation quiz #6
  • What are the main components required for translation?
    The main components required for translation are mRNA, ribosomes, and tRNAs.
  • What are the sizes of the ribosomal subunits in prokaryotes?
    In prokaryotes, the small subunit is 30S and the large subunit is 50S.
  • What are the sizes of the ribosomal subunits in eukaryotes?
    In eukaryotes, the small subunit is 40S and the large subunit is 60S.
  • What does the 'S' in ribosomal subunit sizes stand for?
    The 'S' stands for Svedberg unit, which measures sedimentation rate during centrifugation.
  • What are tRNAs and what is their role in translation?
    tRNAs are transfer RNAs that carry amino acids to the ribosome during translation.
  • What is the function of the A site in the ribosome?
    The A site is where tRNAs carrying the next amino acid enter the ribosome.
  • What is the function of the E site in the ribosome?
    The E site is where discharged tRNAs exit the ribosome.
  • What is a 'discharged' tRNA?
    A discharged tRNA is a tRNA molecule that is no longer attached to an amino acid.
  • What is the main function of ribosomes in the cell?
    Ribosomes facilitate the synthesis of proteins by translating mRNA.
  • What is the role of mRNA in translation?
    mRNA provides the template that determines the sequence of amino acids in the protein.
  • What is the peptidyl transferase activity and where does it occur?
    Peptidyl transferase activity forms peptide bonds between amino acids and occurs in the ribosome.
  • What happens to the tRNA after it donates its amino acid during translation?
    After donating its amino acid, the tRNA moves to the E site and exits the ribosome.
  • What are ribosomal RNAs (rRNAs) and what is their role in ribosomes?
    rRNAs are structural and catalytic components of ribosomes, helping in protein synthesis.
  • What is the direction of polypeptide synthesis during translation?
    Polypeptide synthesis occurs from the amino (N) terminus to the carboxyl (C) terminus.
  • What is the function of the ribosome's exit tunnel?
    The exit tunnel allows the growing polypeptide chain to emerge from the ribosome.
  • Why is it important to distinguish between prokaryotic and eukaryotic ribosomes?
    It is important because their structural differences can affect antibiotic targeting and cellular processes.
  • Summarize the flow of genetic information during translation.
    During translation, genetic information flows from mRNA to a polypeptide chain, resulting in protein synthesis.