Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers exam Flashcards

Back
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers exam
How well do you know this?
1/22

  • What are gametes?

    Sex cells, either sperm in males or eggs in females.

  • Diploid

    A cell that contains two copies of each chromosome, represented by '2n'.

  • What is fertilization?

    The process of merging haploid gametes to form a diploid zygote.

  • Zygote

    The first diploid cell formed when a sperm cell fertilizes an egg cell.

  • What is the significance of meiosis in sexual reproduction?

    It generates genetic diversity by producing haploid gametes.

  • What happens after fertilization in the life cycle of sexual reproducers?

    The zygote undergoes mitosis to develop into a multicellular organism.

  • What is the role of mitosis in the life cycle of sexual reproducers?

    It allows the zygote to develop into a multicellular baby and eventually a diploid adult.

  • What is the first cell of a new organism called?

    Zygote

  • How many copies of each chromosome does a diploid cell have?

    Two copies, one from each parent.

  • What process allows a single-celled zygote to develop into a baby?

    Mitosis

  • What is the scientific term for sex cells?

    Gametes

  • What is the result of meiosis?

    Haploid gametes

  • What type of cell division produces gametes?

    Meiosis

  • What is the chromosome number of a zygote?

    Diploid (2n)

  • What is the chromosome number of gametes?

    Haploid (n)

  • What is the main difference between mitosis and meiosis?

    Mitosis produces identical diploid cells, while meiosis produces genetically diverse haploid gametes.

  • What is the role of fertilization in the life cycle of sexual reproducers?

    It combines haploid gametes to form a diploid zygote.

  • What does the zygote develop into through mitosis?

    A multicellular baby and eventually a diploid adult.

  • What is the importance of understanding meiosis?

    It helps in grasping how genetic diversity arises in sexual reproduction.

  • What is the first step in the life cycle of sexual reproducers?

    Meiosis to produce haploid gametes.

  • What happens to the zygote after fertilization?

    It undergoes mitosis to develop into a multicellular organism.

  • What is the final stage in the life cycle of sexual reproducers?

    The development of a diploid adult from a multicellular baby.