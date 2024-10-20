Skip to main content
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #4 Flashcards

  • What is the haploid number of chromosomes for a cat?
    The haploid number of chromosomes for a cat is 19.
  • What are some advantages of sexual reproduction?
    Advantages of sexual reproduction include genetic diversity and adaptability to environmental changes.
  • What are some advantages of asexual reproduction when compared to sexual reproduction?
    Advantages of asexual reproduction include rapid reproduction and no need for a mate.
  • Which statement below is true about sexual selection?
    Sexual selection can lead to traits that improve mating success but may not necessarily enhance survival.
  • What is the difference between sexual reproduction and asexual reproduction?
    Sexual reproduction involves two parents and genetic recombination, while asexual reproduction involves one parent and produces genetically identical offspring.
  • What is a disadvantage of sexual reproduction over asexual forms of reproduction?
    A disadvantage of sexual reproduction is the need for a mate, which can limit reproduction opportunities.
  • Which of the following statements is accurate with regard to the life cycle of mosses?
    In the life cycle of mosses, the gametophyte is the dominant stage.
  • What are the 3 main differences between asexual and sexual reproduction?
    Three main differences are: sexual reproduction involves two parents, genetic recombination, and produces diverse offspring; asexual reproduction involves one parent, no recombination, and produces clones.
  • Which of the following demonstrates sexual dimorphism?
    Peacocks demonstrate sexual dimorphism with males having elaborate tail feathers.
  • What are two advantages of asexual reproduction?
    Two advantages of asexual reproduction are rapid reproduction and no need for a mate.
  • What is the disadvantage of asexual reproduction?
    The disadvantage of asexual reproduction is the lack of genetic diversity.
  • Which of the following is an advantage of asexual reproduction over sexual reproduction?
    An advantage of asexual reproduction over sexual reproduction is faster reproduction without the need for a mate.
  • What is a drawback of sexual reproduction?
    A drawback of sexual reproduction is the requirement for a mate.
  • What is the haploid number?
    The haploid number is the number of chromosomes in a gamete, which is half the diploid number.
  • What are 3 differences between sexual and asexual reproduction?
    Sexual reproduction involves two parents, genetic recombination, and produces diverse offspring; asexual reproduction involves one parent, no recombination, and produces clones.
  • What is another name for a fertilized ovule?
    Another name for a fertilized ovule is a seed.
  • Which best describes the formation of a zygote?
    The formation of a zygote is best described as the fusion of a sperm and an egg cell.
  • Which process involves the transfer of pollen grains from an anther to a stigma?
    Pollination involves the transfer of pollen grains from an anther to a stigma.
  • Which is not an advantage of sexual reproduction?
    Requiring a mate is not an advantage of sexual reproduction.
  • What is a major advantage of sexual reproduction?
    A major advantage of sexual reproduction is the production of genetically diverse offspring.
  • Which structure is involved in the reproduction of this plant?
    Pollen is involved in the reproduction of plants.
  • What is an advantage that asexual reproduction has over sexual reproduction?
    An advantage of asexual reproduction over sexual reproduction is the ability to reproduce quickly without a mate.
  • What are the benefits of sexual reproduction?
    Benefits of sexual reproduction include genetic diversity and adaptability to environmental changes.
  • Biparental inheritance is achieved when offspring receive genes from which of the following?
    Biparental inheritance is achieved when offspring receive genes from both parents.
  • What type of asexual reproduction has the offspring grow out of the parent organism?
    Budding is a type of asexual reproduction where the offspring grows out of the parent organism.
  • Which plant can produce eggs and sperm?
    Hermaphroditic plants can produce both eggs and sperm.
  • What is asexual reproduction?
    Asexual reproduction is a type of reproduction involving a single parent that results in offspring genetically identical to the parent.
  • What is the genetic relationship between a gametophyte and the gametes it produces?
    The gametophyte is haploid and produces haploid gametes through mitosis.
  • How are asexual reproduction and sexual reproduction different?
    Asexual reproduction involves one parent and produces identical offspring, while sexual reproduction involves two parents and results in genetic diversity.
  • How is a zygote formed?
    A zygote is formed by the fusion of a sperm and an egg cell during fertilization.
  • What does it mean to say that a life cycle is gametophyte dominant versus sporophyte dominant?
    A gametophyte dominant life cycle means the gametophyte is the main life stage, while a sporophyte dominant life cycle means the sporophyte is the main life stage.
  • What is the benefit of sexual reproduction?
    The benefit of sexual reproduction is the production of genetically diverse offspring.
  • How many chromosomes do we get from each parent?
    We get 23 chromosomes from each parent.
  • What is the ploidy of the following structures: gametophyte?
    The ploidy of a gametophyte is haploid.
  • External fertilization occurs in which type of environment?
    External fertilization typically occurs in aquatic environments.
  • Which of the following statements about the life cycle of plants is true?
    Plants undergo alternation of generations, involving both haploid and diploid stages.
  • Which of these actions is a reproductive strategy?
    Pollination is a reproductive strategy.
  • Which of the following is true of the life cycle of mosses?
    In the life cycle of mosses, the gametophyte is the dominant stage.
  • Which of the following cell types is diploid?
    Somatic cells are diploid.
  • Which of the following is included in alternation of generations?
    Alternation of generations includes both a haploid gametophyte and a diploid sporophyte stage.