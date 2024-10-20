Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #4 Flashcards

What is the haploid number of chromosomes for a cat?
The haploid number of chromosomes for a cat is 19.
What are some advantages of sexual reproduction?
Advantages of sexual reproduction include genetic diversity and adaptability to environmental changes.
What are some advantages of asexual reproduction when compared to sexual reproduction?
Advantages of asexual reproduction include rapid reproduction and no need for a mate.
Which statement below is true about sexual selection?
Sexual selection can lead to traits that improve mating success but may not necessarily enhance survival.
What is the difference between sexual reproduction and asexual reproduction?
Sexual reproduction involves two parents and genetic recombination, while asexual reproduction involves one parent and produces genetically identical offspring.
What is a disadvantage of sexual reproduction over asexual forms of reproduction?
A disadvantage of sexual reproduction is the need for a mate, which can limit reproduction opportunities.
Which of the following statements is accurate with regard to the life cycle of mosses?
In the life cycle of mosses, the gametophyte is the dominant stage.
Which of the following demonstrates sexual dimorphism?
Peacocks demonstrate sexual dimorphism with males having elaborate tail feathers.
What is the disadvantage of asexual reproduction?
The disadvantage of asexual reproduction is the lack of genetic diversity.
What is the haploid number?
The haploid number is the number of chromosomes in a gamete, which is half the diploid number.
What is another name for a fertilized ovule?
Another name for a fertilized ovule is a seed.
Which best describes the formation of a zygote?
The formation of a zygote is best described as the fusion of a sperm and an egg cell.
Which process involves the transfer of pollen grains from an anther to a stigma?
Pollination involves the transfer of pollen grains from an anther to a stigma.
Which is not an advantage of sexual reproduction?
Requiring a mate is not an advantage of sexual reproduction.
Which structure is involved in the reproduction of this plant?
Pollen is involved in the reproduction of plants.
Biparental inheritance is achieved when offspring receive genes from which of the following?
Biparental inheritance is achieved when offspring receive genes from both parents.
What type of asexual reproduction has the offspring grow out of the parent organism?
Budding is a type of asexual reproduction where the offspring grows out of the parent organism.
Which plant can produce eggs and sperm?
Hermaphroditic plants can produce both eggs and sperm.
What is asexual reproduction?
Asexual reproduction is a type of reproduction involving a single parent that results in offspring genetically identical to the parent.
What is the genetic relationship between a gametophyte and the gametes it produces?
The gametophyte is haploid and produces haploid gametes through mitosis.
What does it mean to say that a life cycle is gametophyte dominant versus sporophyte dominant?
A gametophyte dominant life cycle means the gametophyte is the main life stage, while a sporophyte dominant life cycle means the sporophyte is the main life stage.
How many chromosomes do we get from each parent?
We get 23 chromosomes from each parent.
What is the ploidy of the following structures: gametophyte?
The ploidy of a gametophyte is haploid.
External fertilization occurs in which type of environment?
External fertilization typically occurs in aquatic environments.
Which of the following statements about the life cycle of plants is true?
Plants undergo alternation of generations, involving both haploid and diploid stages.
Which of these actions is a reproductive strategy?
Pollination is a reproductive strategy.
Which of the following cell types is diploid?
Somatic cells are diploid.
Which of the following is included in alternation of generations?
Alternation of generations includes both a haploid gametophyte and a diploid sporophyte stage.