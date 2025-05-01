Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

What are gametes, and what is their chromosome number relative to somatic cells? Gametes are sex cells (sperm in males, eggs in females) and are haploid, containing half the number of chromosomes compared to diploid somatic cells.

What is a zygote, and how is it formed? A zygote is the first diploid cell of a new organism, formed when a sperm and egg fuse during fertilization.

Why is meiosis important in the life cycle of sexual reproducers? Meiosis is important because it produces haploid gametes, ensuring genetic diversity and maintaining chromosome number across generations.

What is the chromosome number of a human zygote? A human zygote is diploid, containing 46 chromosomes.

What is the role of mitosis in the life cycle of sexual reproducers? Mitosis allows the zygote to grow and develop into a multicellular adult by producing identical diploid cells.

What does 'haploid' mean? Haploid means having one set of chromosomes, or half the number found in diploid cells.