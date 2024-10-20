Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Water exam Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Water exam
How well do you know this?
1/29

  • Water molecule

    A small polar molecule with the chemical formula H2O.

  • What is the chemical formula of water?

    H2O

  • Polar covalent bonds

    Bonds where electrons are shared unequally, leading to partial charges on atoms.

  • What type of bond allows water to have partial charges?

    Polar covalent bonds

  • Partial negative charge in water

    Located on the oxygen atom within a water molecule.

  • Where is the partial positive charge in a water molecule?

    On the hydrogen atoms.

  • Hydrogen bonds

    Weak bonds that form between the partial positive charge of hydrogen in one water molecule and the partial negative charge of oxygen in another.

  • What allows water molecules to form hydrogen bonds?

    The partial negative and partial positive charges on different atoms.

  • Cohesion

    The property of water that allows it to stick to itself due to hydrogen bonding.

  • What is adhesion?

    The property of water that allows it to stick to other substances.

  • Surface tension

    The elastic tendency of water's surface, caused by hydrogen bonding.

  • Why does ice have a low density compared to liquid water?

    Because the hydrogen bonds in ice form a lattice structure that is less dense.

  • High specific heat

    The property of water that allows it to absorb a lot of heat without a significant increase in temperature.

  • What is the significance of water's high specific heat?

    It helps regulate temperature in the environment and within organisms.

  • Universal solvent

    A term used to describe water's ability to dissolve many different substances.

  • Why is water called a universal solvent?

    Because it can dissolve a wide variety of substances due to its polarity.

  • Emergent properties of water

    Properties that arise from hydrogen bonding, including cohesion, adhesion, surface tension, low density of ice, high specific heat, and being a universal solvent.

  • What are the four emergent properties of water?

    Cohesion/adhesion/surface tension, low density of ice, high specific heat, and being a universal solvent.

  • Role of water in biological processes

    Water's properties influence cellular functions and climate regulation.

  • How does water support life on Earth?

    Through its unique properties like cohesion, adhesion, surface tension, low density of ice, high specific heat, and being a universal solvent.

  • Hydrogen bonding in water

    Occurs between the hydrogen atom of one water molecule and the oxygen atom of another.

  • What is the effect of hydrogen bonding on water's properties?

    It gives rise to water's emergent properties that are essential for life.

  • Polarity of water

    Water has a partial negative charge on the oxygen atom and partial positive charges on the hydrogen atoms.

  • What is the significance of water's polarity?

    It allows water to form hydrogen bonds and interact with various substances.

  • Heat of vaporization

    The amount of energy required to convert water from liquid to gas.

  • Why is water's heat of vaporization important?

    It helps in cooling mechanisms like sweating and transpiration.

  • Density of ice

    Ice is less dense than liquid water due to the lattice structure formed by hydrogen bonds.

  • What property of water allows ice to float?

    Its low density in the solid form.

  • Climate regulation

    Water's high specific heat helps stabilize Earth's climate by absorbing and releasing heat.