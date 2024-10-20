Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #6 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #6

Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #6
  • How many chromosomes are present in a human gamete?
    A human gamete contains 23 chromosomes.
  • Which two statements correctly describe the life cycles of mosses and angiosperms?
    Mosses have a dominant gametophyte stage, while angiosperms have a dominant sporophyte stage.
  • Which is an example of sexual reproduction?
    Fertilization in flowering plants is an example of sexual reproduction.
  • What does it mean if members of a population live long enough to reproduce?
    If members of a population live long enough to reproduce, it means they have successfully passed on their genes to the next generation.
  • How many chromosomes does a gamete contain?
    A gamete contains 23 chromosomes in humans.
  • About how many months does the complete life cycle of a pine typically take?
    The complete life cycle of a pine typically takes about 24 months.
  • How many copies of each chromosome does a gamete (sex cell) contain?
    A gamete contains one copy of each chromosome.
  • Which is an advantage of sexual reproduction compared to asexual reproduction?
    An advantage of sexual reproduction compared to asexual reproduction is increased genetic diversity.
  • Which of these is one of the advantages of asexual reproduction?
    One of the advantages of asexual reproduction is rapid reproduction without the need for a mate.
  • How many chromosomes do gametes have?
    Gametes have 23 chromosomes in humans.
  • How are moss gametes produced?
    Moss gametes are produced by the gametophyte through mitosis.
  • In which group is the sporophyte stage dominant in the alternation of generations?
    The sporophyte stage is dominant in the alternation of generations in ferns and seed plants.
  • Which of the following is a benefit of sexual reproduction when compared to asexual reproduction?
    A benefit of sexual reproduction when compared to asexual reproduction is increased genetic diversity.
  • What is not a benefit of asexual reproduction compared to sexual reproduction?
    A lack of genetic diversity is not a benefit of asexual reproduction compared to sexual reproduction.
  • Which statement regarding sexual and asexual reproduction is true?
    Sexual reproduction results in genetic diversity, while asexual reproduction produces genetically identical offspring.
  • What are the three life cycles of plants?
    The three life cycles of plants are haplontic, diplontic, and haplodiplontic (alternation of generations).
  • How many chromosomes does each human receive from each of his parents?
    Each human receives 23 chromosomes from each parent.
  • What is the genetic relationship between a sporophyte and the spores it produces?
    The sporophyte is diploid and produces haploid spores through meiosis.
  • Which structure is involved in the reproduction of this plant? spores pollen cones fruit
    Pollen is involved in the reproduction of plants.
  • Which of these refers to parthenogenesis?
    Parthenogenesis refers to a form of asexual reproduction where an organism develops from an unfertilized egg.
  • In the life cycle of an angiosperm, what is the role of the gametophyte?
    In the life cycle of an angiosperm, the gametophyte produces gametes for fertilization.
  • Which of the following is not a life cycle similarity between plants and animals?
    Alternation of generations is not a life cycle similarity between plants and animals.
  • What are the similarities between the bee’s three offspring?
    The bee's three offspring share genetic material from the same parents, resulting in similarities in their genetic makeup.