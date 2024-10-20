Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #3 Flashcards
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #3
Which process describes how flatworms reproduce asexually?
Flatworms reproduce asexually through a process called regeneration.What are disadvantages of sexual reproduction?
Disadvantages of sexual reproduction include the need for a mate and slower reproduction rates.What are the two stages plants go through during their life cycle?
Plants go through the gametophyte and sporophyte stages during their life cycle.What percentage of DNA comes from each parent during sexual reproduction?
During sexual reproduction, 50% of DNA comes from each parent.What are two disadvantages of sexual reproduction?
Two disadvantages of sexual reproduction are the need for a mate and the slower reproduction process compared to asexual reproduction.Which of the following is not a method of reproduction?
Photosynthesis is not a method of reproduction.How does sexual reproduction differ from asexual reproduction?
Sexual reproduction involves two parents and genetic recombination, while asexual reproduction involves one parent and produces genetically identical offspring.Which of these represents the female gametophyte generation of an angiosperm?
The embryo sac represents the female gametophyte generation of an angiosperm.When living things reproduce, what is the result?
When living things reproduce, they produce offspring that carry genetic material from the parent(s).What is the main difference between sexual and asexual reproduction?
The main difference is that sexual reproduction involves two parents and genetic recombination, while asexual reproduction involves one parent and produces clones.Which is a sex cell that has half the number of chromosomes of other body cells?
A gamete is a sex cell that has half the number of chromosomes of other body cells.What is the ploidy of organisms that have two sets of chromosomes?
Organisms with two sets of chromosomes are diploid.What are the main differences between asexual reproduction and sexual reproduction?
Asexual reproduction involves one parent and produces identical offspring, while sexual reproduction involves two parents and results in genetic diversity.If gametes were diploid like somatic cells, what would be the consequence?
If gametes were diploid, the resulting zygote would have twice the normal number of chromosomes, leading to genetic imbalance.Which of the following statements is true about the life cycle of animals?
In the life cycle of animals, meiosis produces haploid gametes that fuse during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.What is the number of chromosomes in a cat’s gamete?
A cat's gamete contains 19 chromosomes.What occurs in the life cycle of a moss but not in the life cycle of a gymnosperm?
In the life cycle of a moss, the gametophyte is the dominant stage, unlike in gymnosperms.Which of the following is a method of reproduction that generally occurs very rapidly?
Binary fission is a method of reproduction that generally occurs very rapidly.How many combinations of chromosomes are possible from sexual reproduction in humans?
There are over 8 million possible combinations of chromosomes from sexual reproduction in humans.Which of the following statements is correct in comparing sexual and asexual reproduction?
Sexual reproduction results in genetic diversity, while asexual reproduction produces genetically identical offspring.How many chromosomes are in a human zygote?
A human zygote contains 46 chromosomes.In sexually reproducing organisms, what is the role of meiosis?
In sexually reproducing organisms, meiosis produces haploid gametes for fertilization.What is random fertilization?
Random fertilization refers to the unpredictable combination of gametes during sexual reproduction, contributing to genetic diversity.What is the difference between asexual reproduction and sexual reproduction?
Asexual reproduction involves one parent and produces identical offspring, while sexual reproduction involves two parents and results in genetic diversity.How many chromosomes does a zygote have?
A zygote has 46 chromosomes in humans.Which of the following is a true statement about sexual vs. asexual reproduction?
Sexual reproduction results in genetic diversity, while asexual reproduction produces genetically identical offspring.Which of the following is not a haploid phase of the angiosperm life cycle?
The sporophyte phase is not a haploid phase of the angiosperm life cycle.Which of the following characterizes parthenogenesis?
Parthenogenesis is characterized by the development of an organism from an unfertilized egg.An organism is diploid when its cells carry which of the following?
An organism is diploid when its cells carry two sets of chromosomes.Which is an advantage of sexual reproduction over asexual reproduction?
An advantage of sexual reproduction over asexual reproduction is increased genetic diversity.What is one advantage and one disadvantage of sexual reproduction?
An advantage of sexual reproduction is genetic diversity; a disadvantage is the need for a mate.How does this reproductive structure increase the plant’s chances of successful reproduction?
Reproductive structures like flowers attract pollinators, increasing the chances of successful reproduction.Which of the following is a disadvantage of sexual reproduction?
A disadvantage of sexual reproduction is the requirement for a mate.Which statement about the offspring that result from sexual reproduction is generally true?
Offspring from sexual reproduction are genetically diverse.What are some disadvantages of asexual reproduction when compared to sexual reproduction?
Disadvantages of asexual reproduction include lack of genetic diversity and reduced adaptability.Gametes are haploid which means that they contain how many sets of chromosomes?
Gametes are haploid, meaning they contain one set of chromosomes.For which form of reproduction is a mate required?
A mate is required for sexual reproduction.What is the main advantage of sexual reproduction?
The main advantage of sexual reproduction is the production of genetically diverse offspring.What is a benefit of sexual reproduction?
A benefit of sexual reproduction is increased genetic diversity among offspring.How many parents are involved in asexual reproduction?
Asexual reproduction involves one parent.