Light Reactions of Photosynthesis exam Flashcards
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis exam
- ThylakoidsGreen pancake-like structures in chloroplasts where light reactions occur.
- What is the main purpose of the light reactions in photosynthesis?To produce ATP and NADPH while releasing oxygen as a byproduct.
- Photosystem IIThe first photosystem in the light reactions that absorbs light and energizes electrons.
- Where do the light reactions of photosynthesis take place?In the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts.
- Electron Transport Chain (ETC)A series of redox reactions that transfer electrons from photosystem II to photosystem I.
- What is the role of water in the light reactions?Water is split to provide electrons and produce oxygen gas.
- ChemiosmosisThe process by which a hydrogen ion gradient is used to produce ATP.
- What are the products of the light reactions?ATP, NADPH, and oxygen gas.
- Photosystem IThe second photosystem in the light reactions that re-energizes electrons.
- What is NADP+?An electron carrier that is reduced to NADPH in the light reactions.
- ATP SynthaseAn enzyme that uses the hydrogen ion gradient to produce ATP.
- What is the final electron acceptor in the light reactions?NADP+, which is reduced to NADPH.
- PhotonA particle of light that provides energy for the light reactions.
- What drives the synthesis of ATP in the light reactions?The hydrogen ion gradient created by the electron transport chain.
- Oxygen Gas (O2)A byproduct of the light reactions produced from the splitting of water.
- What is the role of photosystems in the light reactions?To absorb light and energize electrons.
- NADPHAn electron carrier that provides high-energy electrons for the Calvin cycle.
- What happens to the electrons after they are energized in photosystem II?They travel through the electron transport chain to photosystem I.
- Hydrogen Ion GradientA concentration gradient of H+ ions that drives ATP synthesis.
- What is the significance of the light reactions for the Calvin cycle?The ATP and NADPH produced in the light reactions fuel the Calvin cycle.
- StromaThe fluid-filled space surrounding the thylakoids in chloroplasts.
- What is the first step of the light reactions?Photosystem II absorbs photons and energizes electrons.
- Reduction of NADP+The process of NADP+ gaining electrons to form NADPH.
- What is the role of ATP in photosynthesis?To provide energy for the Calvin cycle.
- Light Harvesting ComplexesStructures in photosystems that contain pigments and proteins to absorb light.
- What is the role of the electron transport chain in the light reactions?To transfer electrons and create a hydrogen ion gradient.
- Calvin CycleThe second stage of photosynthesis that uses ATP and NADPH to synthesize glucose.
- What happens to the oxygen produced in the light reactions?It can be used for cellular respiration or released into the atmosphere.
- PhotophosphorylationThe process of generating ATP from ADP using the energy of sunlight.