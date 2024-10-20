Skip to main content
Isotopes exam Flashcards

Isotopes exam
  • Isotopes
    Atoms of the same element with identical proton numbers but varying neutron counts.
  • What is the mass number of carbon-12?
    12
  • Radioactive Isotopes
    Isotopes that are unstable and decay over time, emitting energy and particles.
  • What is the half-life of a radioactive isotope?
    The time required for half of the sample to decay.
  • Carbon-14
    A radioactive isotope of carbon with 6 protons and 8 neutrons.
  • What remains constant among isotopes of the same element?
    The number of protons.
  • Mass Number
    The total number of protons and neutrons in an atom.
  • What is the mass number of carbon-13?
    13
  • Atomic Number
    The number of protons in an atom.
  • What is the mass number of carbon-14?
    14
  • Atomic Mass
    The average mass of all the isotopes of an element.
  • What is the primary use of radioactive isotopes in medicine?
    For diagnostic imaging, such as MRIs.
  • Carbon-12
    The most abundant isotope of carbon with 6 protons and 6 neutrons.
  • What is radiometric dating?
    A method used to date fossils using the decay rate of radioactive isotopes.
  • Neutrons
    Subatomic particles in the nucleus of an atom that vary among isotopes.
  • What percentage of carbon atoms are carbon-12?
    About 99%
  • Protons
    Positively charged subatomic particles in the nucleus of an atom.
  • What is the significance of the atomic mass being 12.011 for carbon?
    It reflects the average mass of all carbon isotopes, weighted by their abundance.
  • Electrons
    Negatively charged subatomic particles that do not vary among isotopes of the same element.
  • What is the mass number of an isotope with 6 protons and 7 neutrons?
    13 (Carbon-13)
  • Carbon-13
    An isotope of carbon with 6 protons and 7 neutrons.
  • What is the role of neutrons in isotopes?
    They vary in number, leading to different mass numbers for isotopes.
  • Half-Life
    The time required for half of the radioactive atoms in a sample to decay.
  • What is the atomic number of carbon?
    6
  • What does the mass number indicate?
    The sum of protons and neutrons in an atom.
  • What is the primary difference between isotopes of the same element?
    The number of neutrons.
  • What is the mass number of an isotope with 6 protons and 8 neutrons?
    14 (Carbon-14)
  • What is the atomic mass of carbon?
    12.011