Introduction to Water quiz #3 Flashcards

How do hydrogen bonds form between water molecules, and why are they important?
Hydrogen bonds form between the partial positive charge of a hydrogen atom in one water molecule and the partial negative charge of the oxygen atom in another. These bonds are crucial for water's unique properties that support life.
Why is water considered a universal solvent, and how does this property benefit biological systems?
Water is considered a universal solvent because its polarity allows it to dissolve many substances. This facilitates chemical reactions and transport of nutrients and waste in biological systems.
What is the chemical formula of water and what atoms does it consist of?
The chemical formula of water is H2O, consisting of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Why does water have partial positive and partial negative charges on its atoms?
Water has polar covalent bonds, causing the oxygen atom to have a partial negative charge and the hydrogen atoms to have partial positive charges.
List the four emergent properties of water that are essential for life.
The four emergent properties are cohesion/adhesion/surface tension, low density of ice, high specific heat, and its role as a universal solvent.
How does water's role as a universal solvent benefit biological systems?
It facilitates chemical reactions and the transport of nutrients and waste in biological systems.
What is the significance of water's low density in its solid (ice) form compared to its liquid form?
Water's low density as ice allows it to float on liquid water, which is important for aquatic life and environmental stability.