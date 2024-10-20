Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (22)
What are gametes?
Sex cells, either sperm in males or eggs in females.
Diploid
A cell that contains two copies of each chromosome, represented by '2n'.
What is fertilization?
The process of merging haploid gametes to form a diploid zygote.
Zygote
The first diploid cell formed when a sperm cell fertilizes an egg cell.
What is the significance of meiosis in sexual reproduction?
It generates genetic diversity by producing haploid gametes.
What happens after fertilization in the life cycle of sexual reproducers?
The zygote undergoes mitosis to develop into a multicellular organism.
What is the role of mitosis in the life cycle of sexual reproducers?
It allows the zygote to develop into a multicellular baby and eventually a diploid adult.
What is the first cell of a new organism called?
Zygote
How many copies of each chromosome does a diploid cell have?
Two copies, one from each parent.
What process allows a single-celled zygote to develop into a baby?
Mitosis
What is the scientific term for sex cells?
Gametes
What is the result of meiosis?
Haploid gametes
What type of cell division produces gametes?
Meiosis
What is the chromosome number of a zygote?
Diploid (2n)
What is the chromosome number of gametes?
Haploid (n)
What is the main difference between mitosis and meiosis?
Mitosis produces identical diploid cells, while meiosis produces genetically diverse haploid gametes.
What is the role of fertilization in the life cycle of sexual reproducers?
It combines haploid gametes to form a diploid zygote.
What does the zygote develop into through mitosis?
A multicellular baby and eventually a diploid adult.
What is the importance of understanding meiosis?
It helps in grasping how genetic diversity arises in sexual reproduction.
What is the first step in the life cycle of sexual reproducers?
Meiosis to produce haploid gametes.
What happens to the zygote after fertilization?
It undergoes mitosis to develop into a multicellular organism.
What is the final stage in the life cycle of sexual reproducers?
The development of a diploid adult from a multicellular baby.