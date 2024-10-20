Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #5 Flashcards
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #5
Which of the following statements about the life cycle of flowering plants is true?
Flowering plants have a dominant sporophyte stage in their life cycle.
Sexual reproduction involves the fusion of gametes to form a zygote.
Two disadvantages of asexual reproduction are lack of genetic diversity and reduced adaptability.
Fertilization is directly responsible for producing a zygote during alternation of generations.
Sexual reproduction involves meiosis to produce gametes.
Sexual reproduction generally takes more effort due to the need for finding a mate.What is one advantage of asexual reproduction?
One advantage of asexual reproduction is the ability to reproduce quickly without a mate.
Asexual reproduction involves one parent and produces clones, while sexual reproduction involves two parents and results in genetic diversity.Which of the following is true of the life cycle of bryophytes?
In the life cycle of bryophytes, the gametophyte is the dominant stage.After pollination, what occurs in the plant life cycle?
After pollination, fertilization occurs, leading to the formation of seeds.How is sexual reproduction different from asexual reproduction?
Flowers and cones are two plant structures involved in reproduction.Which of the following is not a type of asexual reproduction?
Conjugation is not a type of asexual reproduction.What are the 2 types of reproduction?
The two types of reproduction are sexual reproduction and asexual reproduction.What are the differences between asexual and sexual reproduction?
A zygote initially consists of one cell.
Reproduction in flowering plants involves the production of seeds through fertilization.Why might it be beneficial for sea stars to be able to reproduce both sexually and asexually?
It is beneficial for sea stars to reproduce both ways to ensure survival in varying environmental conditions and to increase genetic diversity.How do mollusks reproduce?
Mollusks can reproduce both sexually, through the fusion of gametes, and asexually, depending on the species.
Gametophyte/Sporophyte represents a haploid/diploid pair.The diploid phase of the life cycle is shortest in which of the following?
The diploid phase is shortest in organisms with a gametophyte-dominant life cycle, such as mosses.Which form of reproduction is thought to be best in a stable environment?
Asexual reproduction is thought to be best in a stable environment due to its efficiency and consistency.Which portion of the plant life cycle is haploid?
The gametophyte portion of the plant life cycle is haploid.Which of the following describes an advantage of internal fertilization over external fertilization?
An advantage of internal fertilization is increased protection of the developing embryo.What name is given to the host in which the parasite undergoes sexual reproduction?
The host in which the parasite undergoes sexual reproduction is called the definitive host.Which of these is a male gametophyte?
Pollen is a male gametophyte.What produces egg and sperm cells during the life cycle of a plant?
Human gametes contain 23 chromosomes.
Reproduction is essential to the continuation of every species of living organisms.Which is a disadvantage of sexual reproduction?
An advantage of sexual reproduction over asexual reproduction is increased genetic diversity.