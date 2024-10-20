Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #6 Flashcards
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #6
How many chromosomes are present in a human gamete?
A human gamete contains 23 chromosomes.Which two statements correctly describe the life cycles of mosses and angiosperms?
Mosses have a dominant gametophyte stage, while angiosperms have a dominant sporophyte stage.Which is an example of sexual reproduction?
Fertilization in flowering plants is an example of sexual reproduction.What does it mean if members of a population live long enough to reproduce?
If members of a population live long enough to reproduce, it means they have successfully passed on their genes to the next generation.How many chromosomes does a gamete contain?
A gamete contains 23 chromosomes in humans.About how many months does the complete life cycle of a pine typically take?
The complete life cycle of a pine typically takes about 24 months.How many copies of each chromosome does a gamete (sex cell) contain?
A gamete contains one copy of each chromosome.Which is an advantage of sexual reproduction compared to asexual reproduction?
An advantage of sexual reproduction compared to asexual reproduction is increased genetic diversity.Which of these is one of the advantages of asexual reproduction?
One of the advantages of asexual reproduction is rapid reproduction without the need for a mate.How many chromosomes do gametes have?
Gametes have 23 chromosomes in humans.How are moss gametes produced?
Moss gametes are produced by the gametophyte through mitosis.In which group is the sporophyte stage dominant in the alternation of generations?
The sporophyte stage is dominant in the alternation of generations in ferns and seed plants.Which of the following is a benefit of sexual reproduction when compared to asexual reproduction?
A benefit of sexual reproduction when compared to asexual reproduction is increased genetic diversity.What is not a benefit of asexual reproduction compared to sexual reproduction?
A lack of genetic diversity is not a benefit of asexual reproduction compared to sexual reproduction.Which statement regarding sexual and asexual reproduction is true?
Sexual reproduction results in genetic diversity, while asexual reproduction produces genetically identical offspring.What are the three life cycles of plants?
The three life cycles of plants are haplontic, diplontic, and haplodiplontic (alternation of generations).How many chromosomes does each human receive from each of his parents?
Each human receives 23 chromosomes from each parent.What is the genetic relationship between a sporophyte and the spores it produces?
The sporophyte is diploid and produces haploid spores through meiosis.Which structure is involved in the reproduction of this plant? spores pollen cones fruit
Pollen is involved in the reproduction of plants.Which of these refers to parthenogenesis?
Parthenogenesis refers to a form of asexual reproduction where an organism develops from an unfertilized egg.In the life cycle of an angiosperm, what is the role of the gametophyte?
In the life cycle of an angiosperm, the gametophyte produces gametes for fertilization.Which of the following is not a life cycle similarity between plants and animals?
Alternation of generations is not a life cycle similarity between plants and animals.What are the similarities between the bee’s three offspring?
The bee's three offspring share genetic material from the same parents, resulting in similarities in their genetic makeup.