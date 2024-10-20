Isotopes exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Isotopes Atoms of the same element with identical proton numbers but varying neutron counts.

What is the mass number of carbon-12? 12

Radioactive Isotopes Isotopes that are unstable and decay over time, emitting energy and particles.

What is the half-life of a radioactive isotope? The time required for half of the sample to decay.

Carbon-14 A radioactive isotope of carbon with 6 protons and 8 neutrons.

What remains constant among isotopes of the same element? The number of protons.

Mass Number The total number of protons and neutrons in an atom.

What is the mass number of carbon-13? 13

Atomic Number The number of protons in an atom.

What is the mass number of carbon-14? 14

Atomic Mass The average mass of all the isotopes of an element.

What is the primary use of radioactive isotopes in medicine? For diagnostic imaging, such as MRIs.

Carbon-12 The most abundant isotope of carbon with 6 protons and 6 neutrons.

What is radiometric dating? A method used to date fossils using the decay rate of radioactive isotopes.

Neutrons Subatomic particles in the nucleus of an atom that vary among isotopes.

What percentage of carbon atoms are carbon-12? About 99%

Protons Positively charged subatomic particles in the nucleus of an atom.

What is the significance of the atomic mass being 12.011 for carbon? It reflects the average mass of all carbon isotopes, weighted by their abundance.

Electrons Negatively charged subatomic particles that do not vary among isotopes of the same element.

What is the mass number of an isotope with 6 protons and 7 neutrons? 13 (Carbon-13)

Carbon-13 An isotope of carbon with 6 protons and 7 neutrons.

What is the role of neutrons in isotopes? They vary in number, leading to different mass numbers for isotopes.

Half-Life The time required for half of the radioactive atoms in a sample to decay.

What is the atomic number of carbon? 6

What does the mass number indicate? The sum of protons and neutrons in an atom.

What is the primary difference between isotopes of the same element? The number of neutrons.

What is the mass number of an isotope with 6 protons and 8 neutrons? 14 (Carbon-14)