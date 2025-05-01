Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #7 Flashcards
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #7
What are gametes, and what is their chromosome number relative to somatic cells?
Gametes are sex cells (sperm in males, eggs in females) and are haploid, containing half the number of chromosomes compared to diploid somatic cells.What is a zygote, and how is it formed?
A zygote is the first diploid cell of a new organism, formed when a sperm and egg fuse during fertilization.Why is meiosis important in the life cycle of sexual reproducers?
Meiosis is important because it produces haploid gametes, ensuring genetic diversity and maintaining chromosome number across generations.What is the chromosome number of a human zygote?
A human zygote is diploid, containing 46 chromosomes.What is the role of mitosis in the life cycle of sexual reproducers?
Mitosis allows the zygote to grow and develop into a multicellular adult by producing identical diploid cells.What does 'haploid' mean?
Haploid means having one set of chromosomes, or half the number found in diploid cells.At what stage in the life cycle does meiosis occur?
Meiosis occurs in adult organisms to produce haploid gametes.How does genetic diversity arise in sexual reproduction?
Genetic diversity arises through meiosis, which shuffles genetic material, and through the combination of different gametes during fertilization.What process do adults use to produce gametes?
Adults use meiosis to produce gametes.What is the ploidy of a human sperm or egg cell?
A human sperm or egg cell is haploid (n).Why is it important that gametes are haploid?
It is important so that when two gametes fuse, the resulting zygote has the correct diploid chromosome number.What is the main function of meiosis in the life cycle?
The main function of meiosis is to produce haploid gametes for sexual reproduction.How many copies of each chromosome does a haploid cell have?
A haploid cell has one copy of each chromosome.What ensures that the chromosome number remains constant across generations?
Meiosis and fertilization together ensure the chromosome number remains constant across generations.What is the scientific term for the process where sperm and egg fuse?
The scientific term for this process is fertilization.What would happen if gametes were diploid instead of haploid?
If gametes were diploid, the chromosome number would double with each generation, leading to genetic imbalance.What is the sequence of events in the life cycle of sexual reproducers?
The sequence is: adult undergoes meiosis to produce gametes, gametes fuse in fertilization to form a zygote, zygote undergoes mitosis to develop into a multicellular adult.