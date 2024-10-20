Isotopes exam Flashcards
Isotopes exam
Terms in this set (28)
- IsotopesAtoms of the same element with identical proton numbers but varying neutron counts.
- What is the mass number of carbon-12?12
- Radioactive IsotopesIsotopes that are unstable and decay over time, emitting energy and particles.
- What is the half-life of a radioactive isotope?The time required for half of the sample to decay.
- Carbon-14A radioactive isotope of carbon with 6 protons and 8 neutrons.
- What remains constant among isotopes of the same element?The number of protons.
- Mass NumberThe total number of protons and neutrons in an atom.
- What is the mass number of carbon-13?13
- Atomic NumberThe number of protons in an atom.
- What is the mass number of carbon-14?14
- Atomic MassThe average mass of all the isotopes of an element.
- What is the primary use of radioactive isotopes in medicine?For diagnostic imaging, such as MRIs.
- Carbon-12The most abundant isotope of carbon with 6 protons and 6 neutrons.
- What is radiometric dating?A method used to date fossils using the decay rate of radioactive isotopes.
- NeutronsSubatomic particles in the nucleus of an atom that vary among isotopes.
- What percentage of carbon atoms are carbon-12?About 99%
- ProtonsPositively charged subatomic particles in the nucleus of an atom.
- What is the significance of the atomic mass being 12.011 for carbon?It reflects the average mass of all carbon isotopes, weighted by their abundance.
- ElectronsNegatively charged subatomic particles that do not vary among isotopes of the same element.
- What is the mass number of an isotope with 6 protons and 7 neutrons?13 (Carbon-13)
- Carbon-13An isotope of carbon with 6 protons and 7 neutrons.
- What is the role of neutrons in isotopes?They vary in number, leading to different mass numbers for isotopes.
- Half-LifeThe time required for half of the radioactive atoms in a sample to decay.
- What is the atomic number of carbon?6
- What does the mass number indicate?The sum of protons and neutrons in an atom.
- What is the primary difference between isotopes of the same element?The number of neutrons.
- What is the mass number of an isotope with 6 protons and 8 neutrons?14 (Carbon-14)
- What is the atomic mass of carbon?12.011