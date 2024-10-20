Introduction to Water quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Water quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the chemical formula of water?
The chemical formula of water is H2O.What type of bonds allow water molecules to have partial charges?
Polar covalent bonds allow water molecules to have partial negative and positive charges.What type of bonds form between different water molecules?
Hydrogen bonds form between different water molecules.What is one emergent property of water related to its solid form?
One emergent property of water is its low density in the solid ice form compared to the liquid form.What property of water allows it to act as a universal solvent?
Water's polar nature allows it to act as a universal solvent.Which property of water is crucial for maintaining life on Earth?
The hydrogen bonding in water is crucial for maintaining life on Earth.What is the role of hydrogen bonds in water's properties?
Hydrogen bonds are responsible for many of water's properties that support life.What is the significance of water's high specific heat?
Water's high specific heat helps regulate temperature in the environment.What is the effect of water's cohesion and adhesion properties?
Water's cohesion and adhesion properties contribute to surface tension.Where is most of Earth's water found?
Most of Earth's water is found in the oceans.