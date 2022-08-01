In this video, we're going to talk about the life cycle of sexual reproduce er's and so the life cycle of sexual reproduce Er's includes both my toe sis, which we covered in our previous lesson videos and my yo sis as well. And so once again, my toe sis and my ASUs, they sound very similar. They have some similarities, but at the same time they're still very different from each other. And so moving forward in our course, we're going to talk more and more about my oh sis. And so my Oh sis is the form of Eukaryotic cell division that produces Hap Lloyd Gam. It's and so game it's is the scientific term for sex cells, either sperm cells and males or egg cells and females. And so if we take a look down below, it are image at the human lifecycle Notice up above. Here we have these adults, and these adults can undergo the process of my Oh sis to create these gametes. And the game, it's again are going to be the sex cells, either sperm cells and males and or excels in females, and notice that the sperm cells and egg cells are Hap Lloyd, which is being represented by the letter n here. In this image and recall, Hap Lloyd means that they have half the number of chromosomes or just one copy of every gene or chromosome. Now, the next step in sexual the life cycle here of the human sexual reproducing life cycle is that these gay meets the sperm and the eggs are going to merge together. And this process that's called fertilization and so fertilization is this process of merging the game meats together basically the sperm and egg fusing together to create a single cell called a zygote. And so this single celled zygote eyes really the very first cell, the very first deployed cell, or to end cell of the new developing organism where mitosis is going to start. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can see that the process of fertilization here includes the sperm fusing with the egg and, of course, both the sperm and egg or hap Lloyd. So they have half the number of chromosomes, just one copy of every chromosome. But when they fuse together, they create a single cell called a zygote which is now deployed. It has two copies of every chromosome where one of the copies of chromosome was inherited from the father's sperm and the other copy of the chromosome was inherited from the mother's egg. And so this deployed zygote can begin to divide by the process of mitosis, which we already covered in our previous lesson videos. Allowing the single cells I go to develop into a baby with trillions of cells and noticed that the baby is a deployed organism here, and the baby can continue to develop into a fully mature adult. You know, either male or female, which theme? The human adults are also going to represent deployed organisms. And so really, it's just this process of my, oh sis that we're going to talk Maura Maura about moving forward that allows these adults to create GAM. It's the sex cells, either sperm and males or eggs and females. And so this year concludes our introduction to the life cycle of sexual reproduce Er's. And once again we'll be able to talk Mawr and Maura about the process of my oh sis as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

