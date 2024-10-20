Mendel's Experiments exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Self-fertilization A type of fertilization involving one parent, producing true-breeding offspring with identical phenotypes.

What is cross-fertilization? A type of fertilization involving two parents, leading to hybrid offspring with varied phenotypes.

True-breeding Organisms that, when self-fertilized, produce offspring with the same phenotype as the parent.

What are hybrids in Mendel's experiments? Plants that, upon self-fertilization, produce offspring with mixed phenotypes.

Dominant trait A trait that appears in the offspring if at least one parent contributes it.

What is a recessive trait? A trait that is masked by the presence of a dominant trait and only appears when two recessive alleles are present.

Punnett square A diagram used to predict the genotype and phenotype combinations of a genetic cross.

What is the P generation? The parental generation in Mendel's experiments, the original set of parents.

F1 generation The first filial generation, offspring of the P generation.

What is the F2 generation? The second filial generation, offspring of the F1 generation.

Homozygous Having two identical alleles for a particular gene.

What does heterozygous mean? Having two different alleles for a particular gene.

Monohybrid An organism that is heterozygous for one specific trait.

What did Mendel discover about yellow and green pea plants? Yellow is the dominant trait, and green is the recessive trait.

Self-fertilization in true-breeding plants Produces offspring with the same phenotype as the parent.

What happens in cross-fertilization of yellow and green pea plants? All offspring are yellow if the yellow parent is homozygous dominant.

Heterozygous offspring Offspring with one dominant and one recessive allele.

What is the significance of the F1 generation in Mendel's experiments? It helps to understand the inheritance of traits from the P generation.

F2 generation phenotype ratio Typically shows a 3:1 ratio of dominant to recessive traits.

What does a Punnett square show? The possible genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross.

Homozygous dominant Having two dominant alleles for a particular gene.

What is homozygous recessive? Having two recessive alleles for a particular gene.

Phenotype The observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism.

What is genotype? The genetic constitution of an organism.

Mendel's use of pea plants Allowed him to control fertilization and observe inheritance patterns.

What did Mendel's experiments demonstrate? The principles of inheritance, including dominant and recessive traits.

Cross-fertilization results Can produce a mixture of phenotypes, indicating heterozygosity.

What is the purpose of categorizing generations (P, F1, F2)? To track inheritance patterns and genetic variation across generations.