Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mendel's Experiments exam Flashcards

Back
Mendel's Experiments exam
How well do you know this?
1/29
  • Self-fertilization
    A type of fertilization involving one parent, producing true-breeding offspring with identical phenotypes.
  • What is cross-fertilization?
    A type of fertilization involving two parents, leading to hybrid offspring with varied phenotypes.
  • True-breeding
    Organisms that, when self-fertilized, produce offspring with the same phenotype as the parent.
  • What are hybrids in Mendel's experiments?
    Plants that, upon self-fertilization, produce offspring with mixed phenotypes.
  • Dominant trait
    A trait that appears in the offspring if at least one parent contributes it.
  • What is a recessive trait?
    A trait that is masked by the presence of a dominant trait and only appears when two recessive alleles are present.
  • Punnett square
    A diagram used to predict the genotype and phenotype combinations of a genetic cross.
  • What is the P generation?
    The parental generation in Mendel's experiments, the original set of parents.
  • F1 generation
    The first filial generation, offspring of the P generation.
  • What is the F2 generation?
    The second filial generation, offspring of the F1 generation.
  • Homozygous
    Having two identical alleles for a particular gene.
  • What does heterozygous mean?
    Having two different alleles for a particular gene.
  • Monohybrid
    An organism that is heterozygous for one specific trait.
  • What did Mendel discover about yellow and green pea plants?
    Yellow is the dominant trait, and green is the recessive trait.
  • Self-fertilization in true-breeding plants
    Produces offspring with the same phenotype as the parent.
  • What happens in cross-fertilization of yellow and green pea plants?
    All offspring are yellow if the yellow parent is homozygous dominant.
  • Heterozygous offspring
    Offspring with one dominant and one recessive allele.
  • What is the significance of the F1 generation in Mendel's experiments?
    It helps to understand the inheritance of traits from the P generation.
  • F2 generation phenotype ratio
    Typically shows a 3:1 ratio of dominant to recessive traits.
  • What does a Punnett square show?
    The possible genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross.
  • Homozygous dominant
    Having two dominant alleles for a particular gene.
  • What is homozygous recessive?
    Having two recessive alleles for a particular gene.
  • Phenotype
    The observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism.
  • What is genotype?
    The genetic constitution of an organism.
  • Mendel's use of pea plants
    Allowed him to control fertilization and observe inheritance patterns.
  • What did Mendel's experiments demonstrate?
    The principles of inheritance, including dominant and recessive traits.
  • Cross-fertilization results
    Can produce a mixture of phenotypes, indicating heterozygosity.
  • What is the purpose of categorizing generations (P, F1, F2)?
    To track inheritance patterns and genetic variation across generations.
  • Mendel's discovery of dominant and recessive traits
    Occurred through cross-fertilization experiments with yellow and green pea plants.