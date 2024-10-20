Lophotrochozoans quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 21 ) Hide definitions

What are the three characteristic pieces of a mollusk's body? The three characteristic pieces are the foot, the visceral mass, and the mantle.

What is the function of the radula in many mollusks? The radula functions like a rasp, grinding down food with its abrasive surface.

What is the hemichole and what fluid does it contain? The hemichole is a cavity filled with hemolymph, a fluid similar to blood.

How do most bivalves feed? Most bivalves are suspension feeders, trapping food particles in their gills.

What is unique about the circulatory system of cephalopods compared to other mollusks? Cephalopods have a closed circulatory system, unlike other mollusks which have an open circulatory system.

What is the primary function of the mantle in mollusks? The mantle covers the visceral mass and often forms a hardened calcium carbonate shell.

What is the defining characteristic of Lophotrochozoans in terms of symmetry? Lophotrochozoans are bilateral, meaning they have mirror-image symmetry.

What embryonic development feature distinguishes protostomes from deuterostomes? In protostomes, the mouth is the first cavity formed, whereas in deuterostomes, the anus is the first cavity formed.

What is the function of the ring of cilia in trochophore larvae? The ring of cilia in trochophore larvae is used for swimming and feeding.

What are two examples of organisms that have trochophore larvae? Mollusks and annelids are examples of organisms with trochophore larvae.

What is a lophophore and its primary function? A lophophore is a specialized feeding structure used for suspension feeding.

What are ectoprocts also known as, and why? Ectoprocts are also known as bryozoans because they look like moss.

What is the main difference between the shells of brachiopods and bivalves? Brachiopods have a top and bottom shell, while bivalves have a left and right shell.

What is the primary method of gas exchange in flatworms? Flatworms use diffusion across their body surface for gas exchange.

What is parthenogenesis, and which group of Lophotrochozoans utilizes it? Parthenogenesis is a form of asexual reproduction where females produce unfertilized eggs that develop into more females, and it is utilized by rotifers.

What are the two basic types of annelids? The two basic types of annelids are polychaetes and clitellates.

What is the primary habitat of bivalves? Bivalves are aquatic and live in marine environments.